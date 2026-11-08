How to watch the 2026 Boston Half runners: Live Results, Leaderboards and Tracking

How to watch the 2026 Boston Half live tracking and leaderboard results on Sunday, Nov. 8, as several top runners take part in of the top half marathon races in the fall.

BOSTON — Nearly 9,000 athletes will gather in Boston’s historic Franklin Park on Sunday, Nov. 8, for the 2026 Boston Half presented by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. Organized by the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.), the premier fall road race features Olympic medalists, world champions, and top international marathon stars across a scenic 13.1-mile loop.

Spectators and fans worldwide can follow real-time leaderboards, splits, and athlete tracking online or stream the race live on mobile devices. – Read More: Sydney Vaught Set To Make Half-Marathon Debut at the Boston Half

How to Watch the 2026 Boston Half Live Results, Leaderboards and Tracking

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026

Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 Start & Finish Location: Franklin Park, Boston, Mass.

Franklin Park, Boston, Mass. Distance: 13.1 Miles (21.1 km)

13.1 Miles (21.1 km) Official Race Organizers: Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.)

Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) Live Streaming: Digital broadcasts and race coverage are available via the official B.A.A. Racing App and regional sports networks.

Digital broadcasts and race coverage are available via the official B.A.A. Racing App and regional sports networks. Registration: 7:00-8:00 a.m.

7:00-8:00 a.m. Start of Boston Half: 8:00 a.m.

8:00 a.m. Start of Youth Races: 8:15 a.m.

Live Tracking and Real-Time Results

Fans can track individual runners, monitor live split times, and view official finish-line leaderboards through the event’s digital tracking platform. With significant rain at Franklin Park over the past 24 hours, the organizers expect wet and muddy conditions Sunday near the start/finish.

Official Live Leaderboard: Access real-time split tracking and results at the RTRT.me Boston Half Live Dashboard.

Access real-time split tracking and results at the RTRT.me Boston Half Live Dashboard. Mobile Tracking: Download the official B.A.A. Racing App (available on iOS and Android) to set up notifications for bib numbers, split notifications, and athlete map positioning.

Course Route and Emerald Necklace Highlights

The rolling loop course begins and ends at Pierpont Road in Franklin Park. Runners will navigate through Boston’s iconic Emerald Necklace Park System, passing several landmarks along the way. The race is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. Athletes will self-seed in the starting area based on their expected pace per mile.

Men’s Elite Field

The professional men’s division features a matchup between past champions and rising stars.

Kenya’s Abel Kipchumba, the 2023 Boston Half champion, carries the fastest personal best in the field at 58:07. Kipchumba has dipped under the 60-minute mark nine times in his career and previously won this event in 1:01:32.

He faces a tough challenge from the in-form Habtom Samuel of Eritrea, who has been impressive on the road so far this season and is buzzing with confidence, following his performances in recent weeks. Samuel, a five-time NCAA champion at the University of New Mexico, enters Boston off a victory at the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K in New York City on Oct. 31, 2026. The 22-year-old’s impressive 2026 campaign includes a 59:01 win at the Houston Half Marathon, alongside victories at the Falmouth Road Race and Beach to Beacon 10K, where he posted a PB of 27:40.

Women’s Elite Field

Two-time reigning champion Fentaye Belayneh of Ethiopia leads the elite women’s division. Belayneh faces competition from six women with sub-1:10 personal bests, led by Germany’s Melat Kejeta (1:05:18) and Ethiopia’s Sentayehu Lewetegn (1:06:58), both making their Boston road racing debuts.

Track standout Mercy Cherono, the 2013 World Championships 5,000-meter silver medalist and 2016 Olympic fourth-place finisher, continues her transition to professional road racing.