Alabama women and New Mexico men won first NCAA cross country team titles in Terre Haute as Hannah Gapes and Elsingi Kipruto won individual crowns.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Both defending champions lost at the 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind.

No. 4 Alabama won its first women’s team title. No. 1 New Mexico won its first men’s team title. Both individual winners broke the course record. Defending champion NC State was sixth in the women’s race. Defending champion Oklahoma State was seventh in the men’s race.

Read Also: NCAA Cross Country Championships 2026: Men’s Teams to Watch, Top 10 Favorites

Women’s 6K: Alabama wins first title

No. 4 Alabama scored 120 points to win by 25 points over No. 3 West Virginia with 145 points. No. 1 BYU was third with 152 points. No. 6 Northern Arizona was fourth with 215 points, one point ahead of No. 5 New Mexico with 216 points. Defending champion NC State was sixth with 269 points.

Prior to today’s victory, Alabama’s previous best was third place in 2022, its only previous finish on the team podium. The Crimson Tide was led by Caren Kiplagat, who placed third in 18:52.8, while Cynthia Jemutai followed in 10th in 18:59.8.

West Virginia was the only other team with multiple top-10 finishers, as Joy Naukot and Mercy Kinyanjui finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 18:56.7 and 18:57.4. New Mexico and Oklahoma State each had two runners inside the top 20.

Hannah Gapes of NC State withstood a late surge from South Carolina’s Salma Elbadra to win the individual title in 18:44.3 and smashed her previous course record. Elbadra was second in 18:51.8, a margin of 7.5 seconds. Gapes led six runners under her course record of 18:57.6, set in October at the Pre-National Invitational.

Read Also: NCAA Cross Country Championships 2026: Women’s Teams to Watch, Top 10 Favorites

BYU’s Jane Hedengren, a pre-race favorite, was not 100 percent and was never a factor for the individual crown. She started well back, moved up late, and finished as BYU’s fourth runner, 39th overall.

Women’s individual results, top 20:

Hannah Gapes, NC State, 18:44.3. Salma Elbadra, South Carolina, 18:51.8. Caren Kiplagat, Alabama, 18:52.8. Isca Chelangat, Arkansas, 18:56.6. Joy Naukot, West Virginia, 18:56.7. Mercy Kinyanjui, West Virginia, 18:57.4. Elizabeth Khatevi, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 18:57.6. Billah Jepkirui, Oklahoma State, 18:59.2. Brighter Jepchumba, Eastern Kentucky, 18:59.4. Cynthia Jemutai, Alabama, 18:59.8. Mercy Kirarei, New Mexico, 19:00.7. Betty Kipkore, Iowa State, 19:02.3. Edna Chelulei, Eastern Kentucky, 19:02.5. Marion Jepngetich, New Mexico, 19:02.9. Katy Zang, Indiana, 19:04.7. Rosemary Longisa, Iowa State, 19:05.7. Diana Cherotich, Oregon, 19:06.8. Purity Chepkirui, Toledo, 19:08.2. Maureen Cherotich, Oklahoma State, 19:08.4. Ann Lemirisho, Kentucky, 19:10.3.

Women’s team scores:

Alabama, 120 points. West Virginia, 145 points. BYU, 152 points. Northern Arizona, 215 points. New Mexico, 216 points. NC State, 269 points. Toledo, 291 points. Florida, 309 points. Oregon, 312 points. Clemson, 326 points. South Carolina, 363 points. Virginia Tech, 370 points. Utah, 374 points. Colorado, 400 points. Oklahoma State, 444 points. Washington State, 457 points. North Carolina, 465 points. Iowa State, 471 points. Notre Dame, 474 points. Virginia, 482 points. Duke, 482 points. Boston College, 498 points. Missouri, 516 points. Arkansas, 542 points. Penn State, 562 points. Providence, 643 points. Northwestern, 650 points. Minnesota, 657 points. Indiana, 662 points. Syracuse, 695 points. SMU, 772 points. Michigan, 809 points.

Men’s 10K: New Mexico dominates for first title

No. 1 New Mexico dominated the men’s competition and won its first team title with 69 points. No. 2 Colorado was second with 107 points. No. 4 Alabama was third with 109 points. No. 6 BYU was fourth with 195 points, one point ahead of No. 5 Oregon with 196 points.

New Mexico fended off every challenge, placing four runners in the top 14. Pasanjo Kitonga led the Lobos in seventh, followed by Collins Kiprotich in eighth, Vincent Chirchir in 10th and Evans Kiplagat in 14th.

Elsingi Kipruto of Louisville broke away late to win easily in 28:27.7. Dismus Lokira of Alabama was second in 28:30.8. Denis Kipngetich of Oklahoma State was third in 28:32.5.

Defending champion Oklahoma State was not a factor in the team race despite Kipngetich’s third-place finish. The Cowboys finished seventh with 240 points.

Men’s individual results, top 20:

Elsingi Kipruto, Louisville, 28:27.7. Dismus Lokira, Alabama, 28:30.8. Denis Kipngetich, Oklahoma State, 28:32.5. Solomon Kipchoge, Washington State, 28:34.8. Dennis Kipruto, Alabama, 28:36.9. Rocky Hansen, Wake Forest, 28:38.4. Pasanjo Kitonga, New Mexico, 28:39.9. Collins Kiprotich, New Mexico, 28:43.1. Nick Griggs, Oregon, 28:45.7. Vincent Chirchir, New Mexico, 28:50.8. Tayvon Kitchen, BYU, 28:51.0. Meshack Kipruto, Colorado, 28:52.1. Kelvin Cheruiyot, Florida, 28:53.1. Evans Kiplagat, New Mexico, 28:54.3. George Couttie, Virginia Tech, 28:55.5. Taha Er Raouy, Eastern Kentucky, 28:55.6. Nick Busienei, Arkansas, 28:58.1. Dominic Serem, Colorado, 28:58.5. Rodgers Minatum, Alabama, 28:59.6. Isaac Hedengren, BYU, 29:00.4.

Men’s team scores: