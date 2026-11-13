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NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country 2026 Results: NC State and Wake Forest Qualify for Nationals

NCAA Southeast Regional 2026 results: NC State 71-100, Wake Forest 72-104 in Spartanburg. Gapes 18:42.2, Kipruto 28:20.3 qualify for nationals Nov 21.

By Steve Campbell
NC State Wolfpack women cross country
NC State Wolfpack women cross country. (NC State Athletics)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (World-Track) — Top-ranked NC State won the women’s 6-kilometer team race with 71 points and Wake Forest won the men’s 10-kilometer title with 72 points at the 2026 NCAA Division I Southeast Regional on Friday in Spartanburg, earning automatic berths to the NCAA Championships.

NC State beat South Carolina, 71-100, a 29-point margin, for its 10th consecutive regional title. Wake Forest beat Eastern Kentucky, 72-104, a 32-point margin, for back-to-back men’s regional titles.

Read More: NCAA South Regional Cross Country 2026 Results: Alabama Men and Women Qualify for Nationals

Hannah Gapes of NC State won the women’s individual title in a course-record 18:42.2, finishing 14.5 seconds ahead of Salma Elbadra of South Carolina. Elsingi Kipruto of Louisville won the men’s individual title in 28:20.3, finishing 16.5 seconds ahead of George Couttie of Virginia Tech.

Top 5 women, team scores: NC State won with 71 points, followed by South Carolina with 100 points, Clemson with 105 points, Virginia Tech with 137 points and Virginia with 139 points.

Top 5 men, team scores: Wake Forest won with 72 points, followed by Eastern Kentucky with 104 points, Virginia Tech with 105 points, North Carolina with 144 points and Duke with 152 points.

What it means: Clemson missed the final women’s automatic spot by only 5 points despite putting four runners in the top 20, which puts the Tigers in a strong at-large position. Virginia Tech missed the final men’s automatic spot by only 1 point to Eastern Kentucky, which also puts the Hokies in a strong at-large position pending selection on head-to-head results and season performance. Both third-place teams should be in the national field conversation heading into selection.

Next: The NCAA Championships are Nov. 21 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Women’s 6K, top 10

  • 1. Hannah Gapes, NC State, 18:42.2
  • 2. Salma Elbadra, South Carolina, 18:56.7
  • 3. Brighter Jepchumba, Eastern Kentucky, 19:00.9
  • 4. Nancy Cherop, Clemson, 19:01.2
  • 5. Ann Lemirisho, Kentucky, 19:05.7
  • 6. Silvia Jelelgo, Clemson, 19:06.3
  • 7. Bethany Michalak, NC State, 19:07.2
  • 8. Edna Chelulei, Eastern Kentucky, 19:08.7
  • 9. Judy Kosgei, Clemson, 19:15.5
  • 10. Doricah Minsari Isoe, Kentucky, 19:19.4

South Carolina used depth with five runners in the top 40 to hold off Clemson for the second automatic spot.

Men’s 10K, top 10

  • 1. Elsingi Kipruto, Louisville, 28:20.3
  • 2. George Couttie, Virginia Tech, 28:36.8
  • 3. Taha Er Raouy, Eastern Kentucky, 28:41.6
  • 4. Aurelien Radja, Wake Forest, 28:45.7
  • 5. Nickson Kogei, Louisville, 28:48.8
  • 6. Edward Bird, Kentucky, 28:55.8
  • 7. Collins Kiprop Kipngok, Kentucky, 29:01.5
  • 8. Brett Rushman, Eastern Kentucky, 29:18.7
  • 9. Caden Leonard, North Carolina, 29:20.5
  • 10. Finlay Ross-Davie, Duke, 29:21.1

Wake Forest, without Rocky Hansen, put all five scorers in the top 25 to beat Eastern Kentucky and Virginia Tech.

NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country 2026 Team Scores

Women’s 6K – Team Scores

  1. NC State – 71
  2. South Carolina – 100
  3. Clemson – 105
  4. Virginia Tech – 137
  5. Virginia – 139
  6. Duke – 179
  7. North Carolina – 197
  8. Kentucky – 205
  9. Eastern Kentucky – 216
  10. Wake Forest – 270
  11. Louisville – 276
  12. Furman – 283
  13. Liberty – 359
  14. Elon – 417
  15. William & Mary – 509
  16. Charlotte – 523
  17. High Point – 556
  18. Campbell – 666
  19. Davidson – 675
  20. Richmond – 683
  21. App State – 691
  22. Col. of Charleston – 700
  23. James Madison – 708
  24. George Mason – 726
  25. UNC-Asheville – 733
  26. Charleston Southern – 763
  27. Western Kentucky – 790
  28. Coastal Carolina – 810
  29. Longwood – 832
  30. Northern Kentucky – 869
  31. Murray State – 886
  32. Radford – 890
  33. Morehead State – 915
  34. Winthrop – 915
  35. Queens – 1025
  36. VMI – 1053
  37. USC Upstate – 1067
  38. Bellarmine – 1080

Men’s 10K – Team Scores

  1. Wake Forest – 72
  2. Eastern Kentucky – 104
  3. Virginia Tech – 105
  4. North Carolina – 144
  5. Duke – 152
  6. Furman – 163
  7. App State – 217
  8. Kentucky – 244
  9. Virginia – 249
  10. Louisville – 263
  11. NC State – 316
  12. William & Mary – 365
  13. Liberty – 377
  14. Clemson – 378
  15. Charlotte – 420
  16. George Mason – 437
  17. Norfolk State – 446
  18. High Point – 448
  19. Charleston Southern – 484
  20. Western Carolina – 624
  21. Elon – 681
  22. Radford – 695
  23. UNC-Asheville – 697
  24. Bellarmine – 700
  25. Coastal Carolina – 721
  26. Morehead State – 739
  27. Col. of Charleston – 767
  28. Western Kentucky – 774
  29. Murray State – 897
  30. Longwood – 911
  31. Queens – 929
  32. USC Upstate – 937
  33. Citadel – 1032
  34. Gardner-Webb – 1033
  35. VMI – 1043

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