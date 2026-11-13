NCAA South Regional Cross Country 2026 Results: Alabama Men and Women Qualify for Nationals

NCAA South Regional 2026 results: Alabama sweeps men's and women's titles at Apalachee Regional Park, in Tallahassee, qualifies for nationals Nov. 21.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (World-Track) — Alabama swept both team titles at the NCAA Division I South Regional on Friday at Apalachee Regional Park, earning automatic berths to the NCAA Championships.

Alabama won the women’s 6-kilometer race with 21 points, beating Florida by 53 points. The Crimson Tide also captured the men’s 10-kilometer team title with 48 points, edging Florida by 6 points.

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Caren Kiplagat of Alabama won the women’s individual title in 19:20.6, finishing 5.0 seconds ahead of teammate Cynthia Jemutai. Kelvin Cheruiyot of Florida won the men’s individual title in 29:01.5, holding off Dennis Kipruto of Alabama by 0.7 seconds. Alabama had four runners in the top eight to hold off Florida in the men’s team race, with the Gators qualifying automatically on the men’s side for the first time since 2013, according to USTFCCCA.

Top 5 women, team scores: Alabama won with 21 points, followed by Florida with 74 points, then Florida State, Middle Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Top 5 men, team scores: Alabama won with 48 points, followed by Florida with 54 points, Tennessee with 120 points, Florida State with 122 points and Middle Tennessee with 133 points.

What it means: Tennessee and Florida State finished close behind the two automatic qualifiers on the men’s side and are in strong position for at-large berths, pending selection on head-to-head results and season performance. On the women’s side, the third-place team is also in the at-large conversation after beating a deep regional field. The top two teams in each race are locked in for nationals on Nov. 21 in Terre Haute.

Next: The NCAA Championships are Nov. 21 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Women’s 6K, top 10

1. Caren Kiplagat, Alabama, 19:20.6

2. Cynthia Jemutai, Alabama, 19:25.6

3. Faith Chelangat, Auburn, 19:28.1

4. Mary Ogwoka, Tennessee, 19:32.0

5. Brenda Tuwei, Alabama, 19:33.3

6. Milicent Wafula, Alabama, 19:33.6

7. Mildred Rono, Alabama, 19:40.2

8. Evalyne Wambui, Middle Tennessee, 19:41.1

9. Desma Chepkoech, Florida, 19:51.6

10. Mercy Sergon, Jacksonville State, 19:57.9

Alabama placed five runners in the top seven to seal the women’s title.

Men’s 10K, top 10

1. Kelvin Cheruiyot, Florida, 29:01.5

2. Dennis Kipruto, Alabama, 29:02.2

3. Kidus Misgina, Ole Miss, 29:04.9

4. Nelson Setek, Tennessee, 29:07.1

5. Eliud Muchiri, Florida, 29:07.9

6. Rodgers Minatum, Alabama, 29:13.0

7. Duncan Gituku, Alabama, 29:20.5

8. Ezekiel Pitireng, Alabama, 29:21.9

9. Allan Kiplagat, Middle Tennessee, 29:27.7

10. Shadrack Kipkurgat, Jacksonville State, 29:34.0

Click here for complete results