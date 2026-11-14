How to watch NCAA Division III Cross Country Regional Championships live results, tracking scores

After an exciting day of competition in the NCAA Division I regionals on Friday, attention now turns to the NCAA Division III Cross Country Regional Championships on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, where the country’s top teams and individuals will be chasing spots at nationals. Unlike Division I—where the top two teams from each region automatically qualify—the Division III format awards an automatic national championship berth to only one team per gender from each region for the NCAA meet on November 21.
Follow Live Results and Live Leaderboards
Follow live results, team scores, runner tracking, and updates from all ten regions this weekend. Below you’ll find each region, the championship locations, and links to live results and tracking.
NCAA DIII Great Lakes Regional
East Lansing, Mich. · Forest Akers East Golf Course
NCAA DIII Metro Regional
Bethlehem, Pa. · Goodman Course Moravian
Sat Nov 14 – Live Results
NCAA DIII Mid-Atlantic Regional
Lock Haven, Pa. · West Branch Cross Country Course Lock Haven
Sat Nov 14 – Live Results
NCAA DIII Mideast Regional
Manchester, Conn. · Wickham Park (Manchester, Conn.) Trinity (Conn.)
Sat Nov 14 – Live Results
NCAA DIII Midwest Regional
Rock Island, Ill. · Saukie Golf Course Augustana (Ill.)
Sat Nov 14 – Live Results
NCAA DIII Niagara Regional
Fredonia, N.Y. · Fredonia Campus Course Fredonia
Sat Nov 14 – Live Results
NCAA DIII North Regional
Northfield, Minn. · St. Olaf Cross Country Course St. Olaf
Sat Nov 14 – Live Results
NCAA DIII East Regional
South Portland, Maine · Wainwright Sports Complex Bates
Sat Nov 14 – Live Results
NCAA DIII South Regional
Earlysville, Va. · Panorama Farms Lynchburg
Sat Nov 14 – Live Results
NCAA DIII West Regional
Spokane Valley, Wash. · The Course Spokane Valley Whitworth
Sat Nov 14 – Live Results
Among the top battles to keep an eye on this weekend are No. 1 Wartburg and No. 3 North Central (Ill.) in the Midwest, while No. 4 SUNY Geneseo and No. 8 NYU are among the teams in the spotlight in the Niagara Region.