Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Half Marathon Ruck Results 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Nov. 14) — Decklun McBride and Lynn Craig claimed the overall men’s and women’s titles Saturday in the Half Marathon Rucking Division at the 22nd annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon, leading a field of weighted-pack athletes through Uptown Charlotte.
McBride, 43, of Rock Hill, S.C., conquered the 13.1-mile course in a winning chip time of 1 hour, 48 minutes, 28 seconds. Isa Moore, 29, of Charlotte, finished second overall in 1:48:57 while representing Achilles International Charlotte, edging third-place finisher Omkar Marne, 33, of Charlotte, who crossed in 1:50:26.
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John Brasington, 42, of Charlotte, placed fourth in 1:50:46, and Nazareth Garcia Sr., 36, of Newton, N.C., rounded out the top five in 2:07:37.
In the women’s division, Lynn Craig, 28, of Gastonia, N.C., secured the victory and finished 10th overall in 2:16:04. Twenty-four-year-old Katherine Shirley of Zionville, N.C., took second among women and 11th overall in 2:17:01, followed by third-place finisher Ashlyn Dickson, 33, of Charlotte, in 2:23:56.
Elsewhere, Mayra Castro, 41, of Fort Mill, S.C., was fourth among women in 2:25:05 for Latinos Run Charlotte, and 53-year-old Yolanda Crowley of Mooresville, N.C., placed fifth in 2:31:07.
Competitors in the Rucking Division navigated the same city course as the traditional half marathon while carrying weighted packs—requiring a 20-pound ruck plate for athletes weighing more than 150 pounds and a 10-pound plate for those under 150 pounds, verified via pre- and post-race weigh-ins.
The sold-out race weekend drew more than 13,250 participants across all events to benefit Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.
2026 Novant Health Charlotte Half Marathon Rucking Division Results
Official overall standings, listed by place, name, gender indicator, age, hometown, team affiliation, and chip time:
- 1. Decklun McBride, 43, Rock Hill, S.C., 1:48:28
- 2. Isa Moore, 29, Charlotte, N.C. (Achilles International Charlotte), 1:48:57
- 3. Omkar Marne, 33, Charlotte, N.C., 1:50:26
- 4. John Brasington, 42, Charlotte, N.C., 1:50:46
- 5. Nazareth Garcia Sr., 36, Newton, N.C., 2:07:37
- 6. Grant Simpson, 26, Mooresville, N.C., 2:13:59
- 7. David Antoline, 45, Midlothian, Va., 2:14:43
- 8. Phil Antoline, 38, Charlotte, N.C. (Navajo), 2:14:43
- 9. Dylan Serino, 27, Fayetteville, N.C., 2:14:55
- 10. Lynn Craig (Female), 28, Gastonia, N.C., 2:16:04
- 11. Katherine Shirley (Female), 24, Zionville, N.C., 2:17:01
- 12. Dariel Rogers, 34, Charlotte, N.C., 2:17:48
- 13. Douglas McDowell, 53, Charlotte, N.C., 2:18:01
- 14. Landis Martin II, 36, Charlotte, N.C., 2:18:23
- 15. Tait Blethen, 25, Sanford, N.C., 2:20:29
- 16. Ashlyn Dickson (Female), 33, Charlotte, N.C., 2:23:56
- 17. Mayra Castro (Female), 41, Fort Mill, S.C. (Latinos Run Charlotte), 2:25:05
- 18. Scott Foxx, 62, Charlotte, N.C. (Flying Foxxes), 2:25:12
- 19. Nathan Foxx, 29, Pendleton, S.C. (Flying Foxxes), 2:25:12
- 20. Robert Blesius, 37, Aliso Viejo, Calif., 2:29:55
- 21. Yolanda Crowley (Female), 53, Mooresville, N.C., 2:31:07
- 22. Olandous Curry, 39, Hueytown, Ala. (Black Men Run), 2:31:32
- 23. Jonah Hetland, 25, Fayetteville, N.C., 2:32:23
- 24. Melvin Garcia Rivera, 24, Charlotte, N.C., 2:33:49
- 25. Sarah Beth Harkless (Female), 43, Charlotte, N.C., 2:38:50
- 26. Jaclyn Walker (Female), 48, Mooresville, N.C. (Lake Norman Athletic), 2:43:54
- 27. Brannan Henry, 53, Concord, N.C., 2:52:00
- 28. Paul Cwynar, 48, Concord, N.C., 2:52:01
- 29. Indu Vaidyanathan (Female), 59, Charlotte, N.C. (ACTIVE DESI), 2:56:16
- 30. Tiffany Anderson (Female), 44, Sherrills Ford, N.C., 2:56:30
- 31. Denny Horton, 38, Columbia, S.C., 2:58:45