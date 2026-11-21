BYU women's cross country coach Diljeet Taylor explained that Jane Hedengren was battling a calf injury before the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Championships, but still competed on Saturday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Jane Hedengren competed at the 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships despite a troublesome calf injury that nearly forced her to withdraw, BYU women’s coach Diljeet Taylor revealed following her team’s third-place finish Saturday.

Taylor said Hedengren had been dealing with calf problems for about a week before the national championships, leaving her participation uncertain until shortly before the race.

The injury disrupted Hedengren’s preparation, forcing the standout sophomore to rely on cross-training for seven days before attempting her first run on the eve of the championships.

“Jane did a stride, couldn’t run and was just basically not going to race,” Taylor said during a post-race interview with LetsRun.com.

Despite those concerns, Hedengren decided to compete. Although she started off very slowly and was significantly behind the leading pace, she managed to earn All-America honors, even though the injury prevented her from performing at her expected level.

Read More: NCAA Cross Country Championships 2026 Results: Alabama, New Mexico Win First Team Titles

Calf Problems Began Before NCAA Regionals

Coach Taylor explained during the interview that Hedengren’s calf problems surfaced just before the regional championships, when the team had already traveled to the competition. BYU had planned to rest their lead runner for regionals regardless of the injury, but a workout that day revealed the seriousness of the problem.

“She rested for regionals and that day she did a workout and it was in that workout that it just wasn’t cooperating,” Taylor explained.

Hedengren subsequently spent the following week cross-training, returning to running only one day before the national championships. Taylor said the coaching staff believed Hedengren had retained enough strength to attempt the race, although uncertainty remained about how her calf would respond under competitive conditions.

The situation worsened during her final preparations, when the calf seized up. By the time Hedengren put on her racing spikes, Taylor said, it was too late to substitute another runner.

Nevertheless, Hedengren wanted to compete for her teammates.

Taylor Praises Hedengren’s Determination

Taylor expressed admiration for Hedengren’s willingness to race despite the physical difficulties, describing her decision as an example of commitment to the team.

“She’s going to do a lot of amazing things in her career,” Taylor said. “I won’t be any more proud of any of those accolades that she gets in her future than I am today for what she was willing to put on the line for the team.”

The coach also revealed that Hedengren had experienced recurring illness throughout the season, adding to the challenges surrounding her preparation.

“She has been sick for a big part of the season just off and on,” Taylor said, describing the campaign as far from ideal.

Why BYU Kept Hedengren’s Injury Private

Taylor also addressed questions about why Hedengren’s calf injury had not been disclosed publicly before the championships. She explained that Hedengren appeared uncertain about whether to discuss the problem when reporters questioned her during an earlier news conference.

Taylor acknowledged that, in hindsight, greater transparency might have been appropriate.

“It wasn’t a bone injury,” Taylor said. “But soft tissue is sometimes worse than bone, you know, to run through.”

The coach did not provide a specific medical diagnosis or a timetable for Hedengren’s full recovery.

BYU Overcomes Adversity to Reach Podium

Despite Hedengren’s injury, BYU secured third place in the women’s team competition, with Taylor praising the performances of Lexi Goff and Taylor Wubble, who emerged as the team’s leading runners.

Taylor said the team’s priorities had changed in the days leading up to the championships as uncertainty surrounded Hedengren’s availability.

Although winning the national title remained an ambition, the coach emphasized the importance of athletes supporting one another and delivering performances they could be proud of.

“What you saw today was women just running for each other,” Taylor said.

For Hedengren, the championships represented a difficult conclusion to a season affected by illness and injury. Taylor, however, believes the experience will contribute to her development as an athlete.

“I think through the adversity and what she learned about herself and what we’ve learned about her, she’s going to grow from this and end up doing some amazing things,” Taylor said.

BYU women have won six NCAA Cross Country titles since claiming their first in 1997. The team last secured a championship in 2024. These six titles place the Cougars second on the all-time list (since 1981), behind Villanova, which has won nine.