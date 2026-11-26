Sam Atkin won the men’s race in 20:57, holding off defending champion Edwin Kurgat, while Dutchwoman Diane Van Es won the women’s race in 24:03 to win the 90th Manchester Road Race, which drew a registered field of almost 15,000 to navigate the 4.737-mile downtown loop on Thanksgiving morning.
Atkin of Great Britain topped the defending champion Kurgat to win by four seconds, while Kenya’s Kurgat, who set the course record of 20:54 last year, finished second in 21:01. Morgan Beadlescomb finished third in 21:03, with Eritrea’s Dawit Seare running 21:11 for fourth and Briton David Mullarkey rounding out the top five with 21:16.
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Meanwhile, Diane Van Es won the women’s race in 24:03, finishing 20 seconds clear of Florencia Borelli of Argentina and American Annie Rodenfels, who both clocked 24:23. Van Es, making her first visit to Manchester, took the title in a year when five-time champion Weini Kelati did not compete.
Van Es, 27, of the Netherlands, won silver in the 10,000m at the 2024 European Championships in Rome in a personal best of 30:57.24. She holds the Dutch road records for 10km in 30:29 and for 5km in 14:33, and her track best for 5,000m is 14:43.80.
Atkin, 33, is a British Olympian over 5,000m and 10,000m. His personal bests are 12:54.66 for 5,000m, set in Los Angeles in 2024, and 27:26.58 for 10,000m. He also holds the British road record for 5km in 13:16, set in Lille in 2023, and the British indoor record for 3,000m in 7:31.97.
Manchester Road Race 2026 Results – Top 20
Men
- Sam Atkin — 20:57
- Edwin Kurgat — 21:01
- Morgan Beadlescomb — 21:03
- Dawit Seare — 21:11
- David Mullarkey — 21:16
- Morgan McDonald — 21:25
- Artūrs Medveds — 21:29
- Afewerki Zeru — 21:38
- Sanele Masondo — 21:57
- Will Geoghegan — 22:00
- Jesse Hamlin — 22:11
- Joey Berriatua — 22:17
- Grant O’Connor — 22:26
- Nicholas Bendtsen — 22:31
- Yankarlos Diaz — 22:42
- Carver Morgan — 22:46
- Rhys Hammond — 22:47
- Juan Rosales — 22:48
- Will Kelly — 22:58
- Leo Brewer — 22:59
Women
- Diane Van Es — 24:03
- Florencia Borelli — 24:23
- Annie Rodenfels — 24:23
- Roisin Flanagan — 24:30
- Gracelyn Larkin — 24:34
- Sara Hall — 24:45
- Eilish Flanagan — 25:24
- Lilly Tuck — 25:56
- Abby Deveau — 26:02
- Molly Huddle — 26:09
- Sally Kipyego — 26:13
- Jenna Zydanowicz — 26:15
- Julia Fenerty — 26:22
- Kate Cochran — 26:36
- Brooke Morabito — 26:45
- Kate Hedlund — 27:00
- Alyssa Natario — 27:02
- Juliana Cancellieri — 27:04
- Harper Shirley — 27:05
- Katie Stevens — 27:28