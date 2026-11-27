Jack Kavanagh defends his Battersea course record at Friday Night Under the Lights 5K on Friday, Nov. 27, with Katie Snowden and Adelle Tracey in the women's elite race and Joe Wigfield, Adam Fogg and Tom Keen in the men's race.

LONDON (World-Track) — Jack Kavanagh returns to Battersea Park on Friday night to defend the course record he set at Friday Night Under the Lights last November, heading a 330-strong field for the 5K in London.

The races run from 19:00 to 20:00 GMT (or 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET) on Friday, Nov. 27, on the flat, certified two-lap loop in Battersea Park with the organizers expecting for another night of fast, club-level road racing in London. Live streaming coverage is expected to be on the organizer’s YouTube channel, but please check before the race for confirmation. Live results and tracking will be available via OpenTrack.

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Jack Kavanagh, the course record holder, is entered again after winning the elite men’s race here last November in 13:34. That run matched his road 5km best, set in Leicester in March 2025, and beat the previous Battersea mark of 13:36 held by Jack Rowe since 2021.

Kavanagh has built on that winter since. He took silver behind Josh Kerr over 5000m at the 2025 British Championships, and lowered his track best over the distance to 13:36 in Birmingham in June 2026.

Joe Wigfield is also entered in the men’s elite race after finishing behind Kavanagh here last November with a then personal best of 13:39. Wigfield ran a 5km best of 13:37 to improve that PB at Battersea on New Year’s Eve, then equaled the British 10km record with 27:38 in Valencia in January 2026. He won the British 10,000m title in Loughborough in May in 28:56. Though he placed second overall behind race winner Kadar Omar (28:29.38), he was the first British runner to cross the finish line.

Adam Fogg and Tom Keen are also entered. Fogg, a 1500m runner with a best of 3:34, has a 5000m best of 13:28. Keen ran a 1500m best of 3:32 and a mile best of 3:49 at the London Diamond League in July 2026, and won the British indoor 3000m title earlier this year.

In the women’s elite race, Katie Snowden and Adelle Tracey are entered. Snowden, the 2023 British 1500m champion, has a best of 3:56 over the distance and finished eighth at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. She ran a 3000m best of 8:39 in Boston in January 2026. She has a best of 15:47.

Tracey, who now represents Jamaica, holds the Jamaican 1500m record at 3:58, set in Budapest in 2023. She also ran an 800m best of 1:58 at the same championships, where she finished seventh in the 800m final.

Charlotte Dannatt won the women’s race here last November in 15:37, beating India Weir’s previous course mark of 15:44. Izzy Fry then ran 15:18 on the Battersea loop in February, going under Dannatt’s time.

World Athletics profiles: Katie Snowden, Adelle Tracey, Jack Kavanagh, Adam Fogg, Thomas Keen