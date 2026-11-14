Latest Results: Justin Mumford (1:06:37), Marie Fazio (1:25:21) Win Half Marathon At 2026 New Orleans Marathon

NEW ORLEANS — Runners raced through the historic streets of Louisiana’s cultural hub in the Half Marathon race at the 2026 New Orleans Marathon on Saturday morning (14), as the annual endurance event drew top regional, national, and international competitors. The following are the top times across the men’s and women’s divisions.

Justin Mumford of New Baden dominated the men’s field to win the overall crown. The 23-year-old crossed the finish line with a chip time of 1 hour, 6 minutes, and 37 seconds. Willie Milam of Bend finished second in 1:09:39, while Richard Bouckaert of New Orleans secured third place at 1:10:29.

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In the women’s division, New Orleans native Marie Fazio captured the title with a winning chip time of 1:25:21. The 29-year-old was a comfortable winner over Stefania Metzger of Metairie, who was more than two minutes behind when she claimed the runner-up spot in 1:27:51, while Sara Porter of New Orleans rounded out the podium in 1:29:31.

2026 New Orleans Marathon Half Marathon Results

Men’s Division Top 21 Results

Justin Mumford, 23, New Baden — 1:06:37. Willie Milam, 34, Bend — 1:09:39. Richard Bouckaert, 41, New Orleans — 1:10:29. Drew Roberts, 24, Mobile — 1:11:53. Bryant White Jr., 28, New Orleans — 1:14:13. Patrick Aucoin, 39, New Orleans — 1:14:30. Clark Chustz, 22, Port Allen — 1:14:55. Conor Doan, 35, Madisonville — 1:17:18. Audun Formo Hay, 36, Oslo — 1:17:55. Cornelius Green, 39, Newton — 1:18:49. Joe Rials, 17, Summit — 1:19:02. Cullen Roberts, 38, Brookline — 1:20:46. Andrew Guillory, 26, Tampa — 1:21:36. Sal LaMartina, 46, Harahan — 1:22:31. John Parson, 42, New Orleans — 1:22:48. Dylan Allen, 42, Ruston — 1:22:54. Troy Maddox, 43, Bridge City — 1:23:07. Alessandro Conta, 24, Viareggio — 1:23:34. James Holly Jr., 37, Baker — 1:23:38. Adam Cervantes, 21, Tickfaw — 1:23:51. Reese Jacobs, 20, Shreveport — 1:24:14.

Women’s Division Top 20 Results

Marie Fazio, 29, New Orleans — 1:25:21. Stefania Metzger, 37, Metairie — 1:27:51. Sara Porter, 42, New Orleans — 1:29:31. Jasmine Martinez, 25, New Orleans — 1:30:24. Grace Thacker, 44, New Orleans — 1:31:20. Michele Bravo, 55, New Orleans — 1:32:06. May Marschner, 42, New Orleans — 1:33:49. Phoebe Judge, 32, Blacksburg — 1:34:57. Alexa Breaux, 28, New Orleans — 1:35:05. Kayce Raby, 31, Baton Rouge — 1:35:22. Cheryl Held, 36, Destin — 1:36:22. Chelsea Baker, 34, Cantonment — 1:36:39. MaryClaire Saia, 24, Port Allen — 1:37:06. Ashton Davies, 36, Charleston — 1:37:12. Tyler Bready, 26, Roswell — 1:37:26. Kaylee Larson, 32, Prairie City — 1:37:43. Anna Lake Watts, 18, Shreveport — 1:38:07. Alice Breeden, 32, New Orleans — 1:39:07. Mireille Silva, 22, New Orleans — 1:39:18. Kaitlin Morton, 39, Salem — 1:39:21.

Complete results found here