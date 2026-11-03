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Haftu Strintzos, Melanie Magarey top Australians at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

Haftu Strintzos and Melanie Magarey led Australian runners at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon. View complete GBR and AUS results and times.

By Mellissa Henry
Haftu Strintzos of Australia - 2026 New York Marathon finisher.
Haftu Strintzos of Australia. (ABC News captured image)

NEW YORK (Nov. 1) — Haftu Strintzos and Melanie Magarey anchored the Australian contingent at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 1. The World Athletics Platinum Label road race featured world-class performances across the iconic five-borough course, as two new champions were crowned in the elite race.

Strintzos delivered a promising performance in the men’s division, placing fifth overall in 2:06:34. The 27-year-old Victorian was just 14 seconds off his national record of 2:06:20, and will almost certainly secure an automatic qualifying standard for the LA 2028 Olympic Games, while pocketing US $15,000. Cameron Merrick was the second Australian man across the finish line, placing 36th overall in a personal best time of 2:21:36, while steeplechase veteran James Nipperess finished 75th overall in 2:28:22.

Read Also: USA Men’s Results: Zouhair Talbi leads Americans at 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

“I am happy with the performance today as it is my second race ever at a world major,” Strintzos said following his top-five finish. “My focus is always on performance, and I gave myself a shot to get on the podium. I fought all the way to the finish line to secure a fifth-place finish and it’s exciting to get the auto qualifier for the Olympics.”

In the women’s division, Melanie Magarey led the Australian runners by taking 25th place overall in a personal best time of 2:36:19. Ciara Boyd-Squires Long finished second among Australian women, taking 30th overall in 2:40:32, followed by Greer Wilson in 54th overall with a season best time of 2:48:48.

Sweden’s Andreas Almgren captured the men’s overall title on his marathon debut in 2:06:01, while Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui won the women’s division in 2:24:36.

Australian (AUS) Men’s Marathon Results

  1. Haftu Strintzos – 1st AUS athlete, 5th overall (2:06:34)
  2. Cameron Merrick – 2nd AUS athlete, 36th overall (2:21:36) – PB
  3. James Nipperess – 3rd AUS athlete, 75th overall (2:28:22)

Australian (AUS) Women’s Marathon Results

  1. Melanie Magarey – 1st AUS athlete, 25th overall (2:36:19) – PB
  2. Ciara Boyd-Squires Long – 2nd AUS athlete, 30th overall (2:40:32)
  3. Greer Wilson – 3rd AUS athlete, 54th overall (2:48:48) – SB
  4. Erika Florez – 4th AUS athlete, 71st overall (2:51:31) – SB
  5. Natasha Jarrett – 5th AUS athlete, 76th overall (2:52:10) – PB
  6. Kylie Breeze – 6th AUS athlete, 189th overall (3:02:51)

Complete results found here

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