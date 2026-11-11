EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler 2026 Elite Results and Leaderboard Tracker

PITTSBURGH – Kenya’s Victor Shitsama and American Molly Grabill won the elite titles at the 13th EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler on Sunday, November 8, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 28-year-old Shitsama won the men’s race in 48:16 and earned $2,500 in prize money. Grabill, 21, captured the women’s race in 55:40 and also earned $2,500.

The 10-mile race was run on a certified near-loop course with negligible start/finish separation. A total of 3,819 runners finished the 10 Miler, up from 3,325 in 2025. The course records remain 46:49 for men, set by Martin Hehir in 2018, and 51:38 for women, set by Buze Diriba of Ethiopia. Neither record fell on Sunday.

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Shitsama and Zach Leachman ran close through early miles before the Kenyan separated himself from the American at the midway point before pulling away for a 1:13 victory. Zach Leachman, 25, of the United States finished second in 49:29 and earned $1,250. Quintin Gatons, 23, of the United States finished third in 50:50 and earned $750. The top three were separated by 2:34 from first to third. The elite field competed for a share of an $11,000 prize purse.

“The course was amazing, rolling hills for the first five miles then fun for the last five miles! The fans around the course were amazing, too! I will definitely be back next year for that course record,” said Shitsama.

Grabill, the former University of Oregon runner, led the women’s elite field from the early miles and won by 1:15. This was the second victory at the event for the runner from LaFayette, Colo., following her previous win in 2024.

Claire Anderson, 28, of the United States finished second in 56:55. Chloe Bonson, 30, of the United States finished third in 57:16. Elle Orie, 22, of the United States finished fourth in 57:59.

“I had so much fun racing the EQT Pittsburgh 10-mile!” Grabill said, noting that she is already looking forward to making another appearance. “Always awesome energy and a fun course. Can’t wait to come back.”

Elite results

Complete elite results are listed below with place, name, age, and time. Prize money is listed where provided.

Men

1: Victor Shitsama, 28, Kenya, 48:16, 4:50 per mile, $2,500.

Victor Shitsama, 28, Kenya, 48:16, 4:50 per mile, $2,500. 2: Zach Leachman, 25, United States, 49:29, 4:57 per mile, $1,250.

Zach Leachman, 25, United States, 49:29, 4:57 per mile, $1,250. 3: Quintin Gatons, 23, United States, 50:50, 5:05 per mile, $750.

Quintin Gatons, 23, United States, 50:50, 5:05 per mile, $750. 4: Ryan Podnar, 22, 51:10, 5:07 per mile.

Ryan Podnar, 22, 51:10, 5:07 per mile. 5: Jack Beakas, 27, 51:41, 5:11 per mile.

Jack Beakas, 27, 51:41, 5:11 per mile. 6: Tony Tonkovich, 25, 51:46, 5:11 per mile.

Tony Tonkovich, 25, 51:46, 5:11 per mile. 7: Dylan Sebek, 23, 51:58, 5:12 per mile.

Dylan Sebek, 23, 51:58, 5:12 per mile. 8: Julian Paul, 23, 52:03, 5:13 per mile.

Julian Paul, 23, 52:03, 5:13 per mile. 9: Dan Malatesta, 22, 52:20, 5:14 per mile.

Dan Malatesta, 22, 52:20, 5:14 per mile. 10: Connor Pivirotto, 21, 52:39, 5:16 per mile.

Women

1: Molly Grabill, 21, United States, 55:40, 5:34 per mile, $2,500.

Molly Grabill, 21, United States, 55:40, 5:34 per mile, $2,500. 2: Claire Anderson, 28, United States, 56:55, 5:42 per mile.

Claire Anderson, 28, United States, 56:55, 5:42 per mile. 3: Chloe Bonson, 30, United States, 57:16, 5:44 per mile.

Chloe Bonson, 30, United States, 57:16, 5:44 per mile. 4: Elle Orie, 22, United States, 57:59, 5:48 per mile.

Elle Orie, 22, United States, 57:59, 5:48 per mile. 5: Stephanie Gerland, 24, 1:02:10, 6:13 per mile.

Stephanie Gerland, 24, 1:02:10, 6:13 per mile. 6: Jennifer Kobin, 25, 1:02:44, 6:17 per mile.

Jennifer Kobin, 25, 1:02:44, 6:17 per mile. 7: Ann Mazur, 23, 1:05:15, 6:32 per mile.

For full results