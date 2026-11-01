European champion Ciara Mageean died at 34 after a battle with cancer

Two-time Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean, European 1500m champion from Portaferry, dies aged 34 after stage four bowel cancer battle, family says Sunday.

DUBLIN, Ireland — Ciara Mageean, the European 1,500-meter champion and two-time Olympian for Ireland, has sadly died at 34 after a battle with cancer, her family said Sunday.

According to several media reports and a family social media post, Mageean died at 6:30 a.m. surrounded by loved ones, according to a statement posted to her social media accounts. She had been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in May 2025.

“A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed,” the statement said. It closed with the Irish phrase “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam,” which translates as “may her soul rest in peace.”

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Mageean was from Portaferry in Northern Ireland and represented Ireland on the international stage. She competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was forced to withdraw from the 2024 Paris Games because of an Achilles injury.

She won bronze in the 1,500 meters at the 2016 European Championships and silver in 2022. She finished fourth at the 2023 world championships.

Earlier in 2024, Mageean won her first major title, taking gold in the 1,500 meters at the European Championships in Rome. She also represented Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games, winning silver in Birmingham in 2022.

She set two personal bests in her final season of competition, running 1:58.51 for the 800m and posting a 2000m lifetime best of 5:43.06.

In October, she married her long-term partner Thomas Moran in a small civil ceremony in Belfast.

Athletics Ireland said in a statement it was heartbroken.

“Athletics Ireland is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ciara Mageean. Ciara was a much-loved and inspirational figure who touched the lives of so many. Her courage, warmth and spirit will leave a lasting legacy,” the organization said.

“The thoughts and heartfelt condolences of everyone at Athletics Ireland are with Ciara’s family, friends and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”

British Athletics said: “Everyone at British Athletics sends our thoughts and condolences to Ciara Mageean’s family, friends, and coaches and all our friends at Athletics Ireland at this incredibly sad time. Ciara was a true inspiration on and off the track.”

Tributes came from across track and other sports.

Australian Olympic silver medalist Jess Hull wrote: “There are no words. Just the most beautiful person in every way imaginable.”

Scottish distance runner Eilish McColgan said she was sending “so much love and strength” to Mageean’s family. Former world 1,500-meter champion Jake Wightman shared the family’s post and wrote that Mageean was “a real bright light from our sport.”

Republic of Ireland soccer players Amber Barrett and captain Katie McCabe also posted condolences, with Barrett calling Mageean “a light of elegance and grace.”

CIARA MAGEEAN: MAJOR HONORS & CAREER RECORD

Senior Championships

European Athletics Championships

Gold (1500m): Rome 2024

Rome 2024 Silver (1500m): Munich 2022

Munich 2022 Bronze (1500m): Amsterdam 2016

Amsterdam 2016 4th Place (1500m): Berlin 2018

World Athletics Championships

4th Place (1500m): Budapest 2023

European Athletics Indoor Championships

Bronze (1500m): Glasgow 2019

Commonwealth Games

Silver (1500m): Birmingham 2022 (Representing Northern Ireland)

Junior & Age-Group Championships

World U20 Championships