Day 3 Youth Olympic Games 2026: How to Watch and Follow Live Results, Start Times, and Event Schedule

DAKAR, Senegal — The track and field competition at the Youth Olympic Games 2026 reaches a thrilling conclusion on Tuesday, November 10, as Day 3 delivers the final evening session of athletics at the Complexe Iba Mar Diop. The following are the live stream, live results, event start times, and live results tracking on the third and final day.
Young athletes from across the globe are competing for top youth-level honors in Africa’s inaugural Olympic gathering. Following two exciting days of competition, which saw several countries added to the medal tally, the final day features another packed evening program.
Here is the complete guide to accessing live results, start lists, race schedules, and real-time tracking for the closing session of athletics.
How to Follow Live Results and Live Tracking
Official live tracking and real-time results are available through the official Dakar 2026 portal and World Athletics live timing feeds. Fans can also watch live coverage and event streams worldwide via the official Olympics YouTube channel and authorized broadcast partners. Keeping up with real-time heats, intermediate splits, and final standings ensures you never miss a record-breaking moment from the stadium.
Day 3 Athletics Event Schedule and Start Lists
The evening session on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, features 16 high-stakes events, headlined by semi-finals and championship finals. Below is the complete order of events listed with local time in Dakar and corresponding Eastern Time (ET):
- 2:00 PM LT / 9:00 AM ET — Men’s 400m Hurdles (84.0cm) Final | Start List: Top eight hurdle qualifiers battling for gold.
- 2:05 PM LT / 9:05 AM ET — Women’s Shot Put (3kg) Final | Start List: Championship flight led by top regional youth champions.
- 2:08 PM LT / 9:08 AM ET — Men’s Javelin Throw (700g) Final | Start List: Direct final flight of top junior throwers.
- 2:12 PM LT / 9:12 AM ET — Women’s 400 Metres Hurdles Final | Start List: Lane assignments set for the quarter-mile hurdle final.
- 2:20 PM LT / 9:20 AM ET — Men’s 800 Metres Final | Start List: Middle-distance finalists advancing from Monday’s semi-finals.
- 2:30 PM LT / 9:30 AM ET — Women’s 1500 Metres Final | Start List: Tactical distance field racing for the podium.
- 2:40 PM LT / 9:40 AM ET — Men’s Triple Jump Final | Start List: Elite horizontal jumpers competing across six rounds.
- 3:10 PM LT / 10:10 AM ET — Men’s 200 Metres Semi-Finals | Start List: Sprint contenders vying for top two transfer spots per heat.
- 3:45 PM LT / 10:45 AM ET — Women’s 200 Metres Semi-Finals | Start List: Quarter-final qualifiers competing for lane positions.
- 3:58 PM LT / 10:58 AM ET — Men’s Pole Vault Final | Start List: Vertical jump specialists opening at preliminary bar heights.
- 4:01 PM LT / 11:01 AM ET — Men’s 5000 Metres Race Walk Final | Start List: Endurance walking field contesting 12.5 laps on the track.
- 4:22 PM LT / 11:22 AM ET — Women’s High Jump Final | Start List: High jumpers attempting clearance in the championship round.
- 4:31 PM LT / 11:31 AM ET — Women’s Hammer Throw (3kg) Final | Start List: Youth weight throwers in the final circle rotation.
- 4:36 PM LT / 11:36 AM ET — Women’s 5000 Metres Race Walk Final | Start List: Women’s distance walk championship field.
- 5:30 PM LT / 12:30 PM ET — Men’s 200 Metres Final | Start List: The fastest eight half-lap sprinters in the marquee final.
- 5:40 PM LT / 12:40 PM ET — Women’s 200 Metres Final | Start List: Sprint medalists crowned in the final track event of the Games.