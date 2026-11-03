Mitchell Ubene and Jadyn Keeler won the Mizuno Elite 5K at the Hamilton Marathon Road2Hope on Oct. 30, 2026, with several personal bests among the highlights.

HAMILTON, Ontario — Mitchell Ubene and Jadyn Keeler won the Mizuno Elite 5K at the Hamilton Marathon Road2Hope on Oct. 30, 2026. The race, which also doubled as the Canadian national championships, produced several personal bests and a national record among the standout performances on the flat, certified course along Hamilton’s waterfront at Confederation Park.

Ubene won the men’s race in 13:54 to set a personal best, improving his previous best of 13:59 set in 2025. He lowered his season best of 14:22. Matt Talbot finished second in 13:55 for a personal best, also improving from his previous lifetime best of 14:09 set in 2025. Matthew Beaudet was third in 14:02.

Jack O’Farrell of Ireland was fourth in 14:05 for a season best, Matthew Viveiros posted a personal best of 14:11 for fifth place, improving from 14:27, while Dakota Goguen finished sixth in 14:20, down from 14:22.

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Jadyn Keeler, in the meantime, won the women’s 5K in 15:10 in her debut over the distance, setting a national record in the process. The 23-year-old also won the national half marathon title in August, breaking a 22-year-old Canadian women’s 5K road record and winning the race by 13 seconds, and also improved the event’s previous course record of 15:19.

The former University of North Dakota runner told Canadian Running on last week, “I definitely had those times in the back of my mind going into the race, but I wasn’t quite sure what type of 5K shape I was in, as I haven’t been doing much specific work for that distance.”

On a day when several personal bests were produced, Siona Chisholm joined the party by finishing second in 15:23, a 36-second improvement from her previous best of 15:59 set earlier this year. Simone Plourde, one of the pre-race favorites with a 15:30 best, was third in 15:36. Agnes McTighe of Switzerland was fourth in 15:39.

Mizuno Elite 5K Results at the Hamilton Marathon Road2Hope

MEN’S RESULTS – 5KM ROAD

Mitchell Ubene (Canada) 13:54 PB – Previous PB 13:59 Matt Talbot (Canada) 13:55 PB – Previous PB 14:09 Matthew Beaudet (Canada) 14:02 Jack O’Farrell (Ireland) 14:05 SB – Previous PB 14:00 Matthew Viveiros (Canada) 14:11 PB – Previous PB 14:27 Dakota Goguen (Canada) 14:20 PB – Previous PB 14:22 Kevin A. Robertson (Canada) 14:31 Samuel Kinahan (Canada) 14:31 PB – Previous PB 14:39 Gregory Danayan (Canada) 14:37 PB Daniel Rosen (Canada) 14:42 SB – Previous PB 14:41 Joey Stel (Canada) 14:42 PB Issac Cheluko (Kenya) 14:46 PB Cameron Cira (Canada) 14:48 PB Josphat Kiptis (Kenya) 15:01 PB Miles Brackenbury (Canada) 15:04 Andre Alie-Lamarche (Canada) 15:08 – Previous PB 14:48 Nick Robertson (Canada) 15:12 PB Nathan Plant (Canada) 15:13 PB Eoin Taggart (Canada) 15:15 PB

WOMEN’S RESULTS – 5KM ROAD