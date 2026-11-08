Jack Aho Leads Top American Men at 2026 Boston Half Marathon: USA Results

Jack Aho leads top American men at 2026 Boston Half in 1:01:53 as Habtom Samuel wins overall title in Franklin Park. Full U.S. results and times.

BOSTON, Nov. 8 (World-Track) — Jack Aho finished as the top American runner in the men’s division at the 2026 Boston Half on Sunday, leading a strong domestic cohort across the finish line in Boston’s signature half marathon at historic Franklin Park.

Aho, a former runner at both the University of North Carolina and the University of Michigan, clocked a time of 1:01:53 to earn sixth place overall in the World Athletics Label road race. The 27-year-old maintained an average pace of 4 minutes, 44 seconds per mile along the scenic course to stay with a lively group, though he missed out on breaking his PB of 1:01:18.

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Eritrea’s Habtom Samuel, a five-time NCAA champion at the University of New Mexico, claimed the overall title as the sole runner to break the 60-minute barrier, winning in 59:49 and continuing his impressive form in his first season as a professional athlete. Kenya’s Andrea Kiptoo took second overall in 1:01:03, while 2023 champion Abel Kipchumba, also of Kenya, placed third in 1:01:16.

Four American men secured top-10 overall finishes. Ethan Shuley crossed second among U.S. competitors and seventh overall in 1:02:14. Wesley Kiptoo finished eighth overall in 1:03:03, followed closely by James Mwaura in ninth with a time of 1:03:10.

Three additional U.S. athletes dipped under the 65-minute threshold. James Quattlebaum placed 11th overall in 1:03:30, Peter Walsdorf crossed 12th in 1:03:37, and Sam Lawler recorded a time of 1:03:46 for 13th overall. In total, 12 American runners finished inside the top 20 overall.

The 13.1-mile race started and concluded in Franklin Park, guiding runners through Boston’s Emerald Necklace Park System with scenic segments passing the Arnold Arboretum, Jamaica Pond, Willow Pond, and Olmsted Park.

2026 Boston Half Marathon: Top American Men’s Results

1. Jack Aho — 1:01:53 (6th overall, 4:44/mi pace)

— 1:01:53 (6th overall, 4:44/mi pace) 2. Ethan Shuley — 1:02:14 (7th overall, 4:45/mi pace)

— 1:02:14 (7th overall, 4:45/mi pace) 3. Wesley Kiptoo — 1:03:03 (8th overall, 4:49/mi pace)

— 1:03:03 (8th overall, 4:49/mi pace) 4. James Mwaura — 1:03:10 (9th overall, 4:50/mi pace)

— 1:03:10 (9th overall, 4:50/mi pace) 5. James Quattlebaum — 1:03:30 (11th overall, 4:51/mi pace)

— 1:03:30 (11th overall, 4:51/mi pace) 6. Peter Walsdorf — 1:03:37 (12th overall, 4:52/mi pace)

— 1:03:37 (12th overall, 4:52/mi pace) 7. Sam Lawler — 1:03:46 (13th overall, 4:52/mi pace)

— 1:03:46 (13th overall, 4:52/mi pace) 8. Nicholas Bendtsen — 1:06:07 (8th U.S. division, 5:03/mi pace)

— 1:06:07 (8th U.S. division, 5:03/mi pace) 9. Paul Arredondo — 1:06:39 (9th U.S. division, 5:05/mi pace)

— 1:06:39 (9th U.S. division, 5:05/mi pace) 10. Noah Stevenson — 1:06:45 (10th U.S. division, 5:06/mi pace)

— 1:06:45 (10th U.S. division, 5:06/mi pace) 11. Matt Lenehan — 1:06:47 (11th U.S. division, 5:06/mi pace)

— 1:06:47 (11th U.S. division, 5:06/mi pace) 12. Adam Quinn — 1:07:18 (12th U.S. division, 5:08/mi pace)

— 1:07:18 (12th U.S. division, 5:08/mi pace) 13. Ben Burgess — 1:09:13 (13th U.S. division, 5:17/mi pace)

— 1:09:13 (13th U.S. division, 5:17/mi pace) 14. Coen Roberts — 1:09:52 (14th U.S. division, 5:20/mi pace)

— 1:09:52 (14th U.S. division, 5:20/mi pace) 15. Brian Harvey — 1:09:55 (15th U.S. division, 5:20/mi pace)

— 1:09:55 (15th U.S. division, 5:20/mi pace) 16. Thomas Cantara — 1:15:53 (16th U.S. division, Para T20, 5:48/mi pace)

— 1:15:53 (16th U.S. division, Para T20, 5:48/mi pace) 17. Gary McGovern Jr. — 1:13:37 (17th U.S. division, 5:37/mi pace)

— 1:13:37 (17th U.S. division, 5:37/mi pace) 18. Brandon Moran — 1:14:29 (18th U.S. division, 5:41/mi pace)

— 1:14:29 (18th U.S. division, 5:41/mi pace) 19. Stephen Polito — 1:15:49 (19th U.S. division, 5:47/mi pace)

— 1:15:49 (19th U.S. division, 5:47/mi pace) 20. Matthew Moussamih — 1:16:04 (20th U.S. division, 5:49/mi pace)

Overall Top Men’s Podium Finisher Summary

1. Habtom Samuel (Eritrea) — 59:49

— 59:49 2. Andrea Kiptoo (Kenya) — 1:01:03

— 1:01:03 3. Abel Kipchumba (Kenya) — 1:01:16

The complete result can be found