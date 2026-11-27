DALLAS (World-Track) — Craig Lautenslager repeated as the 8-mile champion at the Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot on Thursday in 40:11, and Ben Morrison won the 5K in 15:29, at the 59th running of the Thanksgiving Day race at Dallas City Hall. Allie Kieffer won the women’s 8-mile in 44:54, and Emmeline Shaw won the women’s 5K in 18:41.
The race started 59 years ago as a 3-mile run around White Rock Lake before relocating downtown. Proceeds support the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas’s community health programs, youth sports, and camps. The timed starts for the 8-mile and 5K events took place at 8:30 a.m. CST on Young Street, with the wheelchair division beginning at 8:25 a.m.
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At a Glance
- 8-mile men’s winner: Craig Lautenslager (Waxahachie, TX) — 40:11
- 8-mile women’s winner: Allie Kieffer (Austin, TX) — 44:54
- 5K men’s winner: Ben Morrison (Bozeman, MT) — 15:29
- 5K women’s winner: Emmeline Shaw (Dallas, TX) — 18:41
Craig Lautenslager, the former University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) athlete from New Zealand, beat Hunter Jackson by 2:24 in the men’s 8-mile to defend his title, while Allie Kieffer won the women’s division by 2:46 over Belf-Gribble. Jackson clocked 42:35 for second place in the men’s race to finish ahead of Casey Novelo, who took third with 42:55, while fourth place went to Brian Wyatt (42:57).
Kieffer beat Audrey Belf-Gribble (47:40), with third place going to Dawn Grunnagle (49:19), Katherine Deegan (50:13) and Sofia Solis (50:25).
The 5K races were much closer. Ben Morrison narrowly defeated Elliott Schultz by three seconds to win the men’s race with a time of 15:29. Elliott Schultz (San Diego, CA) finished second in 15:32. The top six men all ran faster than 16 minutes.
Emmeline Shaw (18:41) defeated Heather Stone by two seconds, with the latter clocking 18:43 for second place and Jenna Priest (18:56) third.
Around 2,391 finishers were in the 8-mile and 5,673 in the 5K, for 8,064 timed contestants in total. The organizer reported 26,151 registered early Thursday, up from more than 20,000 last year, a figure that includes walkers and virtual entrants.
The Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot 2026 Results
8-mile — Top 20 men’s results
- Craig Lautenslager (Waxahachie, TX) — 40:11
- Hunter Jackson (Murphy, TX) — 42:35
- Casey Novelo (Bedford, TX) — 42:55
- Brian Wyatt (Dallas, TX) — 42:57
- Joseph Hale (Dallas, TX) — 43:06
- Graham Scott (Waxahachie, TX) — 43:10
- Ben McKinney (Dallas, TX) — 43:52
- Edgar Avila-Mendoza (Flagstaff, AZ) — 43:56
- Jack Wilbourne (Evansville, IN) — 44:32
- Alejandro Serna (Duncanville, TX) — 44:36
- David Rodríguez Girón (Ojo de Agua, Mexico) — 44:42
- John Matlack (Dallas, TX) — 44:50
- Albert Marban (Dallas, TX) — 44:52
- Gerardo Hernandez (Dallas, TX) — 45:01
- Isaque Guedes (Dallas, TX) — 45:43
- Gaston Gomez (Plano, TX) — 46:06
- Lazaro Perez (Ennis, TX) — 46:09
- McKennon Woltman (Dallas, TX) — 46:18
- Eric Bretl (Allen, TX) — 46:34
- Matthew Portillo (Kings County, NY) — 46:38
8-mile — Top 20 women’s results
- Allie Kieffer (Austin, TX) — 44:54
- Audrey Belf-Gribble (Reston, VA) — 47:40
- Dawn Grunnagle (Dallas, TX) — 49:19
- Katherine Deegan (McKinney, TX) — 50:13
- Sofia Solis (Rockwall, TX) — 50:25
- Diem Casselberry (Sherman, TX) — 52:04
- Priscilla Anciso (Allen, TX) — 53:24
- Haley Pierson (Round Rock, TX) — 53:39
- Zoey Burrows (Richardson, TX) — 53:47
- Camri Cecil (Cedar Park, TX) — 54:19
- Elise Pierre (Nashville, TN) — 54:34
- Annabelle Butler (Colleyville, TX) — 54:53
- Jen Frankmann (Richardson, TX) — 55:10
- Ashleigh Gargiulo (Dallas, TX) — 55:30
- Ryan Sontag (Dallas, TX) — 55:31
- Ellie Tusa (Dallas, TX) — 55:35
- Kaylyn Hall (Midland, TX) — 56:05
- Yameka Armstrong (Dallas, TX) — 56:46
- Peyton Benson (Frisco, TX) — 56:49
- Camryn Benson (Frisco, TX) — 56:49
5K — Top 20 men
- Ben Morrison (Bozeman, MT) — 15:29
- Elliott Schultz (San Diego, CA) — 15:32
- Tristan Lesko (Wylie, TX) — 15:34
- David Slear (Dallas, TX) — 15:36
- Hunter Horton (Irving, TX) — 15:48
- Grayson Klosowski (Plano, TX) — 15:56
- Miller Crum (Little Rock, AR) — 16:04
- Kevin Martinez (Arlington, TX) — 16:10
- George Holleman (Greenville, TX) — 16:15
- Connor Luce (Dallas, TX) — 16:17
- Jose Rodriguez (Celina, TX) — 16:23
- Andres Castano (Dallas, TX) — 16:35
- Carson Pierson (Round Rock, TX) — 16:49
- Pedro Beltran (Waco, TX) — 16:49
- Rafael Aguilar (Dallas, TX) — 17:06
- Christopher Serna (Farmers Branch, TX) — 17:11
- Name not shown on timing board (Bib 8948) — 17:20
- Finn Boylan (Richardson, TX) — 17:27
- Stephen Barber (Dallas, TX) — 17:39
- Jackson Davis (Midlothian, TX) — 17:40
5K — Top 20 women
- Emmeline Shaw (Dallas, TX) — 18:41
- Heather Stone (Dallas, TX) — 18:43
- Jenna Priest (Dallas, TX) — 18:56
- Sibley Garner (Plano, TX) — 19:03
- Kenedy Card (Rockwall, TX) — 19:36
- Monica Simmons (Dallas, TX) — 20:22
- Iona Zourntos (Mill Valley, CA) — 20:41
- Neely Ennen (Frisco, TX) — 20:57
- Annette McCue (New York, NY) — 21:31
- Hannah Merrill (Flower Mound, TX) — 21:32
- Isabel Hernandez (Garland, TX) — 21:45
- Shae Mercer (Dallas, TX) — 21:47
- Alice Crum (Little Rock, AR) — 22:02
- Lauren Liao (Mill Valley, CA) — 22:02
- Kisha Littrell (The Colony, TX) — 22:13
- Lily Marquez (Dallas, TX) — 22:25
- Daniela Charry (Dallas, TX) — 22:33
- Kaitlyn Johnson (Margate City, NJ) — 22:39
- Margarita Arcadio (Lewisville, TX) — 23:11
- Bella Chronister (Plano, TX) — 23:13
Complete results