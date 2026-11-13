NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country 2026 Results: NC State and Wake Forest Qualify for Nationals

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (World-Track) — Top-ranked NC State won the women’s 6-kilometer team race with 71 points and Wake Forest won the men’s 10-kilometer title with 72 points at the 2026 NCAA Division I Southeast Regional on Friday in Spartanburg, earning automatic berths to the NCAA Championships.

NC State beat South Carolina, 71-100, a 29-point margin, for its 10th consecutive regional title. Wake Forest beat Eastern Kentucky, 72-104, a 32-point margin, for back-to-back men’s regional titles.

Read More: NCAA South Regional Cross Country 2026 Results: Alabama Men and Women Qualify for Nationals

Hannah Gapes of NC State won the women’s individual title in a course-record 18:42.2, finishing 14.5 seconds ahead of Salma Elbadra of South Carolina. Elsingi Kipruto of Louisville won the men’s individual title in 28:20.3, finishing 16.5 seconds ahead of George Couttie of Virginia Tech.

Top 5 women, team scores: NC State won with 71 points, followed by South Carolina with 100 points, Clemson with 105 points, Virginia Tech with 137 points and Virginia with 139 points.

Top 5 men, team scores: Wake Forest won with 72 points, followed by Eastern Kentucky with 104 points, Virginia Tech with 105 points, North Carolina with 144 points and Duke with 152 points.

What it means: Clemson missed the final women’s automatic spot by only 5 points despite putting four runners in the top 20, which puts the Tigers in a strong at-large position. Virginia Tech missed the final men’s automatic spot by only 1 point to Eastern Kentucky, which also puts the Hokies in a strong at-large position pending selection on head-to-head results and season performance. Both third-place teams should be in the national field conversation heading into selection.

Next: The NCAA Championships are Nov. 21 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Women’s 6K, top 10

1. Hannah Gapes, NC State, 18:42.2

2. Salma Elbadra, South Carolina, 18:56.7

3. Brighter Jepchumba, Eastern Kentucky, 19:00.9

4. Nancy Cherop, Clemson, 19:01.2

5. Ann Lemirisho, Kentucky, 19:05.7

6. Silvia Jelelgo, Clemson, 19:06.3

7. Bethany Michalak, NC State, 19:07.2

8. Edna Chelulei, Eastern Kentucky, 19:08.7

9. Judy Kosgei, Clemson, 19:15.5

10. Doricah Minsari Isoe, Kentucky, 19:19.4

South Carolina used depth with five runners in the top 40 to hold off Clemson for the second automatic spot.

Men’s 10K, top 10

1. Elsingi Kipruto, Louisville, 28:20.3

2. George Couttie, Virginia Tech, 28:36.8

3. Taha Er Raouy, Eastern Kentucky, 28:41.6

4. Aurelien Radja, Wake Forest, 28:45.7

5. Nickson Kogei, Louisville, 28:48.8

6. Edward Bird, Kentucky, 28:55.8

7. Collins Kiprop Kipngok, Kentucky, 29:01.5

8. Brett Rushman, Eastern Kentucky, 29:18.7

9. Caden Leonard, North Carolina, 29:20.5

10. Finlay Ross-Davie, Duke, 29:21.1

Wake Forest, without Rocky Hansen, put all five scorers in the top 25 to beat Eastern Kentucky and Virginia Tech.

NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country 2026 Team Scores

Women’s 6K – Team Scores

NC State – 71 South Carolina – 100 Clemson – 105 Virginia Tech – 137 Virginia – 139 Duke – 179 North Carolina – 197 Kentucky – 205 Eastern Kentucky – 216 Wake Forest – 270 Louisville – 276 Furman – 283 Liberty – 359 Elon – 417 William & Mary – 509 Charlotte – 523 High Point – 556 Campbell – 666 Davidson – 675 Richmond – 683 App State – 691 Col. of Charleston – 700 James Madison – 708 George Mason – 726 UNC-Asheville – 733 Charleston Southern – 763 Western Kentucky – 790 Coastal Carolina – 810 Longwood – 832 Northern Kentucky – 869 Murray State – 886 Radford – 890 Morehead State – 915 Winthrop – 915 Queens – 1025 VMI – 1053 USC Upstate – 1067 Bellarmine – 1080

Men’s 10K – Team Scores

Wake Forest – 72 Eastern Kentucky – 104 Virginia Tech – 105 North Carolina – 144 Duke – 152 Furman – 163 App State – 217 Kentucky – 244 Virginia – 249 Louisville – 263 NC State – 316 William & Mary – 365 Liberty – 377 Clemson – 378 Charlotte – 420 George Mason – 437 Norfolk State – 446 High Point – 448 Charleston Southern – 484 Western Carolina – 624 Elon – 681 Radford – 695 UNC-Asheville – 697 Bellarmine – 700 Coastal Carolina – 721 Morehead State – 739 Col. of Charleston – 767 Western Kentucky – 774 Murray State – 897 Longwood – 911 Queens – 929 USC Upstate – 937 Citadel – 1032 Gardner-Webb – 1033 VMI – 1043

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