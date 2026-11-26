France has named its team for the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade on Dec. 13. Yann Schrub leads the senior men and Agathe Guillemot leads the senior women, with Jimmy Gressier absent.

BELGRADE, Serbia — France will go to the 2026 SPAR European Cross Country Championships on Dec. 13 without Jimmy Gressier.

Gressier, the world 10,000m champion, is not in the French squad for Belgrade. He said before the trial in Allonnes that the championships were not in his plans for this winter, and he finished 10th there on Nov. 22.

In his absence, the senior men’s team will be built around Yann Schrub. Schrub, 30, won the senior title in Brussels in 2023. No French man had won it before him.

Schrub’s return to cross country comes after a long layoff. He did not race outdoors this year because of a pelvic stress fracture, and Allonnes was his first race since early April.

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He finished second in Allonnes in 21:41, behind Ethiopia’s Milkesa Fikadu in 21:37. Antoine Senard was fourth in 21:43 and Bastien Augusto fifth in 21:52. The three were the first French men home, and that secured their places for Belgrade.

Schrub set a European 10km record of 26:43 in Castellón in February. His best over 5000m is 12:56.57, set in Paris in June 2025.

Senard, 26, has won the mixed relay at the European Cross Country Championships before, in Brussels in 2023, and took silver in the mixed relay at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee in January. His bests are 7:40.18 for 3000m and 3:35.19 for 1500m.

Augusto, 27, ran 2:06:48 for the marathon in Amsterdam on Oct. 18, a personal best. He also ran 1:00:09 for the half marathon in March.

Agathe Guillemot will lead the senior women’s team. Guillemot, 27, was fourth in Allonnes in 24:42, the first French woman home. Kenya’s Emmaculet Jepkosgei won the race in 24:20.

Guillemot was 11th in the senior women’s race in Lagoa last year. France finished third in the team standings there, one point ahead of Italy.

Her best over 1500m is 3:56.24, a French record set in Paris on June 28, 2026. She won the European indoor title over the distance in 2025 and the mile at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen in September.

France has kept much of the team that medalled in Lagoa last year for the age-group races in Belgrade.

In the men’s under-23 race, Aurélien Radja was second in Lagoa and Pierre Boudy third. Radja, 22, has run 7:45.86 for 3000m and 13:29.86 for 5000m this year.

In the women’s under-23 race, Lucie Paturel moves up after finishing second in the under-20 race in Lagoa. She will run with Adèle Gay and Clara Entresangle. Gay, 22, was fifth in Allonnes and has run 4:01.21 for 1500m this year.

Aloïs Abraham returns in the men’s under-20 race after finishing third in Lagoa last year. Abraham, 18, was second over 3000m at the World U20 Championships in Eugene this year. His bests are 3:35.64 for 1500m and 7:46.78 for 3000m.

The senior women run 8000m in Belgrade at 12:36 CET, followed by the senior men over 8000m at 13:15 CET, at Ušće Friendship Park.

Key stats — direct World Athletics links