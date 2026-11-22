Coleman Cragun wins JFK 50 Mile 2026 in 5:29:13 and Sydney Welch wins women's race in 6:04:03 at 64th annual race in Boonsboro, Md.

BOONSBORO, Md. (World-Track) — Coleman Cragun won the 64th Annual JFK 50 Mile presented by Altra on Saturday, and Sydney Welch won the women’s race at America’s oldest ultramarathon.

Cragun, 27, of Cedar City, Utah, finished the 50.2-mile point-to-point course from Boonsboro to Williamsport in 5:29:13.2, at 6:33 per mile. He beat Hiroki Kai of Kashiwa, Japan, by 3 minutes, 39 seconds. Kai finished in 5:32:52.6.

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Meanwhile, Welch, 29, of Boulder, Colo., won the women’s title in 6:04:03.5, at 7:15 per mile. She finished 16th overall and beat Courtney Olsen of Bellingham, Wash., by a comfortable 7 minutes, 29 seconds.

The course begins with a climb onto the rocky Appalachian Trail, then follows 26 flat miles of C&O Canal towpath along the Potomac River before 8.4 miles of rolling country roads to the finish in Williamsport.

Cragun took control after the early climb. Kai led at the 2.5-mile Appalachian Trail start in 16:57, just ahead of Cragun in 17:00, but Cragun led at the Weverton Checkpoint at 15 miles in 1:48:12. He extended the lead to 3:00:02 at Antietam at 27.1 miles and 4:09:40 at Taylors at 38.4 miles, then held on over the final roads.

Dylan Flewelling, 23, of Oakland, Maine, was third in 5:34:26.1. Matt Welch, 31, of Bellingham, Wash., was fourth in 5:39:16.2, and Caleb Bowen, 33, of Huntington, W.Va., was fifth in 5:42:32.6.

Welch led the women’s race from the early checkpoints. She reached Weverton in 2:02:25, Antietam in 3:25:40 and Taylors in 4:43:48, staying clear of Olsen throughout.

Olsen, 39, was second in 6:11:32.3 and 19th overall. Kaitlyn Palmateer, 24, of Fonthill, Ontario, was third in 6:34:08.8. Stephanie Bruce, 42, of Flagstaff, Ariz., was fourth in 6:36:21.7, and Maika Lamoureux, 28, of Gatineau, Quebec, was fifth in 6:44:28.5.

The JFK 50 Mile was first held in the spring of 1963 as part of President Kennedy’s initiative to promote physical fitness across the country. It has been conducted every year since then, making it America’s oldest ultramarathon.

“The 64th JFK 50 Mile is in the books. Congratulations to every finisher. See you next November,” the event organizers posted on the official website.

Men’s Results

Coleman Cragun, 27, Cedar City, Utah, 5:29:13.2 Hiroki Kai, 32, Kashiwa, Japan, 5:32:52.6 Dylan Flewelling, 23, Oakland, Maine, 5:34:26.1 Matt Welch, 31, Bellingham, Wash., 5:39:16.2 Caleb Bowen, 33, Huntington, W.Va., 5:42:32.6 Stephen Beaman, 22, Johnston, Iowa, 5:43:12.0 Aaron Slabach, 30, Blacksburg, Va., 5:44:25.1 Ferdinand-Clovis Airault, 34, New York, N.Y., 5:44:44.7 Justin Grunewald, 41, Boulder, Colo., 5:47:37.3 Robert Brouillette, 34, Hamilton, Ontario, 5:49:15.7 Eric Hamel, 29, Flagstaff, Ariz., 5:50:25.4 Patrick Blair, 45, Catonsville, Md., 5:51:37.4 Andrew Simpson, 38, Wrightsville, Pa., 5:53:21.3 Luke Tighe, 22, Pulaski, N.Y., 5:57:25.5 Joel Deckard, 35, Charles Town, W.Va., 6:03:29.9 Chris Lewars, 39, Broomall, Pa., 6:07:09.1 (17th overall) Gus Gibbs, 40, Boise, Idaho, 6:09:48.9 (18th overall) Matthew Farquharson, 36, London, Ontario, 6:12:05.1 (20th overall)

Women’s Results

Sydney Welch, 29, Boulder, Colo., 6:04:03.5 (16th overall) Courtney Olsen, 39, Bellingham, Wash., 6:11:32.3 (19th overall) Kaitlyn Palmateer, 24, Fonthill, Ontario, 6:34:08.8 (25th overall) Stephanie Bruce, 42, Flagstaff, Ariz., 6:36:21.7 (28th overall) Maika Lamoureux, 28, Gatineau, Quebec, 6:44:28.5 (29th overall) Katherine Engel, 32, Washington, D.C., 6:55:47.1 (36th overall) Katie Bicksler, 45, Boiling Springs, Pa., 7:09:14.4 (47th overall) Jenny Brewer, 32, Saint Marys, W.Va., 7:12:14.2 (51st overall) Sophie McDonald, 34, Cornelius, N.C., 7:20:09.0 (54th overall) Amy Johnson, 42, Clayton, N.C., 7:32:38.5 (66th overall) Sara-Caitrin Helminski, 31, Waterford, Conn., 7:39:01.0 (73rd overall) Erica Aikman, 40, Davison, Mich., 7:45:20.6 (77th overall) Lindsay Cathro, 41, Alexandria, Va., 7:49:53.2 (83rd overall) Caitlin Hughes, 34, Pickerington, Ohio, 7:57:08.3 (98th overall) Julien Webster, 27, Thurmont, Md., 8:07:17.1 (108th overall) Claudia Vira, 26, High Bridge, N.J., 8:15:02.1 (116th overall) Kristin Roberts, 40, Alexandria, Va., 8:15:41.1 (117th overall) Rose Quinn, 49, Bozeman, Mont., 8:16:57.2 (119th overall) Julia Bowman, 23, Sharpsburg, Md., 8:20:58.1 (130th overall)

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