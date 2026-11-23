NORTHFIELD, Minn. (World-Track) — Both team champions finished with 63 points Saturday at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships, with No. 3 Johns Hopkins winning the men’s title and No. 2 Williams winning the women’s title at the Bill Huyck Championship Cross Country Course at Carleton College.

Logan Murphy from Wisconsin-Stevens Point won the men’s 8-kilometer race with a career best time of 23:37, while Haley Schoenegge of Vassar claimed victory in the women’s 6-kilometer championship race with a personal best time of 20:04, marking the third-fastest time in Division III National Championship history.

Read More: NCAA Cross Country Championships 2026 Results: Alabama, New Mexico Win First Team Titles

Johns Hopkins wins first men’s title

On the men’s side, Murphy, a senior, separated from Isaiah Hammerand of Wartburg after the 5-kilometer mark and continued to extend the gap to the finish. Hammerand was second in 23:55. The result marked a sharp rise for Murphy, who placed 64th at the same meet a year ago. He claimed the Pointers’ first individual NCAA national champion since Arnie Schraeder in 1986.

Johns Hopkins controlled the men’s team race with depth at the front and in the middle of the scoring. Anthony Clark placed third in 24:00, and Brady Ott placed sixth in 24:03 to give the Blue Jays two runners in the top six. Caleb Tenney added a 16th-place finish, and two more Johns Hopkins runners placed in the top 20 in team scoring.

The Blue Jays counted scoring finishes of 3, 6, 16, 18 and 20 for 63 points. No. 1 Wartburg was well beaten into second place with 163 points, and No. 6 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute was third with 176. The gap between the first and fifth Johns Hopkins scorers was 19.1 seconds.

It was the first men’s cross country title in program history for Johns Hopkins. The school’s women’s program has won eight titles, giving Johns Hopkins nine Division III cross country team titles in total.

No. 2 North Central (Ill.) placed fourth with 193 points, followed by No. 20 Central College with 256 and No. 11 Washington and Lee with 260.

Schoenegge completes the climb, Williams returns to the top

Schoenegge, a senior at Vassar, moved in front late and finished clear of Elena Stanciu of UC Santa Cruz, who was second in 20:23. Audrey MacLean of Middlebury, the defending champion, led through the 5-kilometer mark but finished third in 20:26. Schoenegge placed 15th at nationals last year and second in 2024. She also owns five NCAA titles on the track.

However, she had been in great form entering the national championships, have won all but one race this season after finishing second at the Connecticut College Invitational on October 17.

Schoenegge won individual titles at the RPI Fairgrounds Showdown, Running of the Cows/NCAA Division III Pre-National, Liberty League Championships, and Mideast Region Championships two weeks ago. She finished 15th last year and second in 2024 before finally winning on the grass after winning five NCAA titles on the track for the Brewers.

The second-ranked Williams returned to the top of the women’s standings a year after finishing second. The Ephs counted scoring finishes of 7, 9, 12, 15 and 20 for 63 points. NESCAC rival and No. 3 Middlebury was second with 122 points, and No. 1 New York University was third with 128. No. 12 SUNY Geneseo was fourth with 194, and No. 5 UChicago was fifth with 267.

Freshman Sophie Capozzi led Williams in ninth place overall in 20:48. Morgan Eigel was 12th, Kate Tuttle was 15th, and Jordan Liss-Riordan was 18th. The time between Williams’ first and fifth scorers was 30 seconds.

It was the fourth women’s cross country title in Williams’ history, but it was the first since 2015.

NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships 2026 Results

Men’s top 20, 8 kilometers

Logan Murphy, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 23:37.0 Isaiah Hammerand, Wartburg, 23:55.0 Anthony Clark, Johns Hopkins, 24:00.1 Mateo Alvarado Venegas, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 24:03.4 Emerson Comer, SUNY Geneseo, 24:03.6 Brady Ott, Johns Hopkins, 24:03.7 Benjamin Hughes, Middlebury, 24:04.4 Dylan Cote, Wesleyan, 24:05.4 William Wadsley, Central College, 24:06.7 Evan Lacey, RPI, 24:07.0 Bj Sorg, North Central (Ill.), 24:08.5 Jonah Reisner, Tufts, 24:09.5 Colin Goldschmidt, RPI, 24:10.4 Simon Lane, Haverford, 24:12.9 Eli Welch, Williams, 24:13.0 Caleb Tenney, Johns Hopkins, 24:13.1 Cole Stencel, St. John’s (Minn.), 24:15.6 Sam Su, John Carroll, 24:15.7 Tiernan Colby, Pomona-Pitzer, 24:16.1 Tyler Bolaske, Keene State, 24:17.1

Men’s team scores, top 10

Johns Hopkins, 63 Wartburg, 163 RPI, 176 North Central (Ill.), 193 Central College, 256 Washington and Lee, 260 MIT, 271 NYU, 276 Wisconsin-La Crosse, 278 SUNY Geneseo, 287

Women’s top 20, 6 kilometers

Haley Schoenegge, Vassar, 20:04.8 Elena Stanciu, UC Santa Cruz, 20:23.3 Audrey MacLean, Middlebury, 20:26.1 Charlie Flint, Colorado College, 20:30.5 Carter Brotherton, Johns Hopkins, 20:37.6 Lucinda Laughlin, Washington University, 20:39.7 Josephine Dziedzic, NYU, 20:45.6 Kathryn Arbegast, RIT, 20:46.7 Sophie Capozzi, Williams, 20:48.3 Keelee Leitzen, Loras, 20:58.9 April Schilling, Connecticut College, 20:59.1 Morgan Eigel, Williams, 21:00.2 Stella Kuttner, NYU, 21:01.8 Charlotte Crum, Bates, 21:02.6 Kate Tuttle, Williams, 21:05.4 Kiera Tallas, Connecticut College, 21:07.7 Ashlyn Pallotta, NYU, 21:08.3 Jordan Liss-Riordan, Williams, 21:11.2 Claire Palmer, Middlebury, 21:11.8 Breanna Schmitt, George Fox, 21:13.0

Women’s team scores, top 10