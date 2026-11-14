How to follow the 2026 New Orleans Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K live results, start times, live tracking

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Marathon returns Saturday after a seven-year hiatus, bringing thousands of runners to City Park for a marathon, half marathon, 5K and marathon relay on a flat, fast course built for personal records and Boston qualifiers. Live results and runner tracking will update throughout the morning as runners finish at Roosevelt Mall. The race is the inaugural edition of this version of the event, and organizers describe it as a running party as much as a race.

The course starts at the New Orleans Museum of Art in the heart of City Park. Runners leave the park past Bayou St. John toward the New Orleans Lakefront on the banks of Lake Pontchartrain.

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The route runs east and then west along the lakefront, with homes and waterfront scenery, live music, cheer zones and street performers, before returning to finish in Roosevelt Mall. Every course is USATF certified for accuracy, and the marathon is listed as a Boston qualifier on a very flat, road and pavement course with just 147 feet of elevation gain.

The 5K starts at 6:30 a.m. The marathon, half marathon and marathon relay start together at 7:30 a.m. Para athletes in the marathon start at 7:25 a.m. The marathon has a seven-hour time limit, with an estimated course cutoff at 2:45 p.m.

Live results and runner tracking

Live results are available throughout the morning at https://my.raceresult.com/430605/results. Runners and spectators can also follow in the TRACX Event App. To use it, download TRACX from the Apple App Store or Google Play, search New Orleans Marathon, select the event and tap Join Event. On future opens, the New Orleans Marathon app opens automatically.

Race-day schedule for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

5:00 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.: VIP race packet pickup only near the starting line at the Museum of Art

VIP race packet pickup only near the starting line at the Museum of Art 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Gear check open on Victory Drive in City Park

Gear check open on Victory Drive in City Park 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.: Official VIP area opens on LeLong Avenue for the starting line

Official VIP area opens on LeLong Avenue for the starting line 6:10 a.m. to 6:25 a.m.: 5K runners move to the starting line at the New Orleans Museum of Art

5K runners move to the starting line at the New Orleans Museum of Art 6:26 a.m.: United States National Anthem

United States National Anthem 6:30 a.m.: New Orleans Marathon 5K start

New Orleans Marathon 5K start 7:00 a.m.: Post-event party begins in Tad Gormley Stadium

Post-event party begins in Tad Gormley Stadium 7:10 a.m.: Marathon, half marathon and relay runners enter the staging area

Marathon, half marathon and relay runners enter the staging area 7:20 a.m.: God Bless America is sung at the race start

God Bless America is sung at the race start 7:25 a.m.: Para athlete marathon start

Para athlete marathon start 7:30 a.m.: Marathon, half marathon and relay start

Marathon, half marathon and relay start 8:30 a.m.: Post-event shuttle service begins on Marconi Drive in front of Delgado Community College, with two stops in downtown New Orleans

Post-event shuttle service begins on Marconi Drive in front of Delgado Community College, with two stops in downtown New Orleans 9:00 a.m.: 5K awards presentation begins on the main stage in Tad Gormley Stadium

5K awards presentation begins on the main stage in Tad Gormley Stadium 11:00 a.m.: Half marathon awards presentation begins on the main stage

Half marathon awards presentation begins on the main stage 11:30 a.m.: Marathon and marathon relay awards presentation begins on the main stage

Marathon and marathon relay awards presentation begins on the main stage 2:45 p.m.: Official estimated marathon course cutoff, seven hours after the final marathon wave begins

Official estimated marathon course cutoff, seven hours after the final marathon wave begins 3:30 p.m.: Last shuttle bus leaves

What runners can expect

The post-race party is on the floor of Tad Gormley Stadium, with music and food. Awards for each distance are presented on the main stage in the stadium. When the stadium party ends, organizers point runners to the after-party in the French Quarter. Typical race-day conditions average a high of 73 degrees and a low of 55 degrees, with a mean near 64 degrees, and this course is rated among the fastest in Louisiana for personal records.