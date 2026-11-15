TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (World-Track) – Natasza Dudek defended her title at the Nike Cross Regional Midwest on Sunday, winning the girls’ 5K championship race in 16:39.4 to lead Purple Track Club back to the national championships.

Dudek, the defending national champion from Ann Arbor Pioneer, Mich., controlled the race from the start on the course in Terre Haute, where she set the record in the girls’ race last year of 16:18. She opened with a 3:05.4 first kilometer and ran in the low 3:20s for the remainder of the race to seal the win.

Purple Track Club finished with 141 points to win the girls’ team title, edging Barrington, which also qualified automatically in second place with 152 points. The top two teams auto-qualify for NXN. The third-place team will be considered for an at-large selection, which will not be determined until all regionals are contested.

Purple Track Club placed three runners inside the top 10. Keira Von Blon took fifth in 16:54.1, and Sienna Klemmer was 10th in 17:14.3 to support Dudek.

Daphne Weller of Cadet Distance Project finished second overall behind Dudek in 16:48.8 for a personal best, while Annie Hrabovsky of Runners High took third place also in a personal best of 16:52.1.

In the boys’ 5K championship race, Jack McGovern of Rockhurst, Mo., won the title in 14:32. Jackson Miller of Oakland Avenue Running Club was second with a personal best of 14:37, and third went to Brice Fuller of Fairless Ohio XC with a personal best of 14:42.

Girls 5K championship, top 10

1. Natasza Dudek, Purple Track Club, 16:39.4

Natasza Dudek, Purple Track Club, 16:39.4 2. Daphne Weller, Cadet Distance Project A, 16:48.8

Daphne Weller, Cadet Distance Project A, 16:48.8 3. Annie Hrabovsky, Runners High, 16:52.1

Annie Hrabovsky, Runners High, 16:52.1 4. Victoria Tarara, Barrington, 16:53.4

Victoria Tarara, Barrington, 16:53.4 5. Keira Von Blon, Purple Track Club, 16:54.1

Keira Von Blon, Purple Track Club, 16:54.1 6. Isabella Keller, Panamanian Bulldogs A, 16:59.3

Isabella Keller, Panamanian Bulldogs A, 16:59.3 7. Adalyn Raab, Unattached, 17:02.7

Adalyn Raab, Unattached, 17:02.7 8. Annabel Pollert, Lemrac, 17:06.3

Annabel Pollert, Lemrac, 17:06.3 9. Karlin Janowski, KROY, 17:07.9

Karlin Janowski, KROY, 17:07.9 10. Sienna Klemmer, Purple Track Club, 17:14.3

Girls team scores, top 5

1. Purple Track Club, 141 points

Purple Track Club, 141 points 2. Barrington, 152 points

Barrington, 152 points 3. Prospect RC, 182 points

Prospect RC, 182 points 4. Region Royal, 213 points

Region Royal, 213 points 5. Edwardsville Run Well Prep Club, 221 points

Boys 5K championship, top 3

1. Jack McGovern, Rockhurst, Mo., 14:32

Jack McGovern, Rockhurst, Mo., 14:32 2. Jackson Miller, Oakland Avenue Running Club, 14:37

Jackson Miller, Oakland Avenue Running Club, 14:37 3. Brice Fuller, Fairless Ohio XC, 14:42

Brice Fuller, Fairless Ohio XC, 14:42 4. Santiago Chavez Burbank (Reavis) 14:45

Santiago Chavez Burbank (Reavis) 14:45 5. Ryne Reynolds Little Miami A 14:46

Full Team Scores and More