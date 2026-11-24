The Liverpool Cross Challenge is Saturday, Nov. 28, at Sefton Park. How to watch, start times, elite entries and GB selection for the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade.

LIVERPOOL, England — Emile Cairess, Megan Keith and Matt Ramsden are among the leading entries at the 2026 Liverpool Cross Challenge on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Sefton Park, where the senior races double as the Great Britain trial for the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade on Dec. 13. This event is part of the British Athletics Cross Challenge Series, sponsored by Sportsshoes x Nike, with competitions held in Cardiff (November 8), Liverpool, and Nottingham.

The senior women’s race in Liverpool starts at 11:00 a.m. GMT (6:00 a.m. ET) over 8km. The senior men’s 8km race will get going 40 minutes later at 11:40 a.m. GMT (6:40 a.m. ET). The top four seniors in each race are guaranteed a place on the GB team, with two more places picked by the selectors.

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“The event will serve as the official trial race,” British Athletics stated on its official website. Several leading names, including a few surprises, are slated to make an appearance in the mud, with the likes of Max Burgin, Innes FitzGerald, and Rory Leonard also on the list of athletes competing.

How to watch

European Athletics will stream the 2026 Liverpool Cross Challenge live on its YouTube channel, with English-language commentary. Check the European Athletics YouTube page for early broadcast start times and further updates on Saturday morning. Live results will be posted on the British Athletics event page.

Men to watch

Emile Cairess (GBR) — confirmed entry per Fast Running; fourth in the Paris Olympic marathon, back racing cross country this month after injury

Matt Ramsden (GBR) — confirmed entry; won the Cardiff Cross Challenge on Nov. 8 in 27:26 over 9.6km, despite taking a wrong turn 150 metres from the finish and hurdling the course tape to rejoin the race

Will Barnicoat (GBR) — confirmed entry

On Cardiff form (entries not confirmed for Liverpool): James Kingston was second at Cardiff in 27:28 and Kadar Omar third in 27:39.

Women to watch

Megan Keith (GBR) — confirmed entry per Fast Running

Verity Ockenden (GBR) — confirmed entry

Poppy Tank (GBR) — confirmed entry; fourth at Cardiff in 20:49 over 6.4km, targeting another top-four finish at Liverpool

Cari Hughes (GBR) — confirmed entry per Fast Running

Scotland’s team

Scotland has named 24 athletes for Liverpool, including senior men Angus McMillan, Peter Molloy, Ben Potrykus and Angus Smith, and senior women Scout Adkin, Beth Ansell, Grace Molloy and Katie Rourke.

Short course — the mixed-relay trial

Max Burgin, the 800m specialist, is entered in the men’s short-course race over 1.6km at 11:38 a.m. GMT (6:38 a.m. ET). The women’s short-course race is at 10:58 a.m. GMT (5:58 a.m. ET). The short-course races are the trial for the GB mixed-relay team at Euro Cross, and the winner will be automatically selected for Belgrade.

Also on the programme

U23 women, 5.6km, 11:00 a.m. GMT, run with the senior women

U23 men, 5.6km, 11:40 a.m. GMT, run with the senior men

U18/U20 women, 4.4km, 12:20 p.m. GMT; U18/U20 men, 4.4km, 12:40 p.m. GMT

Senior league races follow in the afternoon

The full official start list had still not been released on Tuesday morning — British Athletics says it will be released closer to the event. Entries closed on Saturday, Nov. 21. Entry does not guarantee a start, so the names above are entered, not confirmed starters. Senior winners receive £400, with £200 for second and £100 for third.

Last time out

Ramsden and Kate Axford won the senior races at Cardiff on Nov. 8 — Axford in 20:37, ahead of Amelia Quirk (20:37) and Rebecca Flaherty (20:40) — in the first race of the three-part British Athletics Cross Challenge series. Axford is not a confirmed Liverpool entrant, though European Athletics highlighted her in the build-up. Liverpool is the second race in the series, and the one that matters most, with GB vests for Belgrade on the line.

What You Need To Know

What time does the Liverpool Cross Challenge start?

The senior women’s trial is at 11:00 a.m. GMT (6:00 a.m. ET) and the senior men’s trial at 11:40 a.m. GMT (6:40 a.m. ET) on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

How can I watch the Liverpool Cross Challenge?

European Athletics streams it live on YouTube with English commentary. Results will be on the British Athletics event page.

Where is the Liverpool Cross Challenge?

Sefton Park, Liverpool, England.

Who qualifies for the GB team at Liverpool?

The top four seniors in each race are guaranteed selection for the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade on Dec. 13, with two further places picked by the selectors.

Results: This article will be updated with full results on Saturday.