How to watch and track the 2026 NXR Heartland Cross Country Championships live!

Watch and follow live streaming, live scoreboard and results from the 2026 Nike Cross Regional (NXR) Heartland Championships on Sunday. You can watch live webcast on RunnerSpace+ with a subscription.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Nov. 15) — The elite high school cross country spotlight shifts to the Great Plains on Sunday, as some of the nation’s premier harriers travel to Yankton Trails Park for the 2026 Nike Cross Regional (NXR) Heartland Championships. You can watch the live webcast and on-demand videos on RunnerSpace+ with a subscription.

The premier regional qualifier brings together top-tier programs and individual standouts from South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Kansas, all battling for coveted berths to the Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) national championship.

Live Results, Scoreboard and Tracking Guide

Cross-country enthusiasts, coaches, and families tracking the action remotely can access real-time metrics, split times, and official leaderboards through Wayzata Results. Fans are encouraged to monitor live results on mobile devices to catch lead changes in real time as teams make their final push toward Portland.

Live Tracking and Leaderboards: Live and final results are hosted on Wayzata Results. Visit wayzataresults.com for live/final results.

Live and final results are hosted on Wayzata Results. Visit wayzataresults.com for live/final results. Live Video Webcast: The full event is broadcast live via RunnerSpace. Access to the live stream and on-demand race replays requires an active RunnerSpace+ subscription, with full event archives published on NikeCrossNationals.com.

The full event is broadcast live via RunnerSpace. Access to the live stream and on-demand race replays requires an active RunnerSpace+ subscription, with full event archives published on NikeCrossNationals.com. Broadcast begins: 8:15 AM Central Time.

Read Also: How to watch and track the 2026 NXR Midwest Cross Country Championships live!

Meet Schedule and Event Timeline

All times listed are in Central Time.

Saturday, November 14

Noon to 5:00 PM: Packet pickup open, Nike Merch open, course opens for run thrus

Sunday, November 15

7:00 AM: Packet pickup, course opens

Packet pickup, course opens 8:30 AM: Boys Rising Stars

Boys Rising Stars 8:55 AM: Boys Open Invitational Section 1

Boys Open Invitational Section 1 9:20 AM: Boys Open Invitational Section 2

Boys Open Invitational Section 2 9:45 AM: Boys Open Invitational Section 3

Boys Open Invitational Section 3 10:10 AM: Boys Open Invitational Section 4

Boys Open Invitational Section 4 10:35 AM: Boys Open Invitational Section 5

Boys Open Invitational Section 5 11:00 AM: Boys Open Invitational Section 6

Boys Open Invitational Section 6 11:25 AM: Girls Rising Stars

Girls Rising Stars 11:55 AM: Girls Open Invitational Section 1

Girls Open Invitational Section 1 12:25 PM: Girls Open Invitational Section 2

Girls Open Invitational Section 2 12:55 PM: Girls Open Invitational Section 3

Girls Open Invitational Section 3 1:25 PM: Girls Open Invitational Section 4

Girls Open Invitational Section 4 1:55 PM: All-Comers Community Race

All-Comers Community Race 2:25 PM: Boys Championship

Boys Championship 2:55 PM: Girls Championship

Girls Championship 3:20 PM: Championship Awards Ceremony

What Is At Stake

Top two teams and five individuals not on qualifying teams automatically advance to NXN. Six at-large team berths will be named later, plus up to five individual at-large bids.

The top three teams and top five individuals not part of the top two teams from each championship race will be processed on-site immediately after awards. The third-place team will be considered for an at-large selection, which will not be determined until all regionals are contested.

Boys to watch: No. 27 Sioux Falls Washington leads the region into the weekend, with cross-town rival Sioux Falls Lincoln, Dowling Catholic of Iowa, and Wayzata among the top threats for the two auto berths.

Girls to watch: No. 11 Harrisburg and No. 17 Pella are the current favorites, with Wayzata, Blaine, Century, and Manhattan also in the mix. Harrisburg boasts a potent 1-2 punch with freshman Brianna Reilly and sophomore Hannah Genrich, while Pella is led by senior Elise Brenneman. Individual favorite Ruby Ihmels of Century, Peyton Van Deest of Spearfish, and Kansas record-breaker Ava Claassen should also be near the front.