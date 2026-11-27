Jane Hedengren injury update: What we know after her 39th at NCAA XC, the calf issue and whether she will race BYU's indoor opener in Boston Dec. 4-5.

PROVO, Utah — (World-Track) — Jane Hedengren closed her cross country season with an All-America finish while running through a calf problem, and now the next question is whether she will be ready for BYU’s indoor opener in Boston.

BYU has not announced its entries for the Dec. 4-5 Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, and the Cougars have not given a timeline for Hedengren’s recovery. Until that announcement comes, the situation remains a watch item, not a confirmed start.

Read more: Jane Hedengren Battles Calf Injury at NCAA Cross Country Championships as BYU Finishes Third

Here is what is known, and what is still unclear.

What we know

Hedengren finished 39th in 19:26.1 at the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on Nov. 21 in Terre Haute, Ind.

The finish kept her inside the top 40, the cutoff for All-America honors. It was her second All-America finish in cross country after placing second at nationals a year earlier.

She was BYU’s fourth scorer as the Cougars placed third as a team with 152 points. It was the fourth consecutive year BYU finished in the top three at the national meet and Hedengren continues to play a part.

BYU said Hedengren started at the very back of the 260-runner field, moved from 150th to 50th in the first 1,000 meters, and held on to contribute to the team result.

The calf problem began in a workout on Nov. 12, before the Mountain Regional. Hedengren spent the following week cross-training only.

BYU coach Diljeet Taylor said afterward that there were many unknowns entering the championship and that she was proud of the way the team handled a difficult day. Taylor said giving a best effort when things are not going well is the definition of a real athlete.

What we don’t know, or at least the public doesn’t know

BYU has not disclosed a specific diagnosis beyond a calf issue, or a severity level.

BYU has not said whether Hedengren will be entered for Boston, held out as a precaution, or eased back in a later meet.

No recovery timeline has been given as of Nov. 26.

That distinction matters. A calf issue that allowed her to finish a 6K at nationals is not the same as clearance for a fast indoor race, and BYU has given no indication yet which way it will go.

Why Boston matters

BYU’s distance women are scheduled to open the indoor season at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on Dec. 4-5 at the Track and Tennis Center in Boston.

The meet carries added history for Hedengren. She ran 14:44.79 there on Dec. 6, 2025, for the collegiate indoor 5,000-meter record. She went on to sweep the NCAA indoor 3,000- and 5,000-meter titles in March 2026, then set collegiate records outdoors in the 5,000 meters in 14:50.50 and in the 10,000 meters in 30:46.80.

Boston is also where she ran 4:22.22 for the mile in February 2026, then the No. 3 time in NCAA indoor history.

In other words, Boston has been the site of her biggest early-season statements. It is also an early-season meet, not a championship, which is why BYU could choose to be cautious even if she is close to ready.

How did the fall unfold

Sept. 4, UVU Collegiate XC Invite: Opened her season with a victory in Utah with a 15:08.62.

Opened her season with a victory in Utah with a 15:08.62. Sept. 26, Cowboy Jamboree: 3rd in 19:32.5 in Stillwater, Okla., her first regular-season loss in cross country.

3rd in 19:32.5 in Stillwater, Okla., her first regular-season loss in cross country. October: Missed Pre-Nats after dealing with illness, according to BYU.

Missed Pre-Nats after dealing with illness, according to BYU. Oct. 31, Big 12 Championships: 1st in 19:28.0 in Stillwater, her second straight Big 12 individual title, leading BYU to a fourth straight team title.

1st in 19:28.0 in Stillwater, her second straight Big 12 individual title, leading BYU to a fourth straight team title. Nov. 13, NCAA Mountain Region Championships : Rested after experiencing calf discomfort during a workout the previous day, though she would have been held out anyways.

: Rested after experiencing calf discomfort during a workout the previous day, though she would have been held out anyways. Nov. 21, NCAA Championships: 39th in 19:26.1 in Terre Haute while managing the calf issue.

Hedengren entered nationals as the favorite after her runner-up finish in 2025 and her record-breaking track season. But we all knew something wasn’t right when she started in the back of the group in the team box. The 39th-place result was a sharp contrast to that form, but the context of the injury explains much of the gap.

What’s next

The next concrete update will come when BYU releases its Boston entries or its indoor preview.

For now, the injury update is this: she finished nationals hurt, earned All-America honors anyway, and her status for Dec. 4-5 is unconfirmed.