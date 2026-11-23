Florida standout Marcelo Mantecon wins the NXR Southeast boys 5K championship, stays undefeated and sets his sights on the national championships in Portland.

CARY, N.C. (World-Track) — Marcelo Mantecon broke the tape to continue his unbeaten cross-country season — and dove face-first into the mud.

The Belen Jesuit senior capped a grueling 48-hour stretch with another championship on Sunday, winning the boys’ championship 5K at the Nike Cross Southeast Regional in 14:38 at rain-soaked WakeMed Soccer Park. The victory secured his place at Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, and his team will join him there.

Mantecon, the Florida standout racing two days after the Florida state championships, delivered a commanding performance on the waterlogged course, using his instincts and aggressive racing style to stay ahead of his challengers and remain undefeated this season.

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For Mantecon, the difficult conditions were more of an advantage than an obstacle.

“Honestly, that was really my race plan going in. I just kind of felt it. I love the rain. Racing in this stuff is my favorite thing in the world,” Mantecon told RunnerSpace in a post-race interview. “Honestly, this race couldn’t have gone better for me and the team. I think we made it. So, I’m so happy.”

Despite his previous success on the course, Mantecon said he did not pick out a particular section where he intended to break away. Instead, he trusted his instincts and established his position early.

“Not really. I just kind of used my instinct, and just kind of went … from the gun, and I kind of took it from there,” he said.

On Friday, Mantecon helped Belen Jesuit capture its 18th Florida state cross country team championship. On Sunday, on a course covered in mud and standing water, the No. 1-ranked runner in the DyeStat national cross country rankings pulled away from a field that included defending champion Andrew Beroset and North Carolina standout Brooks Barbee.

Mantecon said the weekend reminded him of Nike Indoor Nationals in mid-March, when he won four national titles in four days.

“I had to remember that during the race, knowing that my body was capable of doing (it),” Mantecon said.

Read More: NXR South Regional 2026 results: Ruel Newberry & Hadassah Beshears set course records; Carroll sweeps team titles

Barbee finished second in 14:44. Beroset, the defending champion, was third in 14:55, with Kebryl Chandler fourth and Gavin Daniels fifth.

Afterward, Mantecon acknowledged Barbee and Beroset, the two competitors who pushed him during the race.

“I saw Brooks and Drew next to me, and they were pushing hard, and I was pushing harder,” he said. “So, I’m really grateful to be able to come out with the win today.”

Beyond his individual victory, Mantecon also celebrated his team’s performance. Miami Havana closed strongly over the final part of the race and finished second to Royal Pines in the team competition, 92 points to 48. Both teams advance to Portland.

With another victory secured, Mantecon now turns his attention to Portland, where he expects tougher competition at the national level. Despite his unbeaten record and growing reputation, he said he intends to keep a modest approach.

“Just go in there being humble,” Mantecon said when asked about his mindset heading into Portland. “I’m no better than anyone else, so I just got to keep that out of my mind and just keep working hard.”

For Mantecon, the NXR Southeast win was another example of his consistency, confidence, and ability to deliver under pressure. And yes, that finish-line dive showed he’s always up for a bit of fun.

His next challenge will be carrying that momentum into the national championship, where the competition will provide another test of his unbeaten season.