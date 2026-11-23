The 90th Manchester Road Race is Thursday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. ET in Manchester, Conn. How to watch, start time, elite fields and course records for the 4.737-mile Thanksgiving race.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Defending champion Edwin Kurgat returns to defend his title, with Sarah Hall and Molly Huddle heading a strong women’s field at the 90th Manchester Road Race. This World Athletics Label road race will take place on Thursday, Nov. 26, covering a distance of 4.737 miles through downtown Manchester, Connecticut, in celebration of Thanksgiving Day.

The race, presented by Hartford HealthCare, starts at 10:00 a.m. ET on Main Street, in front of St. James Church, and finishes on the same street with more than 13,000 participants expected.

How to watch

Several platforms are expected to broadcast and live stream the Manchester Road Race this Thanksgiving morning. FOX61 will broadcast the popular event on television and stream it online via FOX61+. Live results will be posted on the race website, manchesterroadrace.com, and you can also track your favorite runners using the event’s app.

Men’s elite field

Edwin Kurgat (KEN) — defending champion; won in 2025 in 20:54, the course record and the first sub-21:00 time on the course

Dave Mullarkey (GBR) — second in 2025 in 20:58

Morgan Beadlescomb (USA) — 2023 winner; third in 2025 in 20:59

Dawit Seare (ERI) — world champion

Eduardo Herrera (MEX) — second in 2024 in 21:15

Meanwhile, Habtom Samuel, the Boston Half winner who had committed to the race, withdrew on Nov. 10, citing fatigue, and will not compete. The 22-year-old Eritrean distance runner is a five-time NCAA champion during his career at the University of New Mexico, and he signed a professional contract with HOKA in October to train with Flagstaff-based HOKA NAZ ELITE.

“We are disappointed, but hopefully Habtom will compete in Manchester in the future,” Jim Harvey, the road race’s elite runner coordinator, said at the time. “We still have an exceptional elite field and it will be another great race this year.”

Kurgat, Mullarkey and Beadlescomb are the only three men ever to run the Manchester loop in under 21 minutes, all in 2025. The previous course record was 21:04, set by Conner Mantz in 2022.

Read Also: Morgan Beadlescomb set for Thanksgiving Manchester Road Race

Women’s elite field

Sally Kipyego (USA) — two-time Manchester champion and Olympic silver medalist

Sarah Hall (USA) — second at the 2020 London Marathon; marathon best 2:20:32

Molly Huddle (USA) — two-time Olympian; second at Manchester in 2017 in 23:58

Hannah Nuttall (GBR) — second in 2025 in 24:08

Annie Rodenfels (USA) — runner-up in 2023 and 2024

Florencia Borelli (ARG)

Diane Van Es (NED)

Eilish Flanagan (IRL)

Roisin Flanagan (IRL)

Weini Kelati, the five-time defending women’s champion and course-record holder, is not racing this year. Kelati won in 2025 in 23:18 for her fifth straight title.

Manchester Road Race Course records

Men: 20:54, Edwin Kurgat, 2025

Women: 22:55, Weini Kelati, 2021

The 4.737-mile loop runs south on Main Street, east onto Highland Street — including the climb past the two-mile mark, where a $1,000 King and Queen of the Hill prize goes to the first man and woman to the top — then northwest onto Porter Street and back west on East Center Street to Main Street. First prize is $10,000, with prize money to the top 25 men and women.

The 2025 Highlights: Kurgat won the 89th race in 20:54, six seconds ahead of Mullarkey in 20:58, with Beadlescomb third in 20:59. Kelati won the women’s race in 23:18, 50 seconds ahead of Nuttall.

Things To Follow:

What time does the Manchester Road Race start?

10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, Thanksgiving Day.

How can I watch the Manchester Road Race?

Watch Athletics streams it live from 9 a.m. ET. Results will be on manchesterroadrace.com.

How long is the Manchester Road Race?

4.737 miles, on a loop through downtown Manchester, Connecticut.

Who is the favorite?

Defending champion Edwin Kurgat, the course-record holder, leads the men’s race. The women’s race is open without Kelati, with Kipyego, Hall, Huddle and Nuttall among the contenders.

Results: World-Track will publish results on Thursday.