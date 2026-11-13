NCAA DI Great Lakes Regional Cross Country 2026 Results: Toledo Qualify for Nationals

EAST LANSING, Mich. (World-Track) — Toledo surprisingly swept the team titles at the NCAA DI Great Lakes Regional Cross Country 2026 on Friday at Forest Akers East Golf Course, finishing with 31 points to earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Championships. No. 15 Toledo won the women’s 6K, stopping Notre Dame, while the men’s team beat No. 16 Notre Dame in the 10K race with 59 points. Each team was winning their first-ever NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championships.

Notre Dame finished second in the women’s team race with 60 points to claim the second automatic berth.

Toledo won the men’s 10K with 59 points, followed by Notre Dame with 66 points. Both Toledo titles were the first regional titles in program history, completing a sweep for the Rockets.

Read More: NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country 2026 Results: NC State and Wake Forest Qualify for Nationals

Karina James, Toledo, won the women’s individual title in 19:55.2. William Zegarski, Butler, won the men’s individual title in 29:55.0.

Individual Results

Women 6K: 1. Karina James, Toledo, 19:55.2; 2. Purity Chepkirui, Toledo, 19:55.3. Toledo swept the top three individual spots to power its 31-point win.

Men 10K: 1. William Zegarski, Butler, 29:55.0; 2. Patrick Kiprop, Toledo, more than 12 seconds behind. Toledo won the team title with runners finishing in 2-3-5-13-36.

Top 5 Women, Team Scores

Toledo won with 31 points, followed by Notre Dame with 60 points, Michigan with 117 points, Indiana with 120 points and Michigan State with 185 points.

Top 5 Men, Team Scores

Toledo won with 59 points, followed by Notre Dame with 66 points, Michigan State with 106 points, Wisconsin with 109 points and Butler with 116 points.

What It Means

Michigan women, third with 117 points, and Michigan State men, third with 106 points, are now strong at-large candidates after finishing close to the automatic qualifiers. The full at-large field and the top four individual qualifiers not on auto or at-large teams will be confirmed in the selection show, with the top four non-auto individuals in the Great Lakes already listed as Mercy Jebitok, Akron, Megan Hipple, Akron, Rachael Hoover, Bowling Green, and Brooke Johnston, Michigan, on the women’s side, and William Zegarski, Butler, Noah Nyageo, Akron, Nathan Lopez, Michigan, and Trent McFarland, Michigan, on the men’s side. For nationals, Toledo arrives in Terre Haute with momentum after a historic sweep, while Notre Dame advances both teams and will be expected to contend for top-10 finishes.

Next

The NCAA Championships are Nov. 21 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.

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