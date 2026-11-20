JFK 50 Mile 2026: live streaming coverage, start time, course breakdown, live tracking and records for the 64th running Saturday, Nov. 21 in Boonsboro, Md.

BOONSBORO, Md. – The 64th annual JFK 50 Mile presented by Altra, America’s oldest ultramarathon, starts at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in downtown Boonsboro, Md., across from the Historic Boonsboro Inn. The point-to-point race finishes 50.2 miles later at Springfield Middle School in Williamsport, Md.

First run in 1963, the JFK 50 Mile remains one of the most historic races on the U.S. ultra calendar because it mixes trail, towpath, and road in one day.

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How to watch live and follow live tracking

Live GPS tracking: RaceJoy app, offered by timing company Racine Multisports for a fourth consecutive year. Runners carry a phone, and family and friends can follow live location and send cheers.

RaceJoy app, offered by timing company Racine Multisports for a fourth consecutive year. Runners carry a phone, and family and friends can follow live location and send cheers. Live results: RunSignup results page, listed as 2026 Live Results Coming Soon on race weekend previews.

RunSignup results page, listed as 2026 Live Results Coming Soon on race weekend previews. Start: One mass start at 6:30 a.m. There is no separate wave start.

One mass start at 6:30 a.m. There is no separate wave start. Live Streams: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmPrpCFqIFA | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXtt-IRSlpg

The course is in three parts

Miles 0 to 15.5, Appalachian Trail: Runners leave downtown Boonsboro on pavement, then climb about 1,172 feet over the first 5.5 miles to reach the Appalachian Trail at mile 2.5. The section is rocky single-track along the ridge, then drops about 1,000 feet on the Weverton Cliffs switchbacks to the Potomac River.

Runners leave downtown Boonsboro on pavement, then climb about 1,172 feet over the first 5.5 miles to reach the Appalachian Trail at mile 2.5. The section is rocky single-track along the ridge, then drops about 1,000 feet on the Weverton Cliffs switchbacks to the Potomac River. Miles 15.5 to 41.8, C&O Canal towpath: The longest section is 26.3 flat miles along the C&O Canal towpath past Harpers Ferry and Shepherdstown. This is where the race is won or lost, with fast, even running and little shade from the wind.

The longest section is 26.3 flat miles along the C&O Canal towpath past Harpers Ferry and Shepherdstown. This is where the race is won or lost, with fast, even running and little shade from the wind. Miles 41.8 to 50.2, rolling country roads: Runners leave the towpath at Dam No. 4 for 8.4 miles of rolling farm roads into Williamsport. The hills feel steeper after 40 miles, and the finish rewards runners who saved something for the final hour.

Cutoffs and time limit

The overall limit is 13 hours, with cutoffs at mile 2.5, mile 15.5 and mile 41.8, plus additional intermediate cutoffs along the towpath.

Records and last year

Course records: Men, 5:08:27 by David Sinclair in 2024. Women, 5:57:32 by Rachel Drake in 2024.

Men, 5:08:27 by David Sinclair in 2024. Women, 5:57:32 by Rachel Drake in 2024. 2025 winners: Hans Troyer won in 5:10:25, the second-fastest time in race history and 1:58 off the course record. Jade Belzberg won in 6:07:53, the fourth-fastest women’s time ever and the first win by a Canadian woman.

Hans Troyer won in 5:10:25, the second-fastest time in race history and 1:58 off the course record. Jade Belzberg won in 6:07:53, the fourth-fastest women’s time ever and the first win by a Canadian woman. What to watch: Troyer proved last year that a fast towpath can put the men’s course record in play. On the women’s side, the record requires averaging about 7:07 per mile for 50.2 miles, a mark that has stood since Drake’s 2024 run.

For official race information, tracking links, and results, see jfk50mile.org.