How to watch and track the 2026 NXR Midwest Cross Country Championships live!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Nov. 14) — The elite high school cross country spotlight shifts to the Wabash Valley on Saturday and Sunday, as the nation’s premier harriers descend on the historic LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course for the 2026 Nike Cross Regional (NXR) Midwest Championships. You can watch live webcast and on-demand videos on RunnerSpace with a subscription.

The premier regional qualifier brings together top-tier programs and individual standouts from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio, all battling for coveted berths to the Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) national championship.

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Live Results and Tracking Guide

Cross-country enthusiasts, coaches, and families tracking the action remotely can access real-time metrics, split times, and official leaderboards through Midwest Timing. Fans are encouraged to monitor live split points on the course via mobile devices to catch lead changes in real time as teams make their final push toward Portland.

Live Tracking & Leaderboards: Live scoreboard tracking and official heat results are hosted on the MWT Live NXR Midwest Portal.

Live scoreboard tracking and official heat results are hosted on the MWT Live NXR Midwest Portal. Live Video Webcast: The full two-day event is broadcast live via RunnerSpace. Access to the live stream and on-demand race replays requires an active RunnerSpace+ subscription, with full event archives published on NikeCrossNationals.com.

Meet Schedule & Event Timeline

All times listed are in Eastern Time.

Saturday, November 14

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Course Inspection & Packet Pickup (Wabash Valley Family Sports Center)

Course Inspection & Packet Pickup (Wabash Valley Family Sports Center) 3:00 PM: 2k Youth Boys (K through 5th Grade)

2k Youth Boys (K through 5th Grade) 3:30 PM: 2k Youth Girls (K through 5th Grade)

2k Youth Girls (K through 5th Grade) 4:00 PM: 3k Girls Middle School Midwest Championships

3k Girls Middle School Midwest Championships 4:30 PM: 3k Boys Middle School Midwest Championships

3k Boys Middle School Midwest Championships 5:00 PM: Community 5k Race (Open to all ages)

Community 5k Race (Open to all ages) 5:30 PM: Youth & Middle School Awards Ceremony

Sunday, November 15