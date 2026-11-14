How to watch NCAA Division III Cross Country Regional Championships live results, tracking scores

Follow live results and tracking as the top teams seek a place in the NCAA Division III Cross Country Regional Championships on Saturday, Nov. 14. Don't miss the action today. Will there be any surprises? You might want to prepare for some!

After an exciting day of competition in the NCAA Division I regionals on Friday, attention now turns to the NCAA Division III Cross Country Regional Championships on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, where the country’s top teams and individuals will be chasing spots at nationals. Unlike Division I—where the top two teams from each region automatically qualify—the Division III format awards an automatic national championship berth to only one team per gender from each region for the NCAA meet on November 21.

Follow Live Results and Live Leaderboards

Follow live results, team scores, runner tracking, and updates from all ten regions this weekend. Below you’ll find each region, the championship locations, and links to live results and tracking.

NCAA DIII Great Lakes Regional

East Lansing, Mich. · Forest Akers East Golf Course

NCAA DIII Metro Regional

Bethlehem, Pa. · Goodman Course Moravian

Sat Nov 14 – Live Results

NCAA DIII Mid-Atlantic Regional

Lock Haven, Pa. · West Branch Cross Country Course Lock Haven

Sat Nov 14 – Live Results

NCAA DIII Mideast Regional

Manchester, Conn. · Wickham Park (Manchester, Conn.) Trinity (Conn.)

Sat Nov 14 – Live Results

NCAA DIII Midwest Regional

Rock Island, Ill. · Saukie Golf Course Augustana (Ill.)

Sat Nov 14 – Live Results

NCAA DIII Niagara Regional

Fredonia, N.Y. · Fredonia Campus Course Fredonia

Sat Nov 14 – Live Results

NCAA DIII North Regional

Northfield, Minn. · St. Olaf Cross Country Course St. Olaf

Sat Nov 14 – Live Results

NCAA DIII East Regional

South Portland, Maine · Wainwright Sports Complex Bates

Sat Nov 14 – Live Results

NCAA DIII South Regional

Earlysville, Va. · Panorama Farms Lynchburg

Sat Nov 14 – Live Results

NCAA DIII West Regional

Spokane Valley, Wash. · The Course Spokane Valley Whitworth

Sat Nov 14 – Live Results

Among the top battles to keep an eye on this weekend are No. 1 Wartburg and No. 3 North Central (Ill.) in the Midwest, while No. 4 SUNY Geneseo and No. 8 NYU are among the teams in the spotlight in the Niagara Region.