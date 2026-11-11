2026 Fort Worth Marathon Results: Find Several Boston Marathon Qualifiers

Fort Worth, Texas – Ricardo Bonilla of San Antonio won the men’s race at the 2026 Fort Worth Marathon on Sunday, November 8, 2026, finishing in 2:25:08, while Saleena Harner of North Richland Hills won the women’s race in 2:50:56.

Bonilla, 30, averaged 5:32 per mile to win by 8:50 over Omar Cornejo of Dallas, who finished second in 2:33:58. Harner, 45, averaged 6:31 per mile and beat Linda Perez of Madera, California, by 4:21. Perez finished in 2:55:17. The men’s race recorded 472 finishers with an average finish time of 4:48:37, according to official timer tracking from ITS YOUR RACE.

Read More: 2026 MO’ Cowbell Half Marathon Results: Wins for McKenna Paulson and Max Hand

Meanwhile, Harner and Perez both finished under 2:56 to lead a fast women’s front two.

Both winners finished well inside the Boston Marathon 2028 qualifying standards. The Boston Athletic Association lists 2:55:00 for men ages 18 to 34 and 3:25:00 for women ages 18 to 34, with standards easing by age group.

Harner, 45, cleared the 3:45:00 standard for her age group by more than 54 minutes and also beat the fastest women’s standard of 3:25:00. Bonilla cleared his 2:55:00 standard by nearly 30 minutes. The 2028 qualifying window opened September 19, 2026.

Lizzie Heal, 27, of Saint George, Utah, finished third in the women’s race in 3:11:33. Karen Greer, 40, of Waco, Texas, was fourth in 3:12:27. Michelle Fay, 34, of Royse City, Texas, completed the women’s top five in 3:20:07.

Tyler Sassano, 28, of Greenville, South Carolina, was third in the men’s race in 2:41:34. Alexander Lee, 20, of Waco, Texas, was fourth in 2:43:06. Kevin Gideon, 28, of Longview, Texas, was fifth in 2:47:51.

Men’s top 25

1: Ricardo Bonilla : San Antonio, Texas, age 30, 2:25:08, 5:32 per mile.

: San Antonio, Texas, age 30, 2:25:08, 5:32 per mile. 2: Omar Cornejo : Dallas, Texas, age 33, 2:33:58, 5:52 per mile.

: Dallas, Texas, age 33, 2:33:58, 5:52 per mile. 3: Tyler Sassano : Greenville, South Carolina, age 28, 2:41:34, 6:09 per mile.

: Greenville, South Carolina, age 28, 2:41:34, 6:09 per mile. 4: Alexander Lee : Waco, Texas, age 20, 2:43:06, 6:13 per mile.

: Waco, Texas, age 20, 2:43:06, 6:13 per mile. 5: Kevin Gideon : Longview, Texas, age 28, 2:47:51, 6:24 per mile.

: Longview, Texas, age 28, 2:47:51, 6:24 per mile. 6: Eddie Venegas : Lorena, Texas, age 48, 2:55:21, 6:41 per mile.

: Lorena, Texas, age 48, 2:55:21, 6:41 per mile. 7: Cameron Abrams : Austin, Texas, age 33, 2:54:38, 6:39 per mile.

: Austin, Texas, age 33, 2:54:38, 6:39 per mile. 8: Garrett Evans : Fort Worth, Texas, age 33, 2:59:11, 6:50 per mile.

: Fort Worth, Texas, age 33, 2:59:11, 6:50 per mile. 9: Alejandro Barajas : Ontario, California, age 28, 2:53:46, 6:37 per mile.

: Ontario, California, age 28, 2:53:46, 6:37 per mile. 10: Jose Rueda : Rogers, Arkansas, age 45, 2:58:52, 6:49 per mile.

: Rogers, Arkansas, age 45, 2:58:52, 6:49 per mile. 11: Edward Martinez : San Antonio, Texas, age 53, 2:59:59, 6:52 per mile.

: San Antonio, Texas, age 53, 2:59:59, 6:52 per mile. 12: Victor Vargas : Venus, Texas, age 35, 3:05:09, 7:04 per mile.

: Venus, Texas, age 35, 3:05:09, 7:04 per mile. 13: Jacob Mendoza : Denton, Texas, age 25, 2:57:17, 6:45 per mile.

: Denton, Texas, age 25, 2:57:17, 6:45 per mile. 14: Daniel Pereira : Frisco, Texas, age 27, 3:04:28, 7:02 per mile.

: Frisco, Texas, age 27, 3:04:28, 7:02 per mile. 15: Kristofor Seastrom : Denton, Texas, age 49, 3:04:30, 7:02 per mile.

: Denton, Texas, age 49, 3:04:30, 7:02 per mile. 16: Thomas Wigniolle : Fort Worth, Texas, age 33, 2:59:21, 6:50 per mile.

: Fort Worth, Texas, age 33, 2:59:21, 6:50 per mile. 17: Malik Boudjellali : Pearland, Texas, age 37, 3:05:19, 7:04 per mile.

: Pearland, Texas, age 37, 3:05:19, 7:04 per mile. 18: Matthew Taylor : Dallas, Texas, age 52, 3:10:13, 7:15 per mile.

: Dallas, Texas, age 52, 3:10:13, 7:15 per mile. 19: Bart Krumpos : Huntsville, Texas, age 26, 3:06:17, 7:06 per mile.

: Huntsville, Texas, age 26, 3:06:17, 7:06 per mile. 20: Joe Matney : Wichita Falls, Texas, age 37, 3:02:15, 6:57 per mile.

: Wichita Falls, Texas, age 37, 3:02:15, 6:57 per mile. 21: Matthieu Diener : Austin, Texas, age 35, 3:02:28, 6:57 per mile.

: Austin, Texas, age 35, 3:02:28, 6:57 per mile. 22: Berto Hernandez : Longview, Texas, age 37, 3:09:22, 7:13 per mile.

: Longview, Texas, age 37, 3:09:22, 7:13 per mile. 23: Mark Shannon : Abilene, Texas, age 49, 3:09:27, 7:13 per mile.

: Abilene, Texas, age 49, 3:09:27, 7:13 per mile. 24: Chris Pruitt : Wills Point, Texas, age 36, 3:09:44, 7:14 per mile.

: Wills Point, Texas, age 36, 3:09:44, 7:14 per mile. 25: Brantley Grantham: Melissa, Texas, age 35, 3:10:07, 7:15 per mile.

Women’s top 25

1: Saleena Harner : North Richland Hills, Texas, age 45, 2:50:56, 6:31 per mile.

: North Richland Hills, Texas, age 45, 2:50:56, 6:31 per mile. 2: Linda Perez : Madera, California, age 24, 2:55:17, 6:41 per mile.

: Madera, California, age 24, 2:55:17, 6:41 per mile. 3: Lizzie Heal : Saint George, Utah, age 27, 3:11:33, 7:18 per mile.

: Saint George, Utah, age 27, 3:11:33, 7:18 per mile. 4: Karen Greer : Waco, Texas, age 40, 3:12:27, 7:20 per mile.

: Waco, Texas, age 40, 3:12:27, 7:20 per mile. 5: Michelle Fay : Royse City, Texas, age 34, 3:20:07, 7:38 per mile.

: Royse City, Texas, age 34, 3:20:07, 7:38 per mile. 6: Laura Thomas : Lewisville, Texas, age 33, 3:20:16, 7:38 per mile.

: Lewisville, Texas, age 33, 3:20:16, 7:38 per mile. 7: Makenna Saward : San Antonio, Texas, age 25, 3:17:40, 7:32 per mile.

: San Antonio, Texas, age 25, 3:17:40, 7:32 per mile. 8: Sydnie Buechele : Dallas, Texas, age 35, 3:18:17, 7:34 per mile.

: Dallas, Texas, age 35, 3:18:17, 7:34 per mile. 9: Sarah Parnell : Fort Worth, Texas, age 24, 3:19:31, 7:36 per mile.

: Fort Worth, Texas, age 24, 3:19:31, 7:36 per mile. 10: Cici Venegas : Lorena, Texas, age 45, 3:24:14, 7:47 per mile.

: Lorena, Texas, age 45, 3:24:14, 7:47 per mile. 11: Stephanie Vu : San Antonio, Texas, age 28, 3:26:58, 7:53 per mile.

: San Antonio, Texas, age 28, 3:26:58, 7:53 per mile. 12: Colleen Marsh : Mansfield, Texas, age 43, 3:28:27, 7:57 per mile.

: Mansfield, Texas, age 43, 3:28:27, 7:57 per mile. 13: Gracie Salas : Temple, Texas, age 26, 3:24:06, 7:47 per mile.

: Temple, Texas, age 26, 3:24:06, 7:47 per mile. 14: Thanh Nguyen : Princeton, Texas, age 26, 3:30:27, 8:01 per mile.

: Princeton, Texas, age 26, 3:30:27, 8:01 per mile. 15: Kalli Krumpos : Washington, DC, age 37, 3:30:55, 8:02 per mile.

: Washington, DC, age 37, 3:30:55, 8:02 per mile. 16: Ashlyn Howard : Springtown, Texas, age 32, 3:36:24, 8:15 per mile.

: Springtown, Texas, age 32, 3:36:24, 8:15 per mile. 17: Huitzi Lira : Abilene, Texas, age 24, 3:37:39, 8:18 per mile.

: Abilene, Texas, age 24, 3:37:39, 8:18 per mile. 18: Monica Ruffing : Granbury, Texas, age 42, 3:40:33, 8:25 per mile.

: Granbury, Texas, age 42, 3:40:33, 8:25 per mile. 19: Madison LaGrone : Lago Vista, Texas, age 26, 3:41:44, 8:27 per mile.

: Lago Vista, Texas, age 26, 3:41:44, 8:27 per mile. 20: Laura Ashe : Rockwall, Texas, age 55, 3:42:41, 8:29 per mile.

: Rockwall, Texas, age 55, 3:42:41, 8:29 per mile. 21: Madison Tedder : Cypress, Texas, age 28, 3:49:11, 8:44 per mile.

: Cypress, Texas, age 28, 3:49:11, 8:44 per mile. 22: Dezorey Arocha : Waxahachie, Texas, age 39, 3:46:32, 8:38 per mile.

: Waxahachie, Texas, age 39, 3:46:32, 8:38 per mile. 23: Sydney Bailey : Denton, Texas, age 24, 3:46:42, 8:39 per mile.

: Denton, Texas, age 24, 3:46:42, 8:39 per mile. 24: Hannah Mayes : Eros, Louisiana, age 42, 3:47:00, 8:39 per mile.

: Eros, Louisiana, age 42, 3:47:00, 8:39 per mile. 25: Christie Kellam: Kennedale, Texas, age 30, 3:47:46, 8:41 per mile.

Complete marathon results are here