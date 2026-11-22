The following are the top results from the 2026 TIAA Philadelphia Marathon open and professional races on Sunday, Nov. 22, which produced two course records.

PHILADELPHIA (World-Track) — Two course records were among the standout performances at the 2026 TIAA Philadelphia Marathon, a World Athletics Label Road Race, held in ideal running conditions on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Victor Shitsama of Kenya broke the tape at 2:09:23, establishing a new men’s record, while Dayna Pidhoresky of Canada improved the women’s record by two minutes with her time of 2:26:34.

The previous course records were set in 2021 by Mike Chesire (2:13:28) in 2021 and Leslie Sexton in 2021 (2:28:34). – Read Also: Philadelphia Marathon 2026 report: Shitsama runs 2:09:23, Pidhoresky 2:26:34, set course records

The Philadelphia Marathon 2026 Results

Professional men

Victor Shitsama — 2:09:23 Milton Rotich — 2:14:34 Jared Ward — 2:18:29 Aaron Davidson — 2:19:02 Brendan Flynn — 2:20:52 Colin McCauley — 2:21:41 Christian Schaaf — 2:22:30 Edisson Gilberto Bernal Triana — 2:23:46 Connor Pivirotto — 2:27:47 Evan Dorenkamp — 2:31:02 Matthew Fownes — 2:47:42 Josh Izewski — 2:48:10

Professional women

Dayna Pidhoresky — 2:26:34 Orla Rocha — 2:34:05 Rachel Schilkowsky — 2:35:32 Madison Offstein — 2:36:28 Amanda Chang — 2:43:39 Lauren Kelly — 2:46:29 Emilee Risteen — 2:47:02 Sarah Ann Sibert — 2:53:35

Open men — top 25

John Lucey — 2:21:54 Michael Conway — 2:22:22 Alex Horgan — 2:23:50 John Hinkle — 2:24:29 Luke Tichi — 2:24:46 Souhail Kandil — 2:28:03 Jacob Montgomery — 2:28:13 Noah Cziryak — 2:28:14 Brian Chin — 2:28:56 Ciaran Fisher — 2:30:01 Jeffrey Noyes — 2:30:35 Christopher Fox — 2:30:36 Patrick Hally — 2:30:47 Julian Schima — 2:30:50 Matthew Dietrick — 2:30:53 David Laurent Niquille — 2:31:03 Noah Ruby-Bistline — 2:31:27 Zachary Vaslow — 2:32:02 Alexander Wang — 2:32:06 Zander Kessler — 2:32:09 Alessandro Campagna — 2:32:14 Kellen Matthews-Thompson — 2:32:22 Matthias Ngo — 2:32:31 Michael Iannotta — 2:32:43 Robert Faiges Jr — 2:32:45

Open women — top 15