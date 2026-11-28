The key college and World Athletics meeting dates for the 2026-27 indoor and outdoor track and field season. The schedule features events covered by World-Track this season - December to the World Championships in Beijing next September.

Every key college and World Athletics date for the 2026-27 season, from the first indoor meets in December to the World Championships in Beijing next September. All dates are 2026 through September 2027. Check out the results page for updates too.

The season at a glance

NCAA Indoors: Mar 12–13, Fayetteville, AR

Mar 12–13, Fayetteville, AR NCAA Outdoors: Jun 9–12, Eugene, OR

Jun 9–12, Eugene, OR World Indoor Tour: 8 Gold stops, Jan 27 – Feb 14

8 Gold stops, Jan 27 – Feb 14 Diamond League: 15 meetings, May 7 – Aug 25–26

15 meetings, May 7 – Aug 25–26 World Champs: Sep 10–19, Beijing

College (NCAA) indoor season

The college season opens the first weekend of December and builds through January invitationals toward the conference championships in late February and the NCAA Indoor Championships in mid-March.

December: the season opens

Date Meet Location and notes Dec 4–5 Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener Boston University, Boston, MA Dec 4 Clemson Opener Clemson, SC Dec 5 Commodore Winter Challenge Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN Dec 5 Visit Winston-Salem College Kickoff Winston-Salem, NC. Also the Challenger meet that opens the World Indoor Tour Dec 11–12 Cyclone Holiday Invite Iowa State, Ames, IA

January: invitational season

Date Meet Location and notes Jan 8–9 Rod McCravy Memorial Invitational Louisville, KY Jan 15 Arkansas Invitational Fayetteville, AR Jan 15–16 Virginia Tech Invitational Blacksburg, VA Jan 15–16 Jimmy Carnes Invite University of Florida, Gainesville, FL Jan 22–23 Orange & Purple Invite Clemson, SC Jan 22–23 Stan Scott Invite Texas Tech, Lubbock, TX Jan 22–23 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational Albuquerque, NM Jan 29–30 Razorback Invitational Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR Jan 29–30 John Thomas Terrier Classic Boston University, Boston, MA

February: fast times, then conferences

Date Meet Location and notes Feb 5–6 New Mexico Collegiate Classic Albuquerque, NM Feb 12–13 Tyson Invitational Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR Feb 12–13 Tiger Paw Invitational Clemson, SC Feb 12–13 David Hemery Valentine Invitational Boston University, Boston, MA. Usually the fastest college distance meet of the season Feb 12–13 Husky Classic Washington, Seattle, WA Feb 12–13 Jarvis Scott Texas Tech, Lubbock, TX Feb 20 Alex Wilson Invitational Notre Dame, IN. Last-chance qualifier

Conference championship week runs Feb 25–27:

Date Meet Location and notes Feb 25–27 Big Ten Indoor Championships Indianapolis, IN Feb 25–27 ACC Indoor Championships The TRACK at New Balance, Boston, MA Feb 26–27 SEC Indoor Championships Randal Tyson Track Center, Fayetteville, AR Feb 26–27 Big 12 Indoor Championships Lubbock, TX Feb 27–28 Ivy League Heptagonal Championships The Ott Center, Philadelphia, PA

March: the national meet

Date Meet Location and notes Mar 12–13 NCAA Indoor Championships Randal Tyson Track Center, Fayetteville, AR. Arkansas hosts, two weeks after the SEC meet on the same track

World Athletics indoor: World Indoor Tour

The 2027 World Indoor Tour runs Dec 5 to Mar 13 with 74 meetings across four tiers. These are the eight Gold-level stops, the ones that draw the biggest pro fields, plus the USATF Indoor Championships:

Date Meet Location and notes Jan 27 Belgrade Indoor Meeting Belgrade, Serbia Feb 2 Czech Indoor Gala Ostrava, Czechia Feb 4 World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid Madrid, Spain Feb 6 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Boston, MA Feb 7 INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe Karlsruhe, Germany Feb 10 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Liévin, France. The fastest indoor distance night of the year Feb 13 Millrose Games The Armory, New York, NY. Pro and college stars on the same card Feb 14 ORLEN Copernicus Cup Toruń Toruń, Poland. Tour finale Feb 19–21 USATF Indoor Championships Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, IN. US national titles

No World Indoor Championships in 2027. The World Athletics Indoor Championships are biennial. Toruń hosted in March 2026; the next edition is Mar 3–5, 2028 in Bhubaneswar, India, so the Indoor Tour is the top pro circuit this winter.

Summer 2027: outdoors

The Diamond League runs 15 meetings from May to late August, all of it building toward the World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

Diamond League

Date Meet Location and notes May 7 Doha Meeting Qatar. Season opener May 15 Shanghai/Keqiao China May 22 Xiamen China May 27 Golden Gala Rome, Italy May 30 Rabat Morocco Jun 3 Bislett Games Oslo, Norway Jun 6 BAUHAUS-galan Stockholm, Sweden Jun 25 Meeting de Paris Paris, France Jul 3 Prefontaine Classic Hayward Field, Eugene, OR. The US stop Jul 9 Herculis EBS Monaco Jul 13 Athletissima Lausanne, Switzerland Jul 17 London Athletics Meet London, Great Britain Aug 15 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial Silesia, Poland Aug 20 Memorial Van Damme Brussels, Belgium Aug 25–26 Weltklasse Zürich Zurich, Switzerland. Diamond League Final

Championships

Date Meet Location and notes Jun 9–12 NCAA Outdoor Championships Hayward Field, Eugene, OR Sep 10–19 World Athletics Championships Beijing, China. 10 days, 50 disciplines, evening finals

Dates checked Fri Nov 27, 2026. A few conference dates come from member school schedules and could shift by a day; the meet host’s page is the final word. USATF Indoors uses the official announcement dates (Feb 19–21); one Indiana USATF page showed Feb 18–20.