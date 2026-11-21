TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Nov. 21) — The 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind. Indiana State is the host school. The championships will decide team and individual national titles in two races, with 32 teams and 38 individual qualifiers in each field.
Defending men’s team champion Oklahoma State, under the guidance of Dave Smith, knows how to compete in November, but No. 1 New Mexico remains the favorite. On the women’s side, No. 1 BYU will start as the favorite, but the Cougars should expect strong challenges from defending champion NC State and the improving West Virginia.
Read Also: NCAA Cross Country Championships 2026: Men’s Teams to Watch, Top 10 Favorites
How to watch
- TV: ESPNU, live from 10 a.m. to noon ET.
- Stream: ESPN App, with coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET. Access requires an ESPN subscription or eligible pay-TV authentication.
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.
- Location: LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute, Ind.
- Host: Indiana State University.
Race Schedule and Start Times
- 10:20 a.m. ET: Women’s championship, 6K.
- 11:10 a.m. ET: Men’s championship, 10K.
Live results and tracking
- Live results: PrimeTime Timing
- Start lists: Available through the above PrimeTime Timing results page.
- Updates: Follow live leaderboards, results, team scores, individual results, and top finishers on the USTFCCCA Championship Scoreboards.
Read More: NCAA Cross Country Championships 2026: Women’s Teams to Watch, Top 10 Favorites
What to know
- Field format: The top two teams automatically qualified from each of the nine regions, for 18 automatic qualifiers. Fourteen additional teams were selected at large for a 32-team field.
- Individual qualifiers: Thirty-eight individuals were selected in each championship through automatic and at-large selection.
- Men’s defending champion: Oklahoma State won the 2025 men’s title with 57 points.
- Women’s race to watch: BYU enters ranked No. 1, with defending champion NC State ranked No. 2.
- Men’s race to watch: New Mexico enters ranked No. 1, followed by Colorado, defending champion Oklahoma State and Alabama.
- Course: LaVern Gibson is a championship course that has hosted the NCAA championships multiple times, including in 2019, 2016 and 2014.