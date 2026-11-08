Watch the 2026 Cardiff Cross Challenge live stream on Nov. 8. Get free YouTube stream links, race schedule, live results distance info, and updates tracker and leaderboard from Wales.

CARDIFF, Wales, Nov. 8 (World-Track) — The 2026 Cardiff Cross Challenge takes center stage Sunday, Nov. 8, at Llandaff Fields, bringing together elite international athletes and top British distance runners for the opening fixture of the UK Cross Challenge Series.

Holding a Silver Label status in the World Athletics Cross Country Tour, the event serves as a crucial tune-up ahead of the European Trials in Liverpool later this month. The competition also doubles as the second fixture in the John H Collins Gwent Cross Country League, combining world-class elite fields with grassroots competition.

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Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2026 Cardiff Cross Challenge, including live stream details, runners tracker, live results, leaderboard, race schedules, and key event rules.

How to Watch: 2026 Cardiff Cross Challenge Live Stream

Event Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026

Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 Location: Llandaff Fields, Cardiff, Wales, Great Britain

Llandaff Fields, Cardiff, Wales, Great Britain Live Broadcast Time: Starts at 10:45 a.m. British Standard Time (GMT) / 5:45 a.m. US Eastern Time

Starts at 10:45 a.m. British Standard Time (GMT) / 5:45 a.m. US Eastern Time Live Results: Live results, leaderboards, real-time results and updates

Live results, leaderboards, real-time results and updates Streaming Platform: The official live stream is available globally for free on YouTube via the event organizers and athletics streaming partners. Follow live stream on the European Athletics YouTube page as well.

Viewers can tune in to coverage starting 17 minutes before the opening U12 race.

Race Schedule and Time Zones

All races take place across the grass loops of Llandaff Fields. Times are listed in both local Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and US Eastern Standard Time (EST):

11:02 a.m. GMT (6:02 a.m. EST): U12 Girls, including primary schools — 1,250 meters

U12 Girls, including primary schools — 1,250 meters 11:15 a.m. GMT (6:15 a.m. EST): U12 Boys, including primary schools — 1,250 meters

U12 Boys, including primary schools — 1,250 meters 11:25 a.m. GMT (6:25 a.m. EST): U14 Girls — 2,780 meters

U14 Girls — 2,780 meters 11:45 a.m. GMT (6:45 a.m. EST): U14 Boys — 2,780 meters

U14 Boys — 2,780 meters 12:00 p.m. GMT (7:00 a.m. EST): U16 Girls — 3,200 meters

U16 Girls — 3,200 meters 12:15 p.m. GMT (7:15 a.m. EST): U16 Boys — 3,200 meters

U16 Boys — 3,200 meters 12:30 p.m. GMT (7:30 a.m. EST): U18 / U20 Women — 4,450 meters

U18 / U20 Women — 4,450 meters 1:00 p.m. GMT (8:00 a.m. EST): Senior Women and Masters — 6,400 meters

Senior Women and Masters — 6,400 meters 2:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. EST): U18 / U20 Men — 5,560 meters

U18 / U20 Men — 5,560 meters 2:20 p.m. GMT (9:20 a.m. EST): Senior Men and Masters — 9,600 meters

Key Competition Rules and Notes

Start Line Check-In: All competitors must report to the official start line exactly five minutes prior to their scheduled race time.

All competitors must report to the official start line exactly five minutes prior to their scheduled race time. Governing Rules: The U20 and Senior divisions operate strictly under World Athletics rules. All junior and age-group races follow UK Athletics rules (age calculated as of Aug. 31, 2027).

The U20 and Senior divisions operate strictly under World Athletics rules. All junior and age-group races follow UK Athletics rules (age calculated as of Aug. 31, 2027). Points Distribution: UK Cross Challenge Series points are awarded in all divisions except for the Under-11 and Masters categories.

UK Cross Challenge Series points are awarded in all divisions except for the Under-11 and Masters categories. Entry Policy: Registration is closed prior to race day. No entries are accepted on-site.

Prize Money Structure

Open race prize money is awarded exclusively in the Senior Men’s and Senior Women’s races (equal distribution per gender in USD):