Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships 2026 results: Top-ranked Cumberlands sweep titles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. Nov. 6 (World-Track) — Top-ranked University of the Cumberlands swept both divisions at the Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships on Friday at Phil Moore Park, headlined by a perfect score in the men’s race and a seventh consecutive crown for the women.

Senior Collin De Julio claimed the men’s individual title, pacing through the 8-kilometer course in 25:05.4 to lead the No. 1 ranked Cumberlands to its fourth straight Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships team title. The Patriots achieved a perfect team score of 15 by sweeping the top seven individual finish spots.

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Noah Loser finished second for Cumberlands in 25:17.18, followed by his teammates Caleb Hershey (25:20.61), Kyle Crady (25:28.59) and Casey Desilvey (25:43.30) to round out the top five. To find the top finisher out of the championships team you’d have to look all the way to number ten, with Hudson Wallace of Bethel (Tenn.) crossing in 26:19.26.

In the women’s 6-kilometer event, Cumberlands’ sophomore Lea Kunstmann defended her individual title in 22:19.6 to guide the 16th-ranked Patriots to their seventh consecutive team championship and 18th overall title with 22 points. Cumberlands placed four runners inside the top seven and five in the top eight.

Lindsey Wilson placed second in the men’s standings with 89 points, while Georgetown (Ky.) took second in the women’s field with 64 points.

MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Phil Moore Park | Bowling Green, Ky.

Men’s 8K

Team Standings

Cumberlands, 15 Lindsey Wilson, 89 Cumberland (Tenn.), 92 Georgetown (Ky.), 111 Freed-Hardeman, 132 Campbellsville, 142 Bethel (Tenn.), 167

Individual Leaders

Collin De Julio, Cumberlands, 25:05.35 Noah Loser, Cumberlands, 25:17.18 Caleb Hershey, Cumberlands, 25:20.61 Kyle Crady, Cumberlands, 25:28.59 Casey Desilvey, Cumberlands, 25:43.30 Sean Crady, Cumberlands, 25:43.66 Giulio Romano, Cumberlands, 25:44.31 Killian Le Bourhis, Cumberlands, 26:12.18 Merwan Meleard, Cumberlands, 26:16.45 Hudson Wallace, Bethel (Tenn.), 26:19.26 Caden Cull, Cumberlands, 26:26.57 Christopher Wells, Cumberlands, 26:27.51 Barrett Poe, Freed-Hardeman, 26:31.37 Jag Willers, Lindsey Wilson, 26:34.72 Caleb Burton, Cumberlands, 26:34.87 Dathan Custar, Cumberlands, 26:36.26 Aaron Smith, Campbellsville, 26:45.20 Trevor Baker, Georgetown (Ky.), 26:49.71 Wilson Navarrete, Cumberland (Tenn.), 26:58.02 Daniel Puckett, Freed-Hardeman, 27:14.12 Carter Crook, Cumberland (Tenn.), 27:15.85 Lluc Casal, Lindsey Wilson, 27:28.59 Marcus Salinas, Cumberlands, 27:30.66 Romulo Basso Filho, Cumberland (Tenn.), 27:31.07 Dylan Hunter, Cumberland (Tenn.), 27:49.55 Max Young, Cumberlands, 27:52.48 Bode Byall, Georgetown (Ky.), 27:56.09 Ashton Johnson, Lindsey Wilson, 28:04.75 Mason Magyar, Lindsey Wilson, 28:06.83 Bryce Clayton, Lindsey Wilson, 28:08.89 Ryan Coley, Bethel (Tenn.), 28:18.12 Layne Clark, Georgetown (Ky.), 28:20.22 Calvin Brooks Jr., Lindsey Wilson, 28:22.64 Sam Lewis, Georgetown (Ky.), 28:30.89 Samuel Larson, Campbellsville, 28:41.24 Lucas Black, Freed-Hardeman, 28:45.86 Collins Kibiwott, Cumberland (Tenn.), 28:47.17 Meshach Lawson, Georgetown (Ky.), 29:00.49 Caleb Crask, Lindsey Wilson, 29:04.85 Drew Kelly, Campbellsville, 29:08.09

Women’s 6K

Team Standings

Cumberlands, 22 Georgetown (Ky.), 64 Cumberland (Tenn.), 89 Freed-Hardeman, 118 Campbellsville, 135 Lindsey Wilson, 141 Bethel (Tenn.), 175

Individual Leaders