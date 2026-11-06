Live results and updates: 2026 Frontier Conference Cross Country Championship

BILLINGS, Mont. — The 2026 Frontier Conference Women’s Cross Country Championship takes place Friday, Nov. 6, at Amend Park, hosted by Rocky Mountain College. The men’s 8-kilometer race scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. (Central Time) /10:30 a.m. (Mountain Time). The 6-kilometer race is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time (12:30 p.m. Central Time).

How to Follow Live Results

Real-time scoring and official finish-line standings for the 2026 championship are tracked live via Competitive Timing at competitivetiming.com/events/frontier/2026. – Read Also: How to follow the 2026 Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships live results: Preview

Preview & Stakes

Carroll College (Mont.) enters as the team benchmark after claiming its fifth conference crown in six seasons during the 2025 championships. The team winner earns an automatic bid to the 2026 NAIA National Championship on Nov. 20 at the Fort Vancouver Historical Site in Vancouver, Wash. Under NAIA policy, if a tie occurs for first place, a co-championship will be awarded, and both teams will automatically qualify for nationals.

On the men’s side, Rocky Mountain enters the championship seeking its second consecutive Frontier Conference title after capturing the 2025 team championship on the same course. Rocky Mountain scored 38 points last season, ending Carroll’s streak of four consecutive conference championships. Rocky Mountain was selected as the favorite in the 2026 Frontier Conference Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Preseason Poll, receiving six first-place votes and 92 points. Carroll followed closely in second with three first-place votes and 91 points.

Rocky Mountain was chosen as the favorite in the 2026 Frontier Conference Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Preseason Poll, receiving six first-place votes and a total of 92 points. Carroll trailed closely in second place with three first-place votes and 91 points.

Individual Honors

An awards presentation will follow the conclusion of the meet north of the finish line.