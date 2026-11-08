How to watch the 2026 Cross Internacional de Itálica live stream, leaderboard, tracking, real-time results

How to watch the 2026 Cross Internacional de Itálica live stream on Nov. 8. Get start times, live tracking, results, and top athlete previews. The event features European, Olympics and World medalists.

SANTIPONCE, Spain — The World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold series returns to Sevilla on Sunday, Nov. 8, for the 44th edition of the Cross Internacional de Itálica. The prestigious event brings together elite middle- and long-distance runners to compete for top prize money and podium places.

Reigning world and continental stars headline a strong field across the senior men’s and women’s races. Here is everything you need to know to stream the race live, follow real-time tracking, and check the complete schedule.

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How to watch the 2026 Cross Internacional de Itálica live stream

Fans worldwide can watch the 2026 Cross Internacional de Itálica live stream online through official streaming partners.

Live Stream: Official European Athletics YouTube Channel

Official European Athletics YouTube Channel Start Time (North America): 5:30 a.m. EST

5:30 a.m. EST Start Time (Central Europe): 11:30 a.m. CET

11:30 a.m. CET Location: Conjunto Arqueológico de Itálica, Santiponce, Spain

Conjunto Arqueológico de Itálica, Santiponce, Spain Live Results: Leaderboard, tracking, real-time results

Weather conditions in Santiponce are forecast to be mild, with temperatures hovering between 20°C and 22°C (68°F–72°F) and a high likelihood of rain during the afternoon session.

Live tracking, leaderboards, and results updates

Real-time split times, race leaderboards, and official finish-line results will be available throughout the day.

Fans following the event online can monitor continuous updates via the World Athletics live tracking platform and the official meeting timing system. Final results, lap-by-lap pace analysis, and post-race summaries will be published immediately following the conclusion of each event.

Note: European 5000m and 10,000m champion Nadia Battocletti of Italy withdrew from the competition earlier in the week due to a foot injury.

Race preview: Elite contenders and athletes to watch

Men’s Senior Race: Aregawi and Kwizera headline open field

Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi, the Olympic 10,000m silver medalist and world cross country silver medalist, enters the men’s race as the pre-race favorite. He faces stiff competition from Rodrigue Kwizera, the Spanish half-marathon record holder, who has consistently mounted strong performances on the Gold tour circuit.

Local hopes rest on Spain’s reigning European cross country champion Thierry Ndikumwenayo, who opens his season in Santiponce. Norway’s Ibrahim Buras and Spain’s Daniel Arce, a former European steeplechase medalist, add depth to the international field.

Women’s Senior Race: Amebaw faces rising talent

The women’s race features world road running 5km champion Likina Amebaw of Ethiopia. She is expected to be challenged by Uganda’s Charity Cherop, the reigning world U20 5000m champion.

Spain’s European U23 champion Maria Forero leads the domestic contingent, while France’s former European 3000m steeplechase champion Alice Pinot boosts the European challenge. Great Britain’s Izzy Fry and Germany’s Elena Burkard are also slated to compete.

Event History and Legacy

Founded in 1982, the Cross Internacional de Itálica remains one of the premier stops on the global cross-country calendar. Past winners include distance icons Haile Gebrselassie, Kenenisa Bekele, Joshua Cheptegei, and Jacob Kiplimo in the men’s division, as well as Paula Radcliffe, Faith Kipyegon, and Beatrice Chebet in the women’s race.