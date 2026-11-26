Brookhaven's Darr Smith won the Atlanta Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon in 1:08:40 on a "very slow course" and says his 2027 season starts in Lanzarote as he chases Olympic qualification for Los Angeles 2028.

ATLANTA — Darr Smith won the Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon on Thursday in 1:08:40, and within minutes of crossing the line, he was already talking about the Olympics.

Smith, a resident of Atlanta, beat Delfino Juarez by 3:42 at Center Parc Stadium, but he was quick to put the time in context in live interviews with 11Alive reporter Doug Turnbull at the finish.

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“To be honest, I had no idea what I wanted to run time-wise,” Smith said. “This is a really hard course. The elevation on it is crazy.”

“So in terms of actual half marathon times, it’s fine, but it’s not great, but I wanted to run as fast as I could, and I’m pretty tired now, so I think I got the most I could out of myself on the day, but this is not a fast course at all. This is a very slow course.”

The 28-year-old ran at the University of Georgia and Arizona State University and is an accomplished triathlete, recently participating in triathlons and other races around the world. Smith mentioned that he entered the Atlanta Half Marathon for fun, but it was no easy feat.

In the meantime, Smith, who last competed in a half marathon at the Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half-Marathon & 5K in 2023, where he set his personal best of 1:07:35, mentioned that he is excited for the next race on his journey to Los Angeles 2028.

“Yeah, so there’s a lot of races next year that will count in the Olympic qualification window,” Smith said.

He plans to start his season early, in mid-February, possibly in Lanzarote, Spain, before racing “pretty much all international” on a circuit of qualifying races.

“The Olympic test event will be here in Venice, LA, on the course in July, like late July or early August, I forget,” Smith said. “That’s kind of a really big event and then just a lot of points chasing and, uh, yeah, trying to put a good foot forward to hopefully make the team.”

Smith has a personal best of 14:35.34 in the 5000m, achieved in 2019, and he has also recorded a time of 4:01.18 for the 1500m. He competed in cross country during his collegiate career before graduating and later became a member of Project Podium, which was a significant step in his progression to the USA Triathlon National Team.

The Atlanta Track Club’s Thanksgiving morning race, which is considered the largest Thanksgiving Day half marathon in the country, had almost finishers for the half marathon. Additionally, there were 4,838 participants in the 5K event.