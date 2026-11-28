Megan Keith won the senior women's 8km in 26:57 and Tomer Tarragano won the senior men's 8km in 24:16 at the Liverpool Cross Challenge on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. Full results and GB selection for Euro Cross in Belgrade.

LIVERPOOL, England (Nov. 28) — Megan Keith won the senior women’s race in 26:57 and Tomer Tarragano won the senior men’s race in 24:16 at the Liverpool Cross Challenge on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Sefton Park, where both races served as the Great Britain trial for the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade on Dec. 13.

Keith led from the front in deep mud to take the women’s 8km. Tarragano held off Jacob Cann in the closing stages to take the men’s 8km, with James Kingston third. The top four seniors in each race are guaranteed a place on the GB team for Belgrade, with two more places in each race picked by the selectors. The team is due to be published by Friday, Dec. 4.

Read Also: Friday Night Under the Lights 5K 2026 results: Jack Kavanagh (13:45), Adelle Tracey (15:35)

Results

Senior women — 8km (93 finishers)

Megan Keith (Inverness Harriers AAC) 26:57 Cari Hughes (Menai Track & Field) 27:31 Poppy Tank (City of Plymouth AC) 27:42 Amelia Quirk (Bracknell AC) 27:44 Kate Axford (Belgrave Harriers) 27:55 Lucy Jones (Herne Hill Harriers) 28:11 Meg Gadsby (City of Norwich AC) 28:13 Molly Smith (Herne Hill Harriers) 28:18 Charlotte Dannatt (Camberley & District AC) 28:20 Grace Molloy (Linlithgow AAC) 28:23 Eleanor Curran (Leeds City AC) 28:28 Phoebe Law (The Stragglers RC) 28:31 Louise Small (Aldershot Farnham & District AC) 28:35 Ella Semple (Wolverhampton & Bilston AC) 28:39 Almi Nerurkar (Brighton Phoenix) 28:42 Lydia Turner (Birtley AC) 28:45 Nancy Scott (Edinburgh AC) 28:51 Kate O’Neill (Havering AC) 28:58 Katie Rourke (Gala Harriers) 29:00 Alexandra Millard (Invicta East Kent AC) 29:03 Phillipa Williams (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield AC) 29:03 Scout Adkin (Ambleside AC) 29:05 Julie Emmerson (Coventry Godiva Harriers) 29:06 Grace Copeland (Wimborne AC) 29:08 Abbey Brooke (Belgrave Harriers) 29:12

Senior men — 8km (127 finishers)

Tomer Tarragano (Brighton & Hove City AC) 24:16 Jacob Cann (Western Tempo) 24:18 James Kingston (Tonbridge AC) 24:28 Jamie Crowe (Central AC) 24:31 Jenson Connell (Leeds City AC) 24:32 Will Barnicoat (Aldershot Farnham & District AC) 24:32 Finley Proffitt (Trafford AC) 24:41 Calum Johnson (Gateshead Harriers & AC) 24:43 Callum Elson (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 24:47 Ben Potrykus (Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies) 24:53 Rory Leonard (Morpeth Harriers & AC) 24:59 Emile Cairess (Leeds City AC) 24:59 Christian Graham (Unsanctioned Athletics) 25:05 Oscar Bell (Herts Phoenix AC) 25:12 Angus Smith (Corstorphine AAC) 25:17 Oliver Smart (Tavistock Run Project) 25:23 Flurry Grierson (Highgate Harriers) 25:24 Lachlan Wellington (City of Portsmouth AC) 25:26 Oliver Newman (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 25:32 Angus McMillan (City of York AC) 25:34 Ross Harrison (Blackburn Harriers & AC) 25:37 Adam Hickey (Southend-on-Sea AC) 25:39 Kadar Omar (Birchfield Harriers) 25:47 Sam Bramwel (Herne Hill Harriers) 25:48 Richard Slade (Chiltern Harriers AC) 25:52

Short course women — 1.6km (14 finishers)

Molly Hudson (Derby AC) 5:11 Holly Dixon (Cambridge Harriers) 5:13 Skye Ellis 5:19 Charlotte Buckley (Thames Valley Harriers) 5:23 Nancie Bowley (Belgrave Harriers) 5:24 Lucy Armitage (Sale Harriers Manchester) 5:31 Abigail McAndrew (Blackburn Harriers & AC) 5:32 Niamh Carr (Carnethy Hill RC) 5:36 Amber Faull (Havant AC) 5:42 Ellie Bushill (Vale Royal AC) 5:47 Keira Brady-Jones (Wirral AC) 5:50 Louise Gilbert (Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies) 5:51 Valentina Costa (Derby AC) 5:59 Millie-ann Jordan-Lee (Aldershot Farnham & District AC) 31:43

Short course men — 1.6km (24 finishers)

Tyler Bilyard (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 4:38 Jack Higgins (Tonbridge AC) 4:39 Alex Melloy (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 4:39 Will Battershill (Herne Hill Harriers) 4:41 Tom Dodd 4:42 Ted Higgins (Tonbridge AC) 4:44 Henry Johnson (Tonbridge AC) 4:45 Ricky Harvie (Aldershot Farnham & District AC) 4:45 Thomas Bridger (Tonbridge AC) 4:46 David Race (Aldershot Farnham & District AC) 4:47 Harvey Weinberger (Brighton & Hove City AC) 4:48 Tudur Harper Lloyd (Menai Track & Field) 4:49 Luke Davidson (Havering AC) 4:53 Peter Bradshaw (Tonbridge AC) 4:54 Joseph Morrison (Royal Sutton Coldfield AC) 4:55 Euan Pinder (Herne Hill Harriers) 5:01 Charles Goodridge (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 5:03 Daniel Bebbington (Blackburn Harriers) 5:06 Edward Pettitt (Bracknell AC) 5:08 William Wassmer (Bracknell AC) 5:09 Joseph Usher (Tonbridge AC) 5:11 Joshua Robinson 5:14 Laurence Sleath (Royal Sutton Coldfield AC) 5:17 James Read (Herne Hill Harriers) 5:19

Under-23 women — 5.6km (top 10 of 60 finishers)

Innes FitzGerald (Exeter Harriers) 18:47 Lizzie Wellsted (Colchester Harriers AC) 18:56 Megan Harris (Herne Hill Harriers) 19:06 Isobel Ives (Basildon AC) 19:21 Grace Mitchell (Bristol & West AC) 19:23 Grace Hendy (Aldershot Farnham & District AC) 19:28 Sarah Calvert (Livingston AC) 19:29 Sophie Robertson (Herts Phoenix AC) 19:31 Alice Goodall (Edinburgh AC) 19:32 Kate O’Leary (Cardiff Athletics) 19:34

Under-23 men — 5.6km (top 10 of 106 finishers)

Rowan Miell-Ingram (Leeds City AC) 16:51 Andrew McGill (Livingston AC) 16:52 William Rabjohns (Aldershot Farnham & District AC) 16:57 Samuel Charig (Tonbridge AC) 17:01 Thomas Beedell (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 17:03 Tom Anderson (Harrow AC) 17:09 Kian Wiles (Herts Phoenix AC) 17:11 Daniel Smith (Leeds City AC) 17:14 Samuel Roberts (Cardiff AC) 17:16 Alex Milne (Central AC) 17:20

Under-20 women — 4.4km (top 10 of 93 finishers)

Isabella Hirst (Leeds City AC) 14:49 Matilda Secker (Aldershot Farnham & District AC) 14:49 Imogen Pugh (City of Portsmouth AC) 14:59 Beth Wood (Gateshead Harriers & AC) 15:04 Jessica Astle (Trafford AC) 15:09 Lily Neary (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 15:11 Abigail Tew (Lincoln Wellington AC) 15:11 Evie O’Connell (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 15:12 Amy Kearsey (Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies) 15:18 Hannah Anderson (Trafford AC) 15:19

Under-20 men — 4.4km (top 10 of 148 finishers)

Daniel Burt (Aldershot Farnham & District AC) 13:33 Jack Marwood (Preston Harriers) 13:37 Henry Smith (Gateshead Harriers & AC) 13:39 Dylan Jones (City of Plymouth AC) 13:40 William Taylor (Gateshead Harriers & AC) 13:43 Nathan Bell (Blackburn Harriers & AC) 13:44 Joseph Smith (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 13:44 Sam Jones (Leeds City AC) 13:45 Ben Glover (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 13:47 Edward Hargreaves 13:47

Under-18 women — 4.4km (top 10 of 130 finishers)

Sonny Allen (Leeds City AC) 15:46 Freya Brown (Taunton AC) 15:51 Ava James (Edinburgh AC) 15:57 Isabella Taylor (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 16:01 Megan Murray (Bracknell AC) 16:03 Isabelle Wright (Lincoln Wellington AC) 16:07 Emily Lumsden (Edinburgh AC) 16:09 Freya Taylor (St Edmunds Pacers) 16:12 Ruby Hatcher (Havant AC) 16:13 Evie Dearing (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 16:13

Under-18 men — 4.4km (top 10 of 167 finishers)

Finley McKerlie (Leeds City AC) 13:32 Alex Cowan 13:37 William Nunn (Aldershot Farnham & District AC) 13:38 Benjamin Bracken (Royal Sutton Coldfield AC) 13:42 Jack Hogg (Tonbridge AC) 13:45 Harry McGlinchey (Herts Phoenix AC) 13:47 Harry Hall (Aldershot Farnham & District AC) 13:50 Matthew Watson (Inverclyde AC) 13:50 Oscar O’Callaghan (Sheffield & Dearne AC) 13:54 Sam Jones (Herts Phoenix AC) 13:56

Race Recap

Megan Keith wins at Liverpool Cross Challenge trials. (captured image)

Megan Keith, who had not raced in deep mud for a couple of years and had not raced in spikes for three years, took the women’s race on her own from the front and confirmed after the finish that she is going to Belgrade, where she is chasing a fifth individual medal at the European Cross Country Championships. The 24-year-old crushed the field with a 26:57 performance.

“I was aware I haven’t done much on the mud since three years ago, when I was last here, so I got myself back in spikes last week,” Keith said in her post-race interview.

Hughes, last year’s Liverpool winner, was second in 27:31, with Tank third in 27:42 and Quirk fourth with a time of 27:44. Those four are guaranteed GB selection. Kate Axford, the senior women’s race winner at the 2026 Cardiff Cross Challenge on November 8, 2026, finished in 27:55 for fifth today, and now waits on the selectors, with two places to fill.

Tomer Tarragano won Liverpool for the second time, after his 2024 victory, and said after the race that a GB vest mattered to him after he turned down selection chances last year because of NCAA commitments. James Caan was second with 24:18 and James Kingston (24:28), second at Cardiff earlier this month, was third today. Jamie Crowe (24:31) took the fourth automatic place.

Notably, Cairess, fourth in the Paris Olympic marathon, finished 12th in 24:59. Matt Ramsden, the Cardiff winner, did not appear in the men’s top 25. Jack Kavanagh did not compete at Liverpool after winning the Friday Night Under the Lights 5K in London on Friday night in 13:45.

Molly Hudson won the women’s short-course race, with last year’s trial winner Holly Dixon second, and Tyler Bilyard won the men’s short-course race, with Jack Higgins second. The short-course winners are automatically selected for the GB mixed-relay team in Belgrade.

Innes FitzGerald won the under-23 women’s race and Rowan Miell-Ingram won the under-23 men’s race. The first four under-23s in each race are selected for Belgrade. Isabella Hirst and Daniel Burt won the under-20 races, with the first five in each under-20 race selected.

The GB team for Belgrade is due to be published by Friday, Dec. 4. The European Cross Country Championships are at Ušće Friendship Park in Belgrade on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Results are preliminary, from the official FR Systems board at 9:40 a.m. ET, and will be updated if the board changes. Full results