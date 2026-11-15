Flanigan’s Rockin’ Rib Run 10K 2026: How to watch live tracking, live results and elite fields

Flanigan's Rockin' Rib Run 10K: Live tracking, results, start time, elite fields and how to watch the Nov. 15, 2026 race at Miramar Regional Park, FL.

MIRAMAR, Fla. — The 13th Annual Flanigan’s Rockin’ Rib Run 10K presented by Runner’s Depot returns Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, with a 7 a.m. start at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. The race is listed among the World Athletics’ top road running events this weekend here in Miramar, FL (USA).

The event is known for two things that rarely go together: a world-class 10K and a post-race feast. The course is a flat, fast, out-and-back on the roads of Miramar, starting and finishing in Miramar Regional Park. It is a USATF-certified course with strong personal-best potential, and it is capped at 4,000 runners.

Do not let the ribs fool you. Last year, five men ran under 28 minutes and six women ran under 32 minutes, with a 27:43 winning time on a course most of the sport could not find on a map.

How to watch Flanigan’s Rockin’ Rib Run 10K live

Live Stream: https://www.youtube.com/live/YYfj66bxZxk

Live coverage on YouTube is scheduled to begin at 6:45 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 15, ahead of the 7 a.m. start.

Live Results and Tracking: https://live.chronotrack.com/event/92143/results?raceId=244196&divisionId=2742677

To track a runner, open the ChronoTrack live results page, search by bib number or last name, and refresh for splits and finish time. Results update live during the race and will show overall, age-group and elite division standings.

If the stream does not load, refresh the YouTube link above. If tracking is delayed, keep the ChronoTrack tab open, as splits often post in batches at 5K and at the finish.

What time does the Flanigan’s Rockin’ Rib Run 10K start?

Miramar Regional Park opens at 5:00 a.m. ET. The Flanigan’s Rockin’ Rib Run 10K starts at 7:00 a.m. The Miami Marlins Kid’s Race starts at 8:45 a.m. The post-race feast and awards ceremony will follow the 10K.

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The address is 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027. There is no race-day packet pickup.

Participants receive free beer, wine and award-winning baby back ribs, compliments of Flanigan’s. All proceeds benefit the HOPE mission programs of the Miami Lakes United Methodist Church.

Men’s elite field

The men’s elite field for the 2026 Flanigan’s Rockin’ Rib Run 10K includes Reid Buchanan, Silas Senchura, Edwin Elkana, Arturs Medveds, Michael Solano, David Mullarkey, Nicholas Kosimbei, Amon Terer, Sam Atkin, Gitinet Mele Gedamu, Bradley Makuvire, Shadrack Keter, Michael Smith, Gilbert Boit, Aziz Mohammed, Alexis Darbel Pena Santiago, Steven Lazar, Kevin Cubilette Torres, Juan Villafana, Collin Brooks, Romain Biguet and Chris Cabret.

Buchanan, Senchura, Mullarkey and Medveds headline a deep field built for a fast early pace.

Kenya’s Senchura, 21, the African Championships bronze medalist, has run 26:58 on the road, while Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Mullarkey of Great Britain brings championship closing speed and a 27:26.58 for 10,000 meters this year. American Buchanan, the 2019 Pan American Games silver medalist, was fifth here last year in 27:59 and has set personal bests this fall with 27:43.

Women’s elite field

The women’s elite field includes Norah Jeruto, Daisy Jepkemei, Joyline Chemutai, Gracie Hyde, Elizabeth Talbi, Alycia Cridebring, Allie Buchalski, Chloe Scrimgeour, Jadyn Keeler, Vivian Cheruiyot and Mercy Cherono.

Cheruiyot, the 2016 Olympic 5000-meter champion, headlines the women’s race on her birthday. Cherono, a former world championships silver 5,000m medalist, and Buchalski, who ran 31:29 for 10K at The TEN in March, give the race three distinct contenders with very different strengths.

What to watch

Watch the early pace. If Senchura pushes from the gun, the men could split well under 14 minutes at 5K and force Mullarkey and Buchanan to decide how much to spend just to stay in contact.

Watch Cheruiyot’s start. She has said she must be conservative early to let her Achilles warm up, which could give the rest of the women’s lead pack a chance to build a gap before she pushes.

Watch the humidity. November in Miramar is not November in high-altitude training camps, and the athlete who handles the heat and humidity best may decide both races.

Then ribs.

Live updates: This story will be updated Sunday with official finish times, top-10 results and post-race reaction from Miramar Regional Park.