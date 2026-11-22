PHILADELPHIA (World-Track) — Two course records were among the standout performances at the 2026 TIAA Philadelphia Marathon, a World Athletics Label Road Race, held in ideal running conditions on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Victor Shitsama of Kenya broke the tape at 2:09:23, establishing a new men’s record, while Dayna Pidhoresky of Canada improved the women’s record by two minutes with her time of 2:26:34.
The previous course records were set in 2021 by Mike Chesire (2:13:28) in 2021 and Leslie Sexton in 2021 (2:28:34). – Read Also: Philadelphia Marathon 2026 report: Shitsama runs 2:09:23, Pidhoresky 2:26:34, set course records
The Philadelphia Marathon 2026 Results
Professional men
- Victor Shitsama — 2:09:23
- Milton Rotich — 2:14:34
- Jared Ward — 2:18:29
- Aaron Davidson — 2:19:02
- Brendan Flynn — 2:20:52
- Colin McCauley — 2:21:41
- Christian Schaaf — 2:22:30
- Edisson Gilberto Bernal Triana — 2:23:46
- Connor Pivirotto — 2:27:47
- Evan Dorenkamp — 2:31:02
- Matthew Fownes — 2:47:42
- Josh Izewski — 2:48:10
Professional women
- Dayna Pidhoresky — 2:26:34
- Orla Rocha — 2:34:05
- Rachel Schilkowsky — 2:35:32
- Madison Offstein — 2:36:28
- Amanda Chang — 2:43:39
- Lauren Kelly — 2:46:29
- Emilee Risteen — 2:47:02
- Sarah Ann Sibert — 2:53:35
Open men — top 25
- John Lucey — 2:21:54
- Michael Conway — 2:22:22
- Alex Horgan — 2:23:50
- John Hinkle — 2:24:29
- Luke Tichi — 2:24:46
- Souhail Kandil — 2:28:03
- Jacob Montgomery — 2:28:13
- Noah Cziryak — 2:28:14
- Brian Chin — 2:28:56
- Ciaran Fisher — 2:30:01
- Jeffrey Noyes — 2:30:35
- Christopher Fox — 2:30:36
- Patrick Hally — 2:30:47
- Julian Schima — 2:30:50
- Matthew Dietrick — 2:30:53
- David Laurent Niquille — 2:31:03
- Noah Ruby-Bistline — 2:31:27
- Zachary Vaslow — 2:32:02
- Alexander Wang — 2:32:06
- Zander Kessler — 2:32:09
- Alessandro Campagna — 2:32:14
- Kellen Matthews-Thompson — 2:32:22
- Matthias Ngo — 2:32:31
- Michael Iannotta — 2:32:43
- Robert Faiges Jr — 2:32:45
Open women — top 15
- Mia Behm — 2:39:27
- Dee Buchholz — 2:42:00
- Lauren McAdams — 2:44:51
- Susan Pardo — 2:47:19
- Marie Barnett — 2:48:31
- Chloe Connor — 2:52:17
- Amanda Daws Cohen — 2:52:24
- Bridget Giansanti — 2:52:28
- Karley Piers — 2:52:36
- Madison Yerke — 2:52:41
- Deirdre Martyn — 2:54:08
- Heidi Bock — 2:54:15
- Caroline Moyer — 2:54:44
- Nia Holden — 2:54:46
- Maxine Aird — 2:54:50