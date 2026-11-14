Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Half Marathon Ruck Results 2026

Decklun McBride (1:48:28) and Lynn Craig (2:16:04) won the 2026 Novant Health Charlotte Half Marathon Rucking Division. See top team and athlete results.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Nov. 14) — Decklun McBride and Lynn Craig claimed the overall men’s and women’s titles Saturday in the Half Marathon Rucking Division at the 22nd annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon, leading a field of weighted-pack athletes through Uptown Charlotte.

McBride, 43, of Rock Hill, S.C., conquered the 13.1-mile course in a winning chip time of 1 hour, 48 minutes, 28 seconds. Isa Moore, 29, of Charlotte, finished second overall in 1:48:57 while representing Achilles International Charlotte, edging third-place finisher Omkar Marne, 33, of Charlotte, who crossed in 1:50:26.

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John Brasington, 42, of Charlotte, placed fourth in 1:50:46, and Nazareth Garcia Sr., 36, of Newton, N.C., rounded out the top five in 2:07:37.

In the women’s division, Lynn Craig, 28, of Gastonia, N.C., secured the victory and finished 10th overall in 2:16:04. Twenty-four-year-old Katherine Shirley of Zionville, N.C., took second among women and 11th overall in 2:17:01, followed by third-place finisher Ashlyn Dickson, 33, of Charlotte, in 2:23:56.

Elsewhere, Mayra Castro, 41, of Fort Mill, S.C., was fourth among women in 2:25:05 for Latinos Run Charlotte, and 53-year-old Yolanda Crowley of Mooresville, N.C., placed fifth in 2:31:07.

Competitors in the Rucking Division navigated the same city course as the traditional half marathon while carrying weighted packs—requiring a 20-pound ruck plate for athletes weighing more than 150 pounds and a 10-pound plate for those under 150 pounds, verified via pre- and post-race weigh-ins.

The sold-out race weekend drew more than 13,250 participants across all events to benefit Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.

2026 Novant Health Charlotte Half Marathon Rucking Division Results

Official overall standings, listed by place, name, gender indicator, age, hometown, team affiliation, and chip time: