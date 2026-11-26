The 42nd Estra Firenze Marathon is Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026. Start time, course, Boston qualifying information and how to follow the race from Piazza del Duomo.

FLORENCE, Italy — The 42nd Estra Firenze Marathon returns on Sunday, Nov. 29, starting and finishing at Piazza del Duomo in the heart of Florence, with the elite winners expected around 10:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET).

The marathon starts at 8:30 a.m. CET (2:30 a.m. ET) over 42.195km, with a six-hour time limit. The course runs through the historic centre — past Piazza della Signoria and the Ponte Vecchio — and through the Cascine park, before returning to the Duomo. Runners must be inside their starting grids by 8:00 a.m.; the grids open at 7:00 a.m.

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“The Estra Firenze Marathon is one of the events that best represents our city: open to the world, welcoming and uniting people, Letizia Perini, Councillor for Sport and Youth Policies, was quoted as saying.

President of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, said, “The 42nd edition of the Estra Firenze Marathon is a great celebration for Florence and all of Tuscany. Seeing 20,000 people at the start, with a sellout already in August and half of the participants coming from abroad, is further confirmation of the strength of an event capable of combining competitive excellence with the charm of our artistic heritage.

About The Schedule

Start time: 8:30 a.m. CET (2:30 a.m. ET), Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026

Start and finish: Piazza del Duomo, Florence, Italy

How to follow: No live stream has been announced as of Wednesday, Nov. 25. Official results will be on firenzemarathon.it and tds-live.com. However, the organizers announced that there will be a summary of the Estra Firenze Marathon airing on Rai Sport HD on Monday, November 30th at 10:50 PM, featuring commentary from Luca di Bella.

Boston qualifier: Yes, AIMS-certified; times count toward the 2028 Boston Marathon

Results — coming Sunday

Full results will be posted here on Sunday, Nov. 29, after the race. Winners are expected around 4:30 a.m. ET.

Elite field

Kosmas Kiplimo Lagat of Kenya (2:08:14) and Silas Sugut Kipkoech of Kenya (2:08:22) lead the men’s field, tasked with beating James Kutto’s course record of 2:08:41 from 2006. In the women’s race, Lucy Chepoghon Chelele of Kenya (2:27:18), second in Florence in 2024, leads a group that includes Tsehay Gebre Getiso of Ethiopia (2:27:22) and Patience Jebet Kimutai of Kenya (2:29:53). The field was reported by FirenzeToday on Nov. 25.

Men

Kosmas Kiplimo Lagat (KEN) — 2:08:14, Seville 2016 Silas Sugut Kipkoech (KEN) — 2:08:22, Kosice 2025 Siyum Diriba Tola (ETH) — 2:11:05, Riyadh 2026 Laban Kipkemboi (KEN) — 2:12:12, Nairobi 2026 Hicham Boufars (MAR) — 2:12:16; second in Florence in 2018, third in 2019 Florian Caro (FRA) — 2:13:42, Caen 2024 Francesco Agostini (ITA) — 2:13:53, Hamburg 2024; 2023 Italian marathon champion Riccardo Mugnosso — 2:14:31, Verona 2024 Menad Lamrani (ALG) — 2:16:45, Rennes 2023 Kimutai Kibil Meshack (KEN) — marathon debut Job Minacho Kamonde (KEN) — marathon debut Roberto Boni — marathon debut

Women

Lucy Chepoghon Chelele (KEN) — 2:27:18, Florence 2024; second in Florence in 2024 Tsehay Gebre Getiso (ETH) — 2:27:22, Xiamen 2020 Patience Jebet Kimutai (KEN) — 2:29:53, Riyadh 2024 Alessia Tuccitto (ITA) — 2:39:23; vice-champion of Italy in the marathon 2023 Isabella Caposieno — 2:41:21 Marta Bernardi (ITA) — 2:43:18, Florence 2021; fifth in Florence in 2025 Paola Salvatori — 2:46:15 Federica Moroni (ITA) — 2:48:08, Pisa 2021; Italian 50km and 100km road record holder Lucia Mitidieri — marathon debut; half-marathon best 1:17:55

Course records

Men: 2:08:41, James Kutto (KEN), 2006

Women: 2:24:17, Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (ISR), 2018

Schedule for Race Weekend

Friday, Nov. 27

Marathon Expo, Stazione Leopolda, Viale Fratelli Rosselli, Porta al Prato: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bib pickup with ID and confirmation letter

Saturday, Nov. 28

Marathon Expo: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

San Benedetto Ginky Family Run, about 3 km, Ippodromo del Visarno, Cascine park: 9:30 a.m.

3x7K Fiorentina Charity Run, Ippodromo del Visarno: 10:30 a.m. Teams of three each run 7 km.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Starting grids open: 7 a.m. local

Runners must be inside assigned grids: 8 a.m. local

Marathon start, Piazza Duomo: 8:30 a.m. local, 2:30 a.m. ET

Garmin 10K Firenze Marathon start, Via Tornabuoni: 8:45 a.m. local, 2:45 a.m. ET

First marathon finishers expected: About 10:40 a.m. local, 4:40 a.m. ET

Podium ceremony: Scheduled for 11:15 a.m. local

Race weekend

The marathon is sold out. Bib pickup is at the Marathon Expo at Stazione Leopolda on Friday, Nov. 27 (10:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 28 (9:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m.). There is no bib pickup on Sunday. A 10K runs on the same Sunday morning, starting at 8:45 a.m. from Via Tornabuoni and finishing at Piazza del Duomo.

Last year

Badr Jaafari of Italy won the 2025 men’s race in 2:09:58, ahead of Asnake Dubre of Ethiopia in 2:11:22 and Ishmael Chelanga Kalale of Kenya in 2:11:33. Tsega Desta of Ethiopia won the women’s race in 2:30:37, ahead of Betty Chepkwony of Kenya in 2:33:25 and Sofia Jebiwott of Kenya in 2:35:40.

Things To Know:

What time does the Florence Marathon start?

8:30 a.m. CET (2:30 a.m. ET) on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, from Piazza del Duomo

Where does the Florence Marathon start and finish?

Piazza del Duomo, Florence, Italy.

Is the Florence Marathon a Boston qualifier?

Yes. It is AIMS-certified, and times count toward the 2028 Boston Marathon.

Who won the Florence Marathon last year?

Badr Jaafari (2:09:58) and Tsega Desta (2:30:37) in 2025.