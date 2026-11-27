DALLAS (World-Track) — Craig Lautenslager repeated as the 8-mile champion at the Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot on Thursday in 40:11, and Ben Morrison won the 5K in 15:29, at the 59th running of the Thanksgiving Day race at Dallas City Hall. Allie Kieffer won the women’s 8-mile in 44:54, and Emmeline Shaw won the women’s 5K in 18:41.

The race started 59 years ago as a 3-mile run around White Rock Lake before relocating downtown. Proceeds support the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas’s community health programs, youth sports, and camps. The timed starts for the 8-mile and 5K events took place at 8:30 a.m. CST on Young Street, with the wheelchair division beginning at 8:25 a.m.

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At a Glance

8-mile men’s winner: Craig Lautenslager (Waxahachie, TX) — 40:11

8-mile women’s winner: Allie Kieffer (Austin, TX) — 44:54

5K men’s winner: Ben Morrison (Bozeman, MT) — 15:29

5K women’s winner: Emmeline Shaw (Dallas, TX) — 18:41

Craig Lautenslager, the former University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) athlete from New Zealand, beat Hunter Jackson by 2:24 in the men’s 8-mile to defend his title, while Allie Kieffer won the women’s division by 2:46 over Belf-Gribble. Jackson clocked 42:35 for second place in the men’s race to finish ahead of Casey Novelo, who took third with 42:55, while fourth place went to Brian Wyatt (42:57).

Kieffer beat Audrey Belf-Gribble (47:40), with third place going to Dawn Grunnagle (49:19), Katherine Deegan (50:13) and Sofia Solis (50:25).

The 5K races were much closer. Ben Morrison narrowly defeated Elliott Schultz by three seconds to win the men’s race with a time of 15:29. Elliott Schultz (San Diego, CA) finished second in 15:32. The top six men all ran faster than 16 minutes.

Emmeline Shaw (18:41) defeated Heather Stone by two seconds, with the latter clocking 18:43 for second place and Jenna Priest (18:56) third.

Around 2,391 finishers were in the 8-mile and 5,673 in the 5K, for 8,064 timed contestants in total. The organizer reported 26,151 registered early Thursday, up from more than 20,000 last year, a figure that includes walkers and virtual entrants.

The Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot 2026 Results

8-mile — Top 20 men’s results

Craig Lautenslager (Waxahachie, TX) — 40:11 Hunter Jackson (Murphy, TX) — 42:35 Casey Novelo (Bedford, TX) — 42:55 Brian Wyatt (Dallas, TX) — 42:57 Joseph Hale (Dallas, TX) — 43:06 Graham Scott (Waxahachie, TX) — 43:10 Ben McKinney (Dallas, TX) — 43:52 Edgar Avila-Mendoza (Flagstaff, AZ) — 43:56 Jack Wilbourne (Evansville, IN) — 44:32 Alejandro Serna (Duncanville, TX) — 44:36 David Rodríguez Girón (Ojo de Agua, Mexico) — 44:42 John Matlack (Dallas, TX) — 44:50 Albert Marban (Dallas, TX) — 44:52 Gerardo Hernandez (Dallas, TX) — 45:01 Isaque Guedes (Dallas, TX) — 45:43 Gaston Gomez (Plano, TX) — 46:06 Lazaro Perez (Ennis, TX) — 46:09 McKennon Woltman (Dallas, TX) — 46:18 Eric Bretl (Allen, TX) — 46:34 Matthew Portillo (Kings County, NY) — 46:38

8-mile — Top 20 women’s results

Allie Kieffer (Austin, TX) — 44:54 Audrey Belf-Gribble (Reston, VA) — 47:40 Dawn Grunnagle (Dallas, TX) — 49:19 Katherine Deegan (McKinney, TX) — 50:13 Sofia Solis (Rockwall, TX) — 50:25 Diem Casselberry (Sherman, TX) — 52:04 Priscilla Anciso (Allen, TX) — 53:24 Haley Pierson (Round Rock, TX) — 53:39 Zoey Burrows (Richardson, TX) — 53:47 Camri Cecil (Cedar Park, TX) — 54:19 Elise Pierre (Nashville, TN) — 54:34 Annabelle Butler (Colleyville, TX) — 54:53 Jen Frankmann (Richardson, TX) — 55:10 Ashleigh Gargiulo (Dallas, TX) — 55:30 Ryan Sontag (Dallas, TX) — 55:31 Ellie Tusa (Dallas, TX) — 55:35 Kaylyn Hall (Midland, TX) — 56:05 Yameka Armstrong (Dallas, TX) — 56:46 Peyton Benson (Frisco, TX) — 56:49 Camryn Benson (Frisco, TX) — 56:49

5K — Top 20 men

Ben Morrison (Bozeman, MT) — 15:29 Elliott Schultz (San Diego, CA) — 15:32 Tristan Lesko (Wylie, TX) — 15:34 David Slear (Dallas, TX) — 15:36 Hunter Horton (Irving, TX) — 15:48 Grayson Klosowski (Plano, TX) — 15:56 Miller Crum (Little Rock, AR) — 16:04 Kevin Martinez (Arlington, TX) — 16:10 George Holleman (Greenville, TX) — 16:15 Connor Luce (Dallas, TX) — 16:17 Jose Rodriguez (Celina, TX) — 16:23 Andres Castano (Dallas, TX) — 16:35 Carson Pierson (Round Rock, TX) — 16:49 Pedro Beltran (Waco, TX) — 16:49 Rafael Aguilar (Dallas, TX) — 17:06 Christopher Serna (Farmers Branch, TX) — 17:11 Name not shown on timing board (Bib 8948) — 17:20 Finn Boylan (Richardson, TX) — 17:27 Stephen Barber (Dallas, TX) — 17:39 Jackson Davis (Midlothian, TX) — 17:40

5K — Top 20 women

Emmeline Shaw (Dallas, TX) — 18:41 Heather Stone (Dallas, TX) — 18:43 Jenna Priest (Dallas, TX) — 18:56 Sibley Garner (Plano, TX) — 19:03 Kenedy Card (Rockwall, TX) — 19:36 Monica Simmons (Dallas, TX) — 20:22 Iona Zourntos (Mill Valley, CA) — 20:41 Neely Ennen (Frisco, TX) — 20:57 Annette McCue (New York, NY) — 21:31 Hannah Merrill (Flower Mound, TX) — 21:32 Isabel Hernandez (Garland, TX) — 21:45 Shae Mercer (Dallas, TX) — 21:47 Alice Crum (Little Rock, AR) — 22:02 Lauren Liao (Mill Valley, CA) — 22:02 Kisha Littrell (The Colony, TX) — 22:13 Lily Marquez (Dallas, TX) — 22:25 Daniela Charry (Dallas, TX) — 22:33 Kaitlyn Johnson (Margate City, NJ) — 22:39 Margarita Arcadio (Lewisville, TX) — 23:11 Bella Chronister (Plano, TX) — 23:13

Complete results