Day 3 Youth Olympic Games 2026: How to Watch and Follow Live Results, Start Times, and Event Schedule

Follow Day 3 of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar with live results, full start lists, event schedule, and live tracking at Complexe Iba Mar Diop.

DAKAR, Senegal — The track and field competition at the Youth Olympic Games 2026 reaches a thrilling conclusion on Tuesday, November 10, as Day 3 delivers the final evening session of athletics at the Complexe Iba Mar Diop. The following are the live stream, live results, event start times, and live results tracking on the third and final day.

Young athletes from across the globe are competing for top youth-level honors in Africa’s inaugural Olympic gathering. Following two exciting days of competition, which saw several countries added to the medal tally, the final day features another packed evening program.

Here is the complete guide to accessing live results, start lists, race schedules, and real-time tracking for the closing session of athletics.

How to Follow Live Results and Live Tracking

Official live tracking and real-time results are available through the official Dakar 2026 portal and World Athletics live timing feeds. Fans can also watch live coverage and event streams worldwide via the official Olympics YouTube channel and authorized broadcast partners. Keeping up with real-time heats, intermediate splits, and final standings ensures you never miss a record-breaking moment from the stadium.

Day 3 Athletics Event Schedule and Start Lists

The evening session on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, features 16 high-stakes events, headlined by semi-finals and championship finals. Below is the complete order of events listed with local time in Dakar and corresponding Eastern Time (ET):