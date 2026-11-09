Day 2: How to watch the Youth Olympic Games 2026 live results, start times, schedule

Track Day 2 of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar with live results, live streams, full start lists, event schedules, and live tracking at Complexe Iba Mar Diop.

DAKAR, Senegal — Track and field action at the Youth Olympic Games 2026 shifts into high gear on Monday, November 9, as Day 2 unfolds at the historic Complexe Iba Mar Diop. Fans from around the globe are tracking every sprint, jump, and throw as elite young athletes showcase their talents in Africa’s first-ever Olympic event.

Following an exciting opening day of competition on Sunday that featured standout performances—including Nigeria’s Gift Bright capturing gold in the men’s 100m with a stunning Games record—Monday’s slate promises even more intriguing competition and medal showdowns.

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Here is everything you need to know to follow live results, start lists, official race schedules, and live tracking for Day 2 of the athletics program.

How to Watch Live Stream, Follow Live Results and Live Tracking

Official live tracking and real-time results are available through the official Dakar 2026 portal and World Athletics live timing feeds. Fans can also watch live coverage and event streams worldwide via the official Olympics YouTube channel and authorized broadcast partners. Keeping up with real-time heats, intermediate splits, and final standings ensures you never miss a record-breaking moment from the stadium.

Day 2 Athletics Event Schedule and Start Lists

The evening session on Monday, November 9, 2026, features a packed lineup of medal finals and high-stakes semi-finals. Below is the complete order of events with local time in Dakar and corresponding Eastern Time (ET):

2:00 PM LT / 9:00 AM ET — Men’s Discus Throw (1.500kg) Final | Start List: Group A qualifiers led by top international youth throwers.

2:05 PM LT / 9:05 AM ET — Men’s 400m Hurdles (84.0cm) Semi-Finals | Start List: Heat leaders advancing from preliminary rounds.

2:26 PM LT / 9:26 AM ET — Women’s 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Finals | Start List: Top-ranked junior hurdlers competing for lane positions.

2:32 PM LT / 9:32 AM ET — Men’s Shot Put (5kg) Final | Start List: Finalists determined through Sunday’s qualification round.

2:41 PM LT / 9:41 AM ET — Women’s Long Jump Final | Start List: Elite flight jumpers vying for podium spots.

2:46 PM LT / 9:46 AM ET — Men’s 2000 Metres Steeplechase (84cm) Final | Start List: Direct final featuring top distance prospects.

3:03 PM LT / 10:03 AM ET — Women’s 3000 Metres Final | Start List: Championship field of endurance runners.

3:27 PM LT / 10:27 AM ET — Men’s 110m Hurdles (91.4cm) Semi-Finals | Start List: Sprint hurdlers battling for final lanes.

4:02 PM LT / 11:02 AM ET — Men’s High Jump Final | Start List: Clearance specialists competing in the medal round.

4:06 PM LT / 11:06 AM ET — Women’s Javelin Throw (500g) Final | Start List: Top throwers in the medal flight.

4:10 PM LT / 11:10 AM ET — Men’s 800 Metres Semi-Finals | Start List: Middle-distance runners seeking qualification.

4:28 PM LT / 11:28 AM ET — Men’s 1500 Metres Final | Start List: Elite tacticians in the gold-medal race.

4:50 PM LT / 11:50 AM ET — Women’s 400 Metres Final | Start List: The fastest young quarter-milers in the world.

5:00 PM LT / 12:00 PM ET — Men’s 400 Metres Final | Start List: Championship contenders in the premier sprint showdown.

5:10 PM LT / 12:10 PM ET — Women’s 800 Metres Final | Start List: Middle-distance medal contenders.

5:20 PM LT / 12:20 PM ET — Men’s 110m Hurdles (91.4cm) Final | Start List: The sprint hurdle champions crowned.

Competitors and fans can monitor live updates directly at the Complexe Iba Mar Diop as the next generation of global track stars makes history in Senegal.