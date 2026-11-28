The key college and World Athletics meeting dates for the 2026-27 indoor and outdoor track and field season. The schedule features events covered by World-Track this season - December to the World Championships in Beijing next September.
The college season opens the first weekend of December and builds through January invitationals toward the conference championships in late February and the NCAA Indoor Championships in mid-March.
December: the season opens
Date
Meet
Location and notes
Dec 4–5
Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener
Boston University, Boston, MA
Dec 4
Clemson Opener
Clemson, SC
Dec 5
Commodore Winter Challenge
Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
Dec 5
Visit Winston-Salem College Kickoff
Winston-Salem, NC. Also the Challenger meet that opens the World Indoor Tour
Dec 11–12
Cyclone Holiday Invite
Iowa State, Ames, IA
January: invitational season
Date
Meet
Location and notes
Jan 8–9
Rod McCravy Memorial Invitational
Louisville, KY
Jan 15
Arkansas Invitational
Fayetteville, AR
Jan 15–16
Virginia Tech Invitational
Blacksburg, VA
Jan 15–16
Jimmy Carnes Invite
University of Florida, Gainesville, FL
Jan 22–23
Orange & Purple Invite
Clemson, SC
Jan 22–23
Stan Scott Invite
Texas Tech, Lubbock, TX
Jan 22–23
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational
Albuquerque, NM
Jan 29–30
Razorback Invitational
Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR
Jan 29–30
John Thomas Terrier Classic
Boston University, Boston, MA
February: fast times, then conferences
Date
Meet
Location and notes
Feb 5–6
New Mexico Collegiate Classic
Albuquerque, NM
Feb 12–13
Tyson Invitational
Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR
Feb 12–13
Tiger Paw Invitational
Clemson, SC
Feb 12–13
David Hemery Valentine Invitational
Boston University, Boston, MA. Usually the fastest college distance meet of the season
Feb 12–13
Husky Classic
Washington, Seattle, WA
Feb 12–13
Jarvis Scott
Texas Tech, Lubbock, TX
Feb 20
Alex Wilson Invitational
Notre Dame, IN. Last-chance qualifier
Conference championship week runs Feb 25–27:
Date
Meet
Location and notes
Feb 25–27
Big Ten Indoor Championships
Indianapolis, IN
Feb 25–27
ACC Indoor Championships
The TRACK at New Balance, Boston, MA
Feb 26–27
SEC Indoor Championships
Randal Tyson Track Center, Fayetteville, AR
Feb 26–27
Big 12 Indoor Championships
Lubbock, TX
Feb 27–28
Ivy League Heptagonal Championships
The Ott Center, Philadelphia, PA
March: the national meet
Date
Meet
Location and notes
Mar 12–13
NCAA Indoor Championships
Randal Tyson Track Center, Fayetteville, AR. Arkansas hosts, two weeks after the SEC meet on the same track
World Athletics indoor: World Indoor Tour
The 2027 World Indoor Tour runs Dec 5 to Mar 13 with 74 meetings across four tiers. These are the eight Gold-level stops, the ones that draw the biggest pro fields, plus the USATF Indoor Championships:
Date
Meet
Location and notes
Jan 27
Belgrade Indoor Meeting
Belgrade, Serbia
Feb 2
Czech Indoor Gala
Ostrava, Czechia
Feb 4
World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Feb 6
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
Boston, MA
Feb 7
INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe
Karlsruhe, Germany
Feb 10
Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais
Liévin, France. The fastest indoor distance night of the year
Feb 13
Millrose Games
The Armory, New York, NY. Pro and college stars on the same card
Feb 14
ORLEN Copernicus Cup Toruń
Toruń, Poland. Tour finale
Feb 19–21
USATF Indoor Championships
Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, IN. US national titles
No World Indoor Championships in 2027. The World Athletics Indoor Championships are biennial. Toruń hosted in March 2026; the next edition is Mar 3–5, 2028 in Bhubaneswar, India, so the Indoor Tour is the top pro circuit this winter.
Summer 2027: outdoors
The Diamond League runs 15 meetings from May to late August, all of it building toward the World Athletics Championships in Beijing.
Dates checked Fri Nov 27, 2026. A few conference dates come from member school schedules and could shift by a day; the meet host’s page is the final word. USATF Indoors uses the official announcement dates (Feb 19–21); one Indiana USATF page showed Feb 18–20.
Susan has been with World-Track since 2004 and continues to play a big part in our growth. She was never a runner, but loves the sport and encouraged all her children to do track. She is a former Examiner reporter and also wrote for several other publications, including ICC and VS Sports.