Denis Kiplangat (29:16) and Gabriela DeBues-Stafford (31:54) Win Fulham 10K

Uganda's Denis Kiplangat and Canada's Gabriela DeBues-Stafford secured the Fulham 10K title on Sunday. The following are the top finishers and results on Nov. 15.

LONDON — Denis Kiplangat of Uganda and Gabriela DeBues-Stafford of Canada captured the men’s and women’s titles at the Top Flight by RunThrough – Fulham 10K on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.



Kiplangat dominated the men’s race on the flat London course, crossing the finish line and punching the air in 29 minutes, 16 seconds to win by 28 seconds and set a new personal best. Great Britain’s Jonathan Escalante-Phillips placed second in 29:44, holding off fellow Briton Ian Crowe-Wright in 29:47.



Six men broke the 30-minute barrier in the World Athletics-sanctioned road race. Australia’s Dylan Evans and Seyfu Jamaal Tahir both clocked 29:49 to finish fourth and fifth, respectively, while Great Britain’s Jonathan Cornish took sixth in 29:50.

In the women’s division, Olympian Gabriela DeBues-Stafford secured a decisive victory in 31:54, leading a Canadian 1-2 finish. Compatriot Katie Snowden finished 12 seconds back for runner-up honors in 32:06, and Great Britain’s Grace Baker claimed third in 32:46. Megan Gadsby of Great Britain placed fourth in 33:22, followed by Moira Stewartová of the Czech Republic in fifth at 33:50.

DeBues-Stafford, who holds several Canadian national records, is about to relinquish one after Jadyn Keeler delivered an impressive time of 31:21 to finish second at the Flanigan’s Rockin’ Rib Run 10K race in Miramar, Florida, on Sunday morning. This time is faster than the 31:37 her compatriot recorded at the Jarrow 10K on October 18.

Runners competed on a flat, closed-road course designed for personal bests. Starting and finishing at Eel Brook Common, the route loops around the outside of Stamford Bridge, home of Premier League club Chelsea FC, before following straight sections along Munster Road and Fulham Road. The course circles Parsons Green before returning to the finish line.

Top Flight by RunThrough – Fulham 10K Results

London, Great Britain

Nov. 15, 2026

Men’s 10 Kilometres Road

Denis Kiplangat, Uganda, 29:16 Jonathan Escalante-Phillips, Great Britain, 29:44 Ian Crowe-Wright, Great Britain, 29:47 Dylan Evans, Australia, 29:49 Seyfu Jamaal Tahir, Athlete Refugee Team, 29:49 Jonathan Cornish, Great Britain, 29:50 Harry Bell, Great Britain, 30:04 Kurt Wilkinson, Great Britain, 30:31 Jonathan Collier, Great Britain, 30:35 Frankie Conway, Great Britain, 30:35

Women’s 10 Kilometres Road

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford, Canada, 31:54 Katie Snowden, Canada, 32:06 Grace Baker, Great Britain, 32:46 Megan Gadsby, Great Britain, 33:22 Moira Stewartová, Czech Republic, 33:50 Ella Fennelly, Ireland, 33:59 Rebecca Weston, Great Britain, 34:00 Maddie Jordan-Lee, Great Britain, 34:20 India Weir, Great Britain, 34:24 Holly Archer, Great Britain, 34:24

Full results here