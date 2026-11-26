Sam Atkin beat defending champion Edwin Kurgat by four seconds in 20:57 and Diane Van Es won the women's race in 24:03 at the 90th Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving Day in Manchester, Connecticut.

MANCHESTER, Conn. (World-Track) — Sam Atkin and Diane Van Es won the 90th Manchester Road Race on their first visits to the Thanksgiving Day classic on Thursday, with defending men’s champion Edwin Kurgat’s course record surviving by three seconds. Two Britons finished in the top five on the men’s side.

Atkin, a British Olympian, won the men’s race over the 4.737-mile downtown loop in 20:57, winning easily over Kenyan Kurgat, who finished second in 21:01. American and 2023 champion Morgan Beadlescomb, another sub-21 minute runner at the event, was third in 21:03.

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Kurgat set the course record of 20:54 last year, the first sub-21-minute time on the course, and Atkin’s winning time fell three seconds short of it. The $2,000 course-record bonus went unclaimed.

Van Es, of the Netherlands, won the women’s race in 24:03, 20 seconds clear of Argentina’s Florencia Borelli and American Annie Rodenfels, who both clocked 24:23, with Borelli taking second. Roisin Flanagan of Ireland finished fourth in 24:30, and Canada’s Gracelyn Larkin rounded out the top five in 24:34.

The women’s course record of 22:55, set by Weini Kelati in 2021, also stands. Kelati won five straight Manchester titles from 2021 to 2025, including last year’s race in 23:18, but did not compete this year after making her marathon debut in New York earlier this month.

Atkin, 33, is a British Olympian over 5,000m and 10,000m, with personal bests of 12:54.66 for 5,000m, set in Los Angeles in 2024, and 27:26.58 for 10,000m. He also holds the British road record for 5km in 13:16, set in Lille in 2023, and the British indoor record for 3,000m in 7:31.97.

Van Es, 27, won silver in the 10,000m at the 2024 European Championships in Rome in a personal best of 30:57.24. She holds the Dutch road records for 10km in 30:29 and for 5km in 14:33, and her track best for 5,000m is 14:43.80.

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Both winners earned $10,000. Kurgat and Van Es also led the King and Queen of the Hill split on the climb past the two-mile mark, Kurgat in 9:07 and Van Es in 10:17, each worth $1,000, according to the timing board. However, Atkin was well in control at the four-mile split, and he went to break the tape comfortably.

Meanwhile, Rodenfels finished third in the women’s race for the first time after finishing second in both 2023 and 2024. Behind her, the pre-race favorites finished well back: Sara Hall was sixth in 24:45, two-time Olympian Molly Huddle 10th in 26:09, and two-time Manchester champion Sally Kipyego (in 2010 and 2011) 11th in 26:13.

The race, presented by Hartford HealthCare, drew a registered field of almost 15,000 to the 4.737-mile loop that starts and finishes on Main Street in front of St. James Church. It is a World Athletics Label road race.

Top five — Men

Sam Atkin (GBR) — 20:57 Edwin Kurgat (KEN) — 21:01 Morgan Beadlescomb (USA) — 21:03 Dawit Seare (ERI) — 21:11 David Mullarkey (GBR) — 21:16

Top five — Women

Diane Van Es (NLD) — 24:03 Florencia Borelli (ARG) — 24:23 Annie Rodenfels (USA) — 24:23 Roisin Flanagan (IRL) — 24:30 Gracelyn Larkin (CAN) — 24:34

Results are preliminary, from the RTRT live timing board and WatchAthletics, as of 1:16 p.m. ET Thursday. The official Race Roster results had not yet been posted.

World Athletics profiles: Sam Atkin · Diane Van Es