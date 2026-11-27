LONDON, England (Nov. 27) — Jack Kavanagh won the Friday Night Under the Lights 5K on Friday night, repeating as champion with a time of 13:45 here at Battersea Park, beating Joe Wigfield in the elite men’s race.
Kavanagh, who set the course record of 13:34 here last November, finished 11 seconds outside that mark this time. The 26-year-old also finished ahead of Wigfield in 2025 in a slightly closer encounter. But unlike last year, where there were eight sub-13-minute finishers, only two runners dipped under the barrier here tonight.
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Wigfield took second this year again in 13:51, while off the 13:39 he clocked a year ago. Ian Crowe-Wright was third in 14:02, six seconds ahead of Miles Clisham in fourth. Adam Fogg, the 1500m runner with a best of 3:34, finished 13th in 14:26.
Meanwhile, Adelle Tracey was the fastest woman in the event, winning Race 1 in 15:35. She finished ahead of Grace Baker, who was the runner-up in 15:42. Tracey, who represents Jamaica at the world championships and holds the Jamaican 1500m record at 3:58.77, was 17 seconds outside the women’s course record of 15:18, set by Izzy Fry in February.
The women ran in the two open races, with Tracey winning Race 1 and Katie Lowery winning Race 2 in 16:16.
The event drew almost 250 finishers across four races. Oliver Canavan won Race 1 in 15:00, Jonathan Findell won Race 2 in 15:50, and Harry Ware won Race 4 in 14:49.
Results — Men, Elite 5K, top 20
- Jack Kavanagh — 13:45
- Joe Wigfield — 13:51
- Ian Crowe-Wright — 14:02
- Miles Clisham — 14:04
- Raif Serif — 14:05
- Ryan Martin — 14:09
- Kurt Taylor — 14:12
- Henry Hart — 14:14
- Isaac Rothwell — 14:15
- Kurt Wilkinson — 14:24
- Logan Patete — 14:26
- Jamie Richardson — 14:26
- Adam Fogg — 14:26
- Daniel Shaw — 14:27
- Samuel Gebreselassie — 14:29
- Joseph Finch — 14:31
- Will Beeston — 14:34
- Robert Crowley — 14:34
- Ivan Magnusson — 14:34
- Sonny Maund — 14:35
Results — Women, top 20 across the event
- Adelle Tracey — 15:35
- Grace Baker — 15:42
- Rebecca Weston — 16:15
- Katie Lowery — 16:16
- Annabel Hobday — 16:32
- Chelsea Baker — 16:39
- Imogen Wolsey — 16:42
- Katie Johnson — 16:44
- Saron Haileselase — 16:44
- Ruby Whyte-Wilding — 16:47
- Sarah Gahan — 16:47
- Felicity Hancock — 16:51
- Rachel Gifford — 16:54
- Naomi Harris — 16:57
- Kate Natkiel — 17:00
- Isabel Hodder — 17:01
- Eleanor Jamieson — 17:06
- Emma Howsham — 17:11
- Elsa Wallenius — 17:18
- Maddie Craig — 17:21
Things To Know
- Men’s elite winner: Jack Kavanagh — 13:45
- Fastest woman: Adelle Tracey — 15:35, Race 1 Open
- Men’s runner-up: Joe Wigfield — 13:51
- Total finishers: 241 across four races
- Course records: Men — Jack Kavanagh, 13:34, 2025; Women — Izzy Fry, 15:18, 2026