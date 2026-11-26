Sam Atkin won the men’s race in 20:57, holding off defending champion Edwin Kurgat, while Dutchwoman Diane Van Es won the women’s race in 24:03 to win the 90th Manchester Road Race, which drew a registered field of almost 15,000 to navigate the 4.737-mile downtown loop on Thanksgiving morning.

Atkin of Great Britain topped the defending champion Kurgat to win by four seconds, while Kenya’s Kurgat, who set the course record of 20:54 last year, finished second in 21:01. Morgan Beadlescomb finished third in 21:03, with Eritrea’s Dawit Seare running 21:11 for fourth and Briton David Mullarkey rounding out the top five with 21:16.

Read Also: How to follow Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K 2026: Live tracking, start time, prizes, and results

Meanwhile, Diane Van Es won the women’s race in 24:03, finishing 20 seconds clear of Florencia Borelli of Argentina and American Annie Rodenfels, who both clocked 24:23. Van Es, making her first visit to Manchester, took the title in a year when five-time champion Weini Kelati did not compete.

Van Es, 27, of the Netherlands, won silver in the 10,000m at the 2024 European Championships in Rome in a personal best of 30:57.24. She holds the Dutch road records for 10km in 30:29 and for 5km in 14:33, and her track best for 5,000m is 14:43.80.

Atkin, 33, is a British Olympian over 5,000m and 10,000m. His personal bests are 12:54.66 for 5,000m, set in Los Angeles in 2024, and 27:26.58 for 10,000m. He also holds the British road record for 5km in 13:16, set in Lille in 2023, and the British indoor record for 3,000m in 7:31.97.

Manchester Road Race 2026 Results – Top 20

Men

Sam Atkin — 20:57 Edwin Kurgat — 21:01 Morgan Beadlescomb — 21:03 Dawit Seare — 21:11 David Mullarkey — 21:16 Morgan McDonald — 21:25 Artūrs Medveds — 21:29 Afewerki Zeru — 21:38 Sanele Masondo — 21:57 Will Geoghegan — 22:00 Jesse Hamlin — 22:11 Joey Berriatua — 22:17 Grant O’Connor — 22:26 Nicholas Bendtsen — 22:31 Yankarlos Diaz — 22:42 Carver Morgan — 22:46 Rhys Hammond — 22:47 Juan Rosales — 22:48 Will Kelly — 22:58 Leo Brewer — 22:59

Women