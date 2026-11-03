Morgan Beadlescomb set for Thanksgiving Manchester Road Race

Morgan Beadlescomb, the 2023 champion, returns to the 90th Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving 2026 where he will seek to lower the course record and secure another victory after finishing third in 2025.

MANCHESTER, Conn. (World-Track) — Former Michigan State University standout Morgan Beadlescomb will return to the Silk City this Thanksgiving to compete in the 90th edition of the Manchester Road Race. The World Athletics Label Road Race is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in Manchester, Connecticut.

Organizers from the Manchester Road Race presented by Hartford HealthCare announced that Beadlescomb was officially entered in the iconic 4.737-mile loop. The 28-year-old Adidas-sponsored athlete enters as one of only three runners in the event’s 89-year history to break the 21-minute barrier on the historic course.

Beadlescomb, who resides in Loveland, Colorado, has compiled an extraordinary resume in Manchester. He made his event debut in 2022, placing second overall in 21:05, just one second behind Olympian Conner Mantz. He returned in 2023 to win the title by beating Mantz to the tape in 21:12 to 21:15 before proposing to his now-wife, Lexi Heger, near the finish line.

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At the 2025 event, Beadlescomb earned a third-place finish behind champion Edwin Kurgat (20:54 course record) of Kenya and runner-up David Mullarkey (20:58) of Great Britain. The American clocked 20:59, recording the third-fastest time in course history. As the top U.S. finisher in 2025, he represented the Manchester Road Race at its twin event, the Great Manchester Run in England, where he finished fourth overall in the 10-kilometer race with a PB of 27:45 this past May.

Before turning professional, Beadlescomb assembled an elite collegiate career at Michigan State University, earning multiple NCAA All-American honors and podium finishes across cross country and track disciplines.

NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Silver Medal (2022): 5,000 meters (Runner-up)

5,000 meters (Runner-up) Top-8 Finish (2021): 5,000 meters (8th place)

NCAA Cross Country Championships

Top-8 Finish (2021): 10,000 meters (5th place)

NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

Silver Medal (2022): Mile Run (Runner-up)

Mile Run (Runner-up) Bronze Medal (2021): 5,000 meters (3rd place)

“Morgan has a wonderful history at our race and we are really pleased that he’ll be competing here again this Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Tris Carta, president of the Manchester Road Race Committee.

The Manchester Road Race is one of New England’s oldest and most prestigious Thanksgiving Day traditions. The 90th running steps off at 10:00 a.m. EST on Main Street in front of St. James Church.