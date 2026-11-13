NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country 2026 Results: NC State and Wake Forest Qualify for Nationals

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (World-Track) — Top-ranked NC State won the women’s 6-kilometer team race with 71 points and Wake Forest won the men’s 10-kilometer title with 72 points at the 2026 NCAA Division I Southeast Regional on Friday in Spartanburg, earning automatic berths to the NCAA Championships.
NC State beat South Carolina, 71-100, a 29-point margin, for its 10th consecutive regional title. Wake Forest beat Eastern Kentucky, 72-104, a 32-point margin, for back-to-back men’s regional titles.
Read More: NCAA South Regional Cross Country 2026 Results: Alabama Men and Women Qualify for Nationals
Hannah Gapes of NC State won the women’s individual title in a course-record 18:42.2, finishing 14.5 seconds ahead of Salma Elbadra of South Carolina. Elsingi Kipruto of Louisville won the men’s individual title in 28:20.3, finishing 16.5 seconds ahead of George Couttie of Virginia Tech.
Top 5 women, team scores: NC State won with 71 points, followed by South Carolina with 100 points, Clemson with 105 points, Virginia Tech with 137 points and Virginia with 139 points.
Top 5 men, team scores: Wake Forest won with 72 points, followed by Eastern Kentucky with 104 points, Virginia Tech with 105 points, North Carolina with 144 points and Duke with 152 points.
What it means: Clemson missed the final women’s automatic spot by only 5 points despite putting four runners in the top 20, which puts the Tigers in a strong at-large position. Virginia Tech missed the final men’s automatic spot by only 1 point to Eastern Kentucky, which also puts the Hokies in a strong at-large position pending selection on head-to-head results and season performance. Both third-place teams should be in the national field conversation heading into selection.
Next: The NCAA Championships are Nov. 21 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Women’s 6K, top 10
- 1. Hannah Gapes, NC State, 18:42.2
- 2. Salma Elbadra, South Carolina, 18:56.7
- 3. Brighter Jepchumba, Eastern Kentucky, 19:00.9
- 4. Nancy Cherop, Clemson, 19:01.2
- 5. Ann Lemirisho, Kentucky, 19:05.7
- 6. Silvia Jelelgo, Clemson, 19:06.3
- 7. Bethany Michalak, NC State, 19:07.2
- 8. Edna Chelulei, Eastern Kentucky, 19:08.7
- 9. Judy Kosgei, Clemson, 19:15.5
- 10. Doricah Minsari Isoe, Kentucky, 19:19.4
South Carolina used depth with five runners in the top 40 to hold off Clemson for the second automatic spot.
Men’s 10K, top 10
- 1. Elsingi Kipruto, Louisville, 28:20.3
- 2. George Couttie, Virginia Tech, 28:36.8
- 3. Taha Er Raouy, Eastern Kentucky, 28:41.6
- 4. Aurelien Radja, Wake Forest, 28:45.7
- 5. Nickson Kogei, Louisville, 28:48.8
- 6. Edward Bird, Kentucky, 28:55.8
- 7. Collins Kiprop Kipngok, Kentucky, 29:01.5
- 8. Brett Rushman, Eastern Kentucky, 29:18.7
- 9. Caden Leonard, North Carolina, 29:20.5
- 10. Finlay Ross-Davie, Duke, 29:21.1
Wake Forest, without Rocky Hansen, put all five scorers in the top 25 to beat Eastern Kentucky and Virginia Tech.
NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country 2026 Team Scores
Women’s 6K – Team Scores
- NC State – 71
- South Carolina – 100
- Clemson – 105
- Virginia Tech – 137
- Virginia – 139
- Duke – 179
- North Carolina – 197
- Kentucky – 205
- Eastern Kentucky – 216
- Wake Forest – 270
- Louisville – 276
- Furman – 283
- Liberty – 359
- Elon – 417
- William & Mary – 509
- Charlotte – 523
- High Point – 556
- Campbell – 666
- Davidson – 675
- Richmond – 683
- App State – 691
- Col. of Charleston – 700
- James Madison – 708
- George Mason – 726
- UNC-Asheville – 733
- Charleston Southern – 763
- Western Kentucky – 790
- Coastal Carolina – 810
- Longwood – 832
- Northern Kentucky – 869
- Murray State – 886
- Radford – 890
- Morehead State – 915
- Winthrop – 915
- Queens – 1025
- VMI – 1053
- USC Upstate – 1067
- Bellarmine – 1080
Men’s 10K – Team Scores
- Wake Forest – 72
- Eastern Kentucky – 104
- Virginia Tech – 105
- North Carolina – 144
- Duke – 152
- Furman – 163
- App State – 217
- Kentucky – 244
- Virginia – 249
- Louisville – 263
- NC State – 316
- William & Mary – 365
- Liberty – 377
- Clemson – 378
- Charlotte – 420
- George Mason – 437
- Norfolk State – 446
- High Point – 448
- Charleston Southern – 484
- Western Carolina – 624
- Elon – 681
- Radford – 695
- UNC-Asheville – 697
- Bellarmine – 700
- Coastal Carolina – 721
- Morehead State – 739
- Col. of Charleston – 767
- Western Kentucky – 774
- Murray State – 897
- Longwood – 911
- Queens – 929
- USC Upstate – 937
- Citadel – 1032
- Gardner-Webb – 1033
- VMI – 1043
Click here for full results