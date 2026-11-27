Jack Kavanagh won the Friday Night Under the Lights 5K at Battersea Park in 13:45, ahead of Joe Wigfield, while Adelle Tracey was the fastest woman in 15:35.

LONDON, England (Nov. 27) — Jack Kavanagh won the Friday Night Under the Lights 5K on Friday night, repeating as champion with a time of 13:45 here at Battersea Park, beating Joe Wigfield in the elite men’s race.

Kavanagh, who set the course record of 13:34 here last November, finished 11 seconds outside that mark this time. The 26-year-old also finished ahead of Wigfield in 2025 in a slightly closer encounter. But unlike last year, where there were eight sub-13-minute finishers, only two runners dipped under the barrier here tonight.

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Wigfield took second this year again in 13:51, while off the 13:39 he clocked a year ago. Ian Crowe-Wright was third in 14:02, six seconds ahead of Miles Clisham in fourth. Adam Fogg, the 1500m runner with a best of 3:34, finished 13th in 14:26.

Meanwhile, Adelle Tracey was the fastest woman in the event, winning Race 1 in 15:35. She finished ahead of Grace Baker, who was the runner-up in 15:42. Tracey, who represents Jamaica at the world championships and holds the Jamaican 1500m record at 3:58.77, was 17 seconds outside the women’s course record of 15:18, set by Izzy Fry in February.

The women ran in the two open races, with Tracey winning Race 1 and Katie Lowery winning Race 2 in 16:16.

The event drew almost 250 finishers across four races. Oliver Canavan won Race 1 in 15:00, Jonathan Findell won Race 2 in 15:50, and Harry Ware won Race 4 in 14:49.

Results — Men, Elite 5K, top 20

Jack Kavanagh — 13:45 Joe Wigfield — 13:51 Ian Crowe-Wright — 14:02 Miles Clisham — 14:04 Raif Serif — 14:05 Ryan Martin — 14:09 Kurt Taylor — 14:12 Henry Hart — 14:14 Isaac Rothwell — 14:15 Kurt Wilkinson — 14:24 Logan Patete — 14:26 Jamie Richardson — 14:26 Adam Fogg — 14:26 Daniel Shaw — 14:27 Samuel Gebreselassie — 14:29 Joseph Finch — 14:31 Will Beeston — 14:34 Robert Crowley — 14:34 Ivan Magnusson — 14:34 Sonny Maund — 14:35

Results — Women, top 20 across the event

Adelle Tracey — 15:35 Grace Baker — 15:42 Rebecca Weston — 16:15 Katie Lowery — 16:16 Annabel Hobday — 16:32 Chelsea Baker — 16:39 Imogen Wolsey — 16:42 Katie Johnson — 16:44 Saron Haileselase — 16:44 Ruby Whyte-Wilding — 16:47 Sarah Gahan — 16:47 Felicity Hancock — 16:51 Rachel Gifford — 16:54 Naomi Harris — 16:57 Kate Natkiel — 17:00 Isabel Hodder — 17:01 Eleanor Jamieson — 17:06 Emma Howsham — 17:11 Elsa Wallenius — 17:18 Maddie Craig — 17:21

Things To Know

Men’s elite winner: Jack Kavanagh — 13:45

Fastest woman: Adelle Tracey — 15:35, Race 1 Open

Men’s runner-up: Joe Wigfield — 13:51

Total finishers: 241 across four races

Course records: Men — Jack Kavanagh, 13:34, 2025; Women — Izzy Fry, 15:18, 2026

Full results