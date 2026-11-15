Florida Results: Flanigan’s Rockin’ Rib Run 10K 2026 – Top Local Finishers in Miramar

Several Floridians showed up in numbers for the Flanigan's Rockin' Rib Run 10K on Sunday. The following are the top results, with Alexander Colon and Marissa Shoji leading the way.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The South Florida running community showed up in large numbers on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at Miramar Regional Park, with Florida athletes from Orlando to Homestead claiming the top local positions at the Flanigan’s Rockin’ Rib Run 10K. Approximately 4,000 participants lined up in Broward County to tackle the course in the ideal temperature of 57 degrees. A total of 2,822 participants started the Public 10K race.

Read More: Results: Flanigan’s Rockin’ Rib Run 10K 2026 – Winners, Top 10 and Live Tracking

The local community witnessed the start of the elite runners at around 7:05 a.m., with several competitors performing impressively ahead of the festivities and dining scheduled for later today. The top Florida male competitor was Alexander Colon from Orlando, who won the local 10K men’s race with a time of 32:58. The leading Florida female competitor was Marissa Shoji from North Miami Beach, who completed the race in 37:24.

Flanigan’s Rockin’ Rib Run 10K 2026 Florida Results

Florida Men’s Results

Alexander Colon, Orlando – 32:58, M45-49 Lewis Elliot – 33:12, M45-49, city not listed Zack Truitt, Davie – 33:14, M20-24 Jeand Duno, Miami Beach – 33:40, M35-39 Jose Ruiz-Herrera Hernandez, Fort Lauderdale – 33:50, M35-39 Matthew Christian, Tampa – 33:59, M30-34 Alcides De Quesada, Hallandale – 34:09, M50-54 Bashir Ahmed, Miramar – 34:32, M35-39 Lucas Mardis, Davie – 34:41, M20-24 Mohamed Abouelmaaty – 34:46, M30-34, city not listed Alberto Munoz, Miami – 35:05, M25-29 Nicolas Lasso, Homestead – 35:10, M30-34 Josh Shields, Plantation – 35:19, M20-24 Tez Montgomery, Pembroke Pines – 35:45, M55-59 Tyler Cline – 36:02, M15-19, city not listed Adrian Gandara – 36:13, M15-19, city not listed Maxwell Garcia, Miami Lakes – 36:19, M20-24 Giovanni Alvarez – 36:27, M40-44, city not listed Marco Mejia, Doral – 37:12, M35-39 Rogan Meza, Davie – 37:23, M35-39 Justin Shaw, Sunrise – 37:36, M30-34

Florida Women’s Results

Marissa Shoji, North Miami Beach – 37:24, F30-34 Jacy Arbeit, Cooper City – 38:06, F40-44 Ashley Klingenberg, Davie – 38:22, F20-24 Lisa Adjouadi, Miami – 38:29, F25-29 Camille Kohtala, Coral Gables – 38:54, F25-29 Erin Shields, Plantation – 39:28, F25-29 Julie Esposito, Parkland – 39:49, F40-44 Eileen Robertson, Miami – 40:45, F30-34 Tiffany Nuwer, Davie – 40:48, F35-39 Sofia Martinez, Davie – 41:37, F20-24 Maryam Mahmoud, Miami – 41:41, F25-29 Melissa Daniel, Pembroke Pines – 41:57, F35-39 Monica Doval, Plantation – 42:07, F45-49 Eliana Martinez, Weston – 42:23, F45-49 Isel Figueredo, Weston – 42:38, F35-39 Shirley Mullins – 42:41, F1-14, city not listed Jennifer Granit, Hollywood – 42:45, F45-49 Priscilla Neville, Fort Lauderdale – 42:57, F25-29 Ana Carolina Ferreira, Boca Raton – 43:11, F30-34

NOTE: Davie, Miramar, Plantation, Pembroke Pines and Fort Lauderdale led the local men’s depth, with three Davie men in the top 20 and Miramar’s own Bashir Ahmed in the top 10. Davie and Plantation were the strongest local women’s hubs, with three Davie women in the top 10 and two Plantation women in the top 13. Weston also placed two women in the top 15.

Full results are available on ChronoTrack.