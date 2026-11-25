The Florida Gators released its 2027 indoor and outdoor track and field schedule, which sees the Mike Holloway-led program opening the season at home and closing at Hayward Field in Eugene.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Track and Field program will start the 2027 season at home in January, spend the bulk of its indoor campaign in Fayetteville, and close the outdoor season at Hayward Field in June. Head coach Mike Holloway and the Gators revealed a 12-meet schedule earlier this year that includes three home dates, SEC championships, and NCAA championships.

The 2027 schedule keeps Florida in familiar territory. The Gators return to Arkansas for four straight indoor meets, host two of the biggest early outdoor meets in the Southeast, and stay in-state for the NCAA East Preliminary round.

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Indoor season built around Fayetteville

Before the busy campaign begins, Florida will host the Jimmy Carnes Invitational on January 15-16 at the Alachua County Sports & Event Center in Gainesville. Several returning athletes and new recruits are expected to kick off their seasons after a lengthy fall training period.

From there, the Gators head to Arkansas for the remainder of the indoor season:

Jan. 15-16: Jimmy Carnes Invitational — Gainesville, Fla.

Jimmy Carnes Invitational — Gainesville, Fla. Jan. 29-30: Razorback Invitational — Fayetteville, Ark.

Razorback Invitational — Fayetteville, Ark. Feb. 12-13: Tyson Invitational — Fayetteville, Ark.

Tyson Invitational — Fayetteville, Ark. Feb. 26-27: SEC Indoor Championships — Fayetteville, Ark.

SEC Indoor Championships — Fayetteville, Ark. March 12-13: NCAA Indoor Championships — Fayetteville, Ark.

Fayetteville will stage the final three indoor meets at the Randal Tyson Track Center. The NCAA lists the 2027 indoor championships for March 12-13 at Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Track Center.

The schedule setup sees Florida making three consecutive weekends of championship-level racing on the same track, first at the conference meet and then at nationals.

Outdoor season starts in Tallahassee, ends in Eugene

Florida moves outdoors in late March with a short trip to Tallahassee, then returns home for back-to-back April meets:

March 26-27: Terry Long FSU Relays — Tallahassee, Fla.

Terry Long FSU Relays — Tallahassee, Fla. April 2-3: Pepsi Florida Relays — Gainesville, Fla.

Pepsi Florida Relays — Gainesville, Fla. April 16-17: Tom Jones Memorial — Gainesville, Fla.

Tom Jones Memorial — Gainesville, Fla. May 1: LSU Invitational — Baton Rouge, La.

LSU Invitational — Baton Rouge, La. May 13-15: SEC Outdoor Championships — Athens, Ga.

SEC Outdoor Championships — Athens, Ga. May 26-29: NCAA East Preliminary — Jacksonville, Fla.

NCAA East Preliminary — Jacksonville, Fla. June 9-12: NCAA Outdoor Championships — Eugene, Ore.

The LSU Invitational on May 1 serves as Florida’s final regular-season meet before the SEC outdoor championships in Athens.

The NCAA East Preliminary stays in Florida at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, limiting travel for the Gators in the qualifying round.

The season ends June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., which the NCAA lists as the site for the 2027 Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.