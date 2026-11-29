Lehi, Livermore and Baltimore join the boys field while Pikes Peak, Robertson Ranch and San Juan Capistrano complete the girls lineup for NXN on Dec. 5.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nike Cross Nationals completed its 2026 at-large field late Saturday, adding Lehi, Livermore and Baltimore to the boys’ race and Pikes Peak, Robertson Ranch and San Juan Capistrano to the girls’ race for the championship on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Glendoveer Golf Course.

The final additions, published by Nike Cross Nationals on RunnerSpace, join the three teams per gender named in the first round on Nov. 25. Baltimore competes under its updated NXN club name after qualifying out of the Southeast region as Towson.

Read Also: NXR South Regional 2026 results: Ruel Newberry & Hadassah Beshears set course records; Carroll sweeps team titles

Things To Know

Final at-large teams: Boys: Lehi, Livermore, Baltimore. Girls: Pikes Peak, Robertson Ranch, San Juan Capistrano.

Boys: Lehi, Livermore, Baltimore. Girls: Pikes Peak, Robertson Ranch, San Juan Capistrano. When is Nike Cross Nationals? Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026 , at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Ore. Girls championship 10:05 a.m. PST; boys championship 11:35 a.m. PST.

, at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Ore. Girls championship 10:05 a.m. PST; boys championship 11:35 a.m. PST. How to watch? Free live webcast on NikeCrossNationals.com, starting at 9 a.m. PST.

Boys at-large teams

Denver (Southwest)

Forest Park (Northwest)

Southern Oregon (Northwest)

Lehi (Southwest)

Livermore (California)

Baltimore (Southeast)

Girls at-large teams

Albuquerque (Southwest)

Laramie (Northwest)

Penn Quaker (Northeast)

Pikes Peak (Southwest)

Robertson Ranch (California)

San Juan Capistrano (California)

Boys at-large individuals

Logan Bleich (Heartland)

Marshall Brown (Northeast)

Robert Jazwinski (Midwest)

Jay McDonald (Southwest)

Miro Parr-Coffin (Northwest)

Girls at-large individuals

Karin Janowski (Midwest)

Bailey Pipes (South)

Annabelle Pollert (Midwest)

Peyton VanDeest (Heartland)

The final team selections also triggered three adjustments to the individual qualifier list:

Garrett Faught will compete with Southern Oregon, passing his individual berth to Northwest regional first alternate Elijah Graves of Washington.

Reese Holley will compete with San Juan Capistrano, passing her individual spot to Natali Gregory.

Kayla Broecker moves into the girls field as an automatic qualifier from the Southwest region following Pikes Peak’s selection as an at-large team.

Saturday’s at-large announcement closes the qualifying process for the Dec. 5 championship, which brings together 22 teams and 45 individual qualifiers per gender in Portland. You can watch Nike Cross Nationals live stream for free on NikeCrossNationals.com.