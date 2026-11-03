Haftu Strintzos, Melanie Magarey top Australians at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (Nov. 1) — Haftu Strintzos and Melanie Magarey anchored the Australian contingent at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 1. The World Athletics Platinum Label road race featured world-class performances across the iconic five-borough course, as two new champions were crowned in the elite race.

Strintzos delivered a promising performance in the men’s division, placing fifth overall in 2:06:34. The 27-year-old Victorian was just 14 seconds off his national record of 2:06:20, and will almost certainly secure an automatic qualifying standard for the LA 2028 Olympic Games, while pocketing US $15,000. Cameron Merrick was the second Australian man across the finish line, placing 36th overall in a personal best time of 2:21:36, while steeplechase veteran James Nipperess finished 75th overall in 2:28:22.

Read Also: USA Men’s Results: Zouhair Talbi leads Americans at 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

“I am happy with the performance today as it is my second race ever at a world major,” Strintzos said following his top-five finish. “My focus is always on performance, and I gave myself a shot to get on the podium. I fought all the way to the finish line to secure a fifth-place finish and it’s exciting to get the auto qualifier for the Olympics.”

In the women’s division, Melanie Magarey led the Australian runners by taking 25th place overall in a personal best time of 2:36:19. Ciara Boyd-Squires Long finished second among Australian women, taking 30th overall in 2:40:32, followed by Greer Wilson in 54th overall with a season best time of 2:48:48.

Sweden’s Andreas Almgren captured the men’s overall title on his marathon debut in 2:06:01, while Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui won the women’s division in 2:24:36.

Australian (AUS) Men’s Marathon Results

Haftu Strintzos – 1st AUS athlete, 5th overall (2:06:34) Cameron Merrick – 2nd AUS athlete, 36th overall (2:21:36) – PB James Nipperess – 3rd AUS athlete, 75th overall (2:28:22)

Australian (AUS) Women’s Marathon Results

Melanie Magarey – 1st AUS athlete, 25th overall (2:36:19) – PB Ciara Boyd-Squires Long – 2nd AUS athlete, 30th overall (2:40:32) Greer Wilson – 3rd AUS athlete, 54th overall (2:48:48) – SB Erika Florez – 4th AUS athlete, 71st overall (2:51:31) – SB Natasha Jarrett – 5th AUS athlete, 76th overall (2:52:10) – PB Kylie Breeze – 6th AUS athlete, 189th overall (3:02:51)

Complete results found here